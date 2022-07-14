'Married at First Sight' recap: Stacia and Nate get married, Lindy and Miguel wed, Morgan and Binh's wedding is postponed, and Krysten shocks her dad
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/14/2022
Married at First Sight featured Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes getting married and believing they've found their ideal match, Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago tying the knot, Morgan and Binh's wedding getting postponed, and Krysten shocking her father on her wedding day during the Season 15 episode that aired Wednesday night on Lifetime.
ADVERTISEMENT
The five brides from San Diego who were selected to wed on Season 15 of Married at First Sight were Lindy, a 29-year-old doctor of physical therapy; Krysten, a 32-year-old sales representative; Alexis, a 29-year-old logistics specialist; Stacia, a 37-year-old accountant; and Morgan, a 27-year-old registered nurse.
The five grooms who will be starring on the new MAFS edition are Miguel, a 35-year-old associate medical director; Mitch, a 41-year-old environmental policy advocate; Justin, a 33-year-old digital marketing specialist; Nate, a 34-year-old day trader; and Binh, a 29-year-old engineer.
Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz matched Lindy and Miguel, Krysten and Mitch, Alexis and Justin, Stacia and Nate, and Morgan and Binh.
The show will feature strangers meeting at the wedding altar and then spending the next eight weeks embarking on a honeymoon, moving in together, and navigating the joys and struggles of daily life together.
And at the end of the experiment, Married at First Sight's five Season 15 couples will reach "Decision Day" and have to decide whether to remain married or decide to end their marriages and divorce.
The Married at First Sight broadcast began with the experts believing that Stacia and Nate, both being entrepreneurs, wanted to be part of a power couple. Dr. Pepper said Nate's fun side would be a good balance for Stacia's seriousness and her reliability would be what Nate needs in a partner.
Stacia hoped her husband's expectations of a wife were the same as her own because she didn't want to change who she is. Nate hoped his wife would be understanding of any bad habits he had.
Both Stacia and Nate gifted each other a camera, and Stacia realized in that moment they were similar -- but she wasn't sure if that was a good thing or a bad thing. Stacia also opened her engagement ring and put it on.
Stacia had tears streaming down her face and she was swearing out of nervousness before walking down the aisle, but her mother was totally supportive and told Stacia that she was proud of her and had every reason to believe the marriage could really work out.
"There we go! That's what I'm talking about!" Nate said aloud from the top of the altar. "I think things are going to be just fine."
Nate told Stacia that she's "beautiful," and she in turn called him "very handsome."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Stacia learned there will never be a dull moment with Nate and he loves hiking, biking, adventure and walking sunsets.
Nate's friends called him "a freak in the sheets," and Stacia was told Nate can be a diva but is a deep thinker who would rather talk about aliens than small talk. Nate's family and friends said he loves hard, would take good care of her, is attentive and would always have her back.
Stacia's family and friends told Nate that she's an independent and hardworking woman with two school degrees and multiple sources of income. Nate was told that Stacia sleeps with her eyes open, which disturbed him a little.
In her vows, Stacia promised to be his dance partner through life and to honor, respect and cherish him. Nate vowed to be Stacia's rock and her calm in any storm. He said he would be her vision when things get hazy and he would protect her always and be her best friend until the end.
The pair shared a nice kiss at the altar and then snuck away for a quick conversation over a couple glasses of champagne. Nate said Stacia's looks were "ideal" with her thick hair, tall and thin body and nice teeth.
Nate told Stacia that she's "gorgeous," and Nate also seemed impressed by Stacia's real estate career. Nate revealed that he works 5:30AM-4PM every day, and they both discovered they work from home.
Stacia admitted she's "extremely and uncomfortably clean" and her family says her house is not functional and just for show -- almost staged like a model home.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nate said he got what he asked for, an attractive boss, and he was excited to talk to her more and get to know her better. He said she "embodies everything" he's ever wanted in a wife and so he needed to bring his A game to this relationship.
"I feel like I haven't felt this happy in a really, really long time. I've waited my whole life to be married... I've been single for years and I think it was because I was afraid of getting hurt again. But I am hopeful. I think it's going to be an amazing story to tell our great grandchildren," Stacia gushed, adding how she had "romantic feels" that she hadn't experienced in a long time.
Meanwhile, Alexis said her husband was amazing after their first conversation. Alexis and Justin agreed it was "worth the wait" and they had chemistry while taking wedding photos. Justin told the photographer that he was going "to fall in love" with his wife for sure.
When Justin and Alexis had their first dance as man and wife, Justin said he didn't feel like his wife was a stranger. Justin shared how it was easy to be around Alexis and they had great chemistry right off the bat.
However, Alexis was caught off guard when Justin revealed he hadn't kissed a woman or had sex in a year and a half. Alexis said that a woman doesn't want to hear her man is celibate, mainly because she had been hoping to explore that area of her marriage.
Going back to 11 days before the weddings, Dr. Pepper called Lindy and Miguel a smart, driven, lively and quirky match. Lindy was shown picking out her wedding dress as Miguel also selected a tuxedo for their big day.
Lindy's female friends and family were worried about Lindy overthinking things and struggling in the marriage due to her sheltered upbringing. Lindy didn't want to bring toxicity into the relationship and just hoped to enjoy the ride, and Miguel hoped neither person would feel like he or she is settling in the marriage.
Meanwhile, Binh and Morgan also went shopping for their wedding attire. They both have the desire for a strong family dynamic, and Dr. Pepper thought Binh's tender side would create a terrific balance with Morgan for a long lasting marriage.
Binh wanted an ambitious wife who's not lazy, and he admitted he wouldn't mind his partner having a similar personality to his mother, who he adores.
While shopping for her wedding dress, Krysten shared with her friends how her father had no idea she was getting married.
Krysten asked her dad, who lives across the country, to hang out with her in two weeks, but he didn't know under what circumstances. Krysten, a self-declared Daddy's girl, told him to dress nicely, and she admitted she'd have a meltdown if he didn't agree to walk her down the aisle. She selected a low-cut, form-fitting dress.
Mitch's last relationship was five or six years ago, and he had the tendency to cut and run. Mitch said a partner in crime was missing from his life.
ADVERTISEMENT
At the last minute, Dr. Pepper Zoom chatted with Morgan and said she had a serious update. Morgan learned her husband had contracted COVID-19 and so they must postpone her marriage and wait for him to rest negative before they can wed.
Morgan was also told her honeymoon was going to be shorter. Morgan found the situation "frustrating" and also worried about her future husband's health. She said her nightmare would be if Binh got cold feet and was lying about coronavirus.
It then became time for Lindy and Miguel's wedding day. Her heart had been trampled on in the past, and so she was optimistic the experts found her the right match.
"I haven't been a girlfriend in so long, how the hell am I going to be a wife in a few hours," Lindy questioned, adding how she was worried about connecting with her groom due to her religious conservative upbringing in which she wasn't allowed to hug a boy or hold his hand.
Miguel said he gives 110% effort in every relationship but the return investment hasn't been good. He told the cameras he wanted his wife to have an open mind about his love for games and fantasy and maybe even join in one day.
When Lindy's friends saw Miguel at the altar for the first time, everyone gushed about him being "so cute" and they looked really excited.
Lindy's father was not supportive of the process and chose not to attend the wedding, and so she was walked down the aisle with her brother by her side.
Lindy and Miguel shared a tight hug when they first met, and then Lindy's family and friends told Miguel how Lindy brings out the best in everyone and sees the beauty in everyone and everything. Miguel learned she's a physical therapist who will be his best friend.
Miguel's family and friends wrote that Miguel brings calmness to chaos and beauty to most situations. Lindy was told Miguel would invest in her crazy business ideas and has a PhD in neuroscience. Miguel's loved ones thought Miguel makes every bad situation better.
In her vows, Lindy promised to be patient and work on facing problems that arise as a team. She also said she'd support him through this challenging time. Miguel complimented Lindy's open-mindedness, bravery and sense of adventure in his vows and said he couldn't wait to celebrate having found each other and growing in love.
Lindy and Miguel kissed at the altar, and when they finally got to talk to each other, Miguel immediately brought out a stone and mentioned how he likes doing Dungeons and Dragons improv.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lindy actually thought his nerdy hobby was great and adorable, and then Miguel said he's a medical writer for a pharmaceutical agency who works remotely, and Lindy said she works here or there and loves having flexibility to travel. Lindy didn't want to use the word "perfect," but she thought her match with Miguel was pretty darn close.
Miguel and Krysten were then shown getting ready on their wedding day. Krysten said her dad knew how badly she wanted to be married, but she was sweating about the idea he may disapprove.
It took Krysten a couple of years to get over the fact her former fiance had an affair before they were set to get married in a destination wedding, and she felt confident this was her time for happiness. She said she envisioned her husband having brown hair or being bald but personality is more important than looks.
Mitch got upset about the hairstylist cutting his beard too short, and he snapped at his friends to stop consoling him because it was making him pissed. He wanted to feel great about himself on his wedding day and apparently no longer felt that way.
Mitch told his friends to just wake him up when it was all over because he wasn't feeling comfortable in his own skin. Mitch also complained about how his groomsmen didn't know how to tie a bow tie.
The episode concluded with Krysten breaking the news to her father that she'd be getting married that day. Krysten's father was aware she had been on a matchmaking journey, but she dropped the bomb that she was about to enter a legally-binding marriage.
"We're going to get married today... and I've never met him," Krysten told her dad.
Krysten's father appeared shocked and asked if Krysten was sure that she wanted to do this. Krysten said the traditional route had flopped pretty hard and so she was ready to try something new.
"I think you're insane," Krysten's dad said.
Krysten asked her dad to walk her down the aisle, and he replied, "I don't know."