HOME > Married at First Sight 'Married at First Sight' recap: Morgan lashes out at Binh, Alexis and Justin fight, Krysten is losing herself, and Nate is falling in love with Stacia

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/08/2022



featured Morgan lashing out at Binh for confiding in Justin about their problems, Alexis and Justin fighting in circles with frustration, Krysten losing herself in her relationship with Mitch, and Nate Barnes finally telling Stacia Karcher he was falling in love during the Season 15 episode that aired Wednesday night on Lifetime.



ADVERTISEMENT The five brides from San Diego who were selected to wed on Season 15 of were Lindy Elloway, a 29-year-old doctor of physical therapy; Krysten, a 32-year-old sales representative; Alexis, a 29-year-old logistics specialist; Stacia, a 37-year-old accountant; and Morgan, a 27-year-old registered nurse.



The five grooms starring on the new MAFS edition are Miguel Santiago, a 35-year-old associate medical director; Mitch, a 41-year-old environmental policy advocate; Justin, a 33-year-old digital marketing specialist; Nate, a 34-year-old day trader; and Binh, a 29-year-old engineer.



RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)



experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz matched Lindy and Miguel, Krysten and Mitch, Alexis and Justin, Stacia and Nate, and Morgan and Binh.



After meeting at the altar, the couples spend eight weeks together, from the wedding and honeymoon to moving in together and navigating the joys and struggles of daily life together.



And at the end of the experiment, 's five Season 15 couples will reach "Decision Day" and have to decide whether to remain married or decide to end their marriages and divorce.



The broadcast began on Day 27 of marriage, with only four weeks to go until "Decision Day." Miguel was shown making Lindy breakfast, and Krysten told a friend how married life was good because she and Mitch had a lot of fun together.



Krysten, however, wouldn't confirm that she and Mitch were a good match, mainly because she didn't feel he supported her dreams. Krysten said Mitch was fixated on how Krysten's goal to clip houses only benefits the wealthy and he believes success is an enemy of the environment.



Krysten broke down into tears, suggesting her parents also didn't approve of how Mitch treated her. Krysten's friend said it seemed like Mitch wasn't valuing Krysten or embracing all the things she brings to the table.



Krysten's friend wanted to make sure Krysten would be loved for who she is and being herself. Krysten was determined to be the best wife possible in order to get the best version of Mitch.



"If I get the best version of him and I still feel this way, then I have a tough decision to make," Krysten shared. "I am happy... it's just is it a match? I don't know."



Meanwhile, Morgan was upset because Alexis had told her Binh and Justin talk on a daily basis, usually about Binh and Morgan's issues, when Morgan had asked her husband not to share their business with other people or talk about their issues with the other cast members.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Morgan said her trust had been broken. Alexis had also told Alexis that Justin had these conversations on speakerphone and so she could hear the things Binh was saying about Morgan.



"[Alexis said], 'I've heard the things Binh has been talking about you and it just didn't seem right. I know you're a good person, but the person Binh is making you out to be is the complete opposite,'" Morgan revealed to a friend.



Morgan previously told Binh that Alexis had told her "everything," but that's all Morgan said. Binh then went to Justin's house to talk, which angered Morgan even more. Over a FaceTime discussion, Morgan vented, "Can you f-cking leave the other couples out of this?"



Binh said he wanted to confront Alexis after what Morgan had said, but Morgan had asked Binh not to say anything to anyone else. Morgan also wanted Binh to talk to her about their own problems.



"You told Justin every damn thing that's ever f-cking happened between us!" Morgan yelled at Binh. "You f-cking lied to my damn face... saying you weren't going to do that. You lied to my face continually!"



Binh told Morgan that she was right, but Morgan felt sad and embarrassed.



On Day 28 of marriage, Justin went fishing with his big brother and spoke about his random angry outbursts, while Alexis vented to a pal how she felt like she was on a "draining" emotional roller coaster.



Alexis explained how Justin wasn't able to self-regulate and check himself or know when to take a break, which was exhausting for Alexis. Alexis admitted she was losing her drive and shutting down when trying to prevent Justin from shutting down.



ADVERTISEMENT RELATED: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)



Alexis said at this point, she wouldn't be comfortable leaving her marriage but she also wouldn't feel comfortable staying in it.



Meanwhile, Stacia talked to her mom while baking cookies about how Nate needed to reassure her about his feelings and how he was falling in love with her because she didn't want to be in a loveless marriage. Stacia was also afraid to lose trust if she didn't feel her heart was safe in the relationship.



Stacia planned to continue to show patience, but she acknowledged how that was hard for her to do. Stacia had been too trusting in past relationships, and it was difficult for her to believe Nate when he repeatedly said "trust me" or "keep faith in me."



Stacia feared being let down, but her mother advised her to give Nate the benefit of the doubt and trust him until he proves he can't be trusted. Stacia was told to allow Nate space and time to let her in, but Stacia cried, feeling disappointed and a bit defeated.



On Day 30 of marriage, Justin and Alexis woke up smiling with a lot of appreciation.



The five couples had reached the one-month mark of their marriages, and it was time to celebrate their progress. Each couple was gifted a basket of wedding photos to look back on their big day.



Mitch and Krysten went on a yoga retreat together to relax and unwind. (Stacia watched Krysten's dog Luna for her as a trial run since Nate had said he wanted to get a dog).



And Miguel planned a romantic boat ride for Lindy. During the ride, Miguel talked about how he read in an article that reliability and predictability are the keys to getting along with someone.



In terms of predictability, Miguel said it's okay to be consistently inconsistent. He explained to Lindy how her tendency to "fly off the handle" could be predicted and would be a "known" for him during conflict, which would allow him to handle the situation accordingly.



Lindy, however, warned Miguel that he had yet to see her at her worst and she believed they were still in "the honeymoon phase."



Stacia and Nate were then shown signing a postnuptial agreement.



Stacia and Nate, who had separate accounts, planned to work towards having a joint bank account, but Stacia said, in the case of divorce, she'd want to take the money out of her savings that she had put in -- leaving Nate with his own contribution. Nate agreed to Stacia's terms, and that made her feel protected and secure.



ADVERTISEMENT



Meanwhile, Krysten and Mitch received their wedding basket, and Mitch said it was "definitely possible" he could fall for Krysten and he wished he had done a better job of living up to his vows.



And when looking through their own wedding photos, Lindy annoyed Miguel because she was being snarky and hyper critical of everything, which detracted from the positive experience the trip down memory lane was for Miguel.



RELATED: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



On Day 31, Alexis and Justin made a scrapbook of their wedding memories together.



Alexis was tired of the same issues coming up with Justin, but the couple reflected back on far they had come and cherished the good moments. Alexis had hope they could rebuild their relationship and learn from their mistakes.



If Alexis wasn't married to Justin, however, she would've called it quits already. Alexis said she and Justin experienced hurt too soon but her husband was keeping her in the marriage.



Alexis believed the couple had figured out each other's triggers and so they could avoid them in the future.



"I don't want to look at Decision Day as an end date. We have so much life to live and so much love to give each other," Alexis shared with her husband.



Nate was then shown surprising Stacia with a sweet outdoor lunch, complete with wine, cookies, hanging roses and flower decor.



Nate explained to Stacia how her lack of trust and faith in him was hurtful, especially because he was trying, in his own ways, to prove to her that he was committed. Nate said that when he'd display a commitment to Stacia, such as deciding to move into her house, she'd reply with, "Anybody can do that."



Nate also accused Stacia of being closed off and an "assh-le," but he said she probably didn't mean to be a jerk intentionally. Stacia took the criticism in stride, and Nate explained that the more Stacia trusted him, the more he was able to trust her in return.



ADVERTISEMENT



"So where are you on this love feeling?" Stacia asked, referring back to her 1-10 scale when Nate had originally rated his love for her a four.



"I'm falling in love with you," Nate noted.



"Really?!" Stacia asked in surprise. "What?!"



Nate said he certainly felt love for Stacia and the love was growing. In fact, he rated his feelings a seven or eight on the 1-10 scale now, and Stacia seemed overjoyed.



Nate explained how they had overcome a hurdle, which helped him to fall deeper and faster for her.



Binh also planned a special evening for Morgan for their anniversary. He planned for them to have dinner at the venue where they got married, but Morgan intended to speak her mind and let Binh know exactly how she was feeling.



When they met at the venue, Binh handed Morgan a bouquet of red roses, and she immediately threw them to the ground and sarcastically said, "Thanks."



Morgan said she had written her marriage vows for a person who would care for her, be on her side, and have her back at all times.



"You're not that man," Morgan told her husband. "My vows are not for you."



Morgan gave Binh an opportunity to explain himself and have "a real conversation" for once, explaining how she was furious about his conversations with Justin about their relationship.



Morgan recalled Binh claiming to Justin how she had lied about being a nurse, but Binh said he thought they cleared that up. Morgan wanted Binh to "fess up to" his mistakes, including how he allegedly said that Morgan was mad about his family being perfect.



ADVERTISEMENT



Morgan pointed out how Alexis heard everything Binh had said and he was continuing to lie about his conversations with Justin. Morgan said she had respect for Binh and never talked about their problems with Lindy.



Binh said he talked to Justin and Miguel about being a people pleaser, but Morgan didn't want to hear it. She wanted Binh to apologize, and he continued to defend himself.



"You lost my trust, you were gaining it back, and now it's gone again. I wanted to believe that you are a good person, that you respected me, but you don't," Morgan said.



"That's not a husband, that's not a partner, that's not even a friend. I don't care what you do and who you run to after this... because I see you for the person you are right now. You lied to my face multiple times. Any respect that I had for you is gone."



Morgan told Binh to enjoy his dinner alone, and then Binh chased after her.



Binh owned up to everything and apologized, and he asked Morgan to work this out. Morgan said she'd walk away from him at his first lie, and Binh vented in a confessional how he was climbing an uphill battle and felt damned regardless of what he did.



"I'm sorry I hurt you again, multiple times. I definitely talked to Justin behind your back, multiple times," Binh said.



Morgan complained about how she was tired of Justin being in the middle of their marriage and Binh did the one thing she had asked him not to do. Binh explained how Justin was someone he could depend on and talk to in times of need, but Morgan reiterated how he had lied to her.



"There's no respect here," Morgan griped, adding how Binh had caused her pain and "talked sh-t" about her.



Binh denied ever "talking sh-t" about his wife, but Morgan was convinced of it. Morgan said it would be easy for her to walk away but she planned to continue the process so Binh would have to see her every single day and remember how much he had hurt her.



Binh asked if there was any hope their marriage could work out, and Morgan said she needed to talk to the experts about it. She hoped the experts could help them out and give them some tools to fix the marriage.



ADVERTISEMENT



On Day 32 of marriage, Stacia and Nate got matching tattoos of their wedding date on their hands. This was an example of Nate committing to Stacia in the moment rather than making promises for the future, and so Stacia was thrilled and appreciative of that.



Later on, the couples got together for a dinner, and Mitch wore a sports jacket and dress shoes, which shocked the whole group. Binh and Morgan, however, took a mental health day and didn't attend.



Miguel and Lindy gushed to the other cast members how they were really happy, and Lindy said she was working on controlling her temper because she never wanted to hurt or upset Miguel.



Stacia and Nate announced how they had gone through growing pains but were falling in love and were in this "forever." And Nate even called Stacia his new best friend.



Mitch shared how marriage had been demanding and a journey of self-discovery. Mitch said he had done a lot of work, but it was mainly within himself and not for Krysten.



Krysten declared how Mitch is an incredible man and was definitely trying, but she pointed out how Mitch had signed up to be married and so it bothered her when he said things like, "I don't know if I can be a husband."



Krysten teared up, saying she had entered the process as a wife and was putting every last ounce of effort into the marriage, which is why the marriage was going so well. Krysten said she was showing up and compromising.



"But when does Krysten stop compromising and Krysten gets to do whatever Krysten wants to do?" Krysten lamented, adding how she was essentially walking on eggshells around Mitch to make him happy and please his every need or whim.



"I'm going to snap soon! I'm going to snap! And I might completely lose Mitch when I snap."



But Alexis said it would be better to lose Mitch than lose herself, and Mitch told his wife that she didn't need to apologize and he wanted to encourage her to be her true self and express herself. Mitch said he'd welcome her breakdowns and would be there for her, without shutting down.



Justin announced how he had seen a lot of growth in Mitch, which made Alexis sigh and kind of roll her eyes. Justin asked Alexis what was wrong, and she shrugged her shoulders.



ADVERTISEMENT



Alexis told the cameras that she was trying to be respectful of her husband's sensitivity rather than sharing how she didn't think Justin was making progress.



But Justin was taken aback by Alexis' silence, seemingly thinking that she had nothing positive to share about their relationship.



"It bothered me that you didn't have anything to say," Justin told his wife.



"What about that bothered you? I'm not understanding," Alexis replied.



Justin said he thought they were doing well and overcoming challenges, and so he wondered if she was on a different page.



"When I'm upset, I talk to you baby," Alexis insisted. "I talk to you."



"That's not the point," Justin countered, apparently shutting down in his behavior.



Alexis said Justin wanted her to share things with the group and she didn't want to, but Justin argued how he was just asking her questions and didn't expect her to do anything.



The pair weren't understanding each other, and their struggle to communicate became increasingly more apparent.



Alexis went on to accuse Justin of "pouting," and he in turn said, "I'm not pouting; I just have nothing to say."



Alexis seemed to think Justin was mocking her, and she declared how Justin couldn't self-regulate his emotions. Alexis asked Justin to be consistent, saying it was uncomfortable for her when she didn't know which side of Justin she was going to get next.



ADVERTISEMENT



Alexis accused Justin of going "tit for tat" with her, but Justin said he didn't want to share with the group in order to avoid getting overly emotional, which Alexis had asked him not to do.



The couple continued to bicker in front of the group, and Alexis said that although Justin was trying, she was still hurting. Justin felt he was doing everything Alexis had asked him to do, but Alexis felt Justin was dancing around the real problem.



Alexis then left the table and confided in Stacia, and Justin couldn't comprehend what had just happened.



"I'm so frustrated! It's like I have to appease him at every moment," Alexis told Stacia. "I have to coddle this man like he's a f-cking baby, and I don't have kids!"



RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)



Interested in more news? Join our



And









About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS featured Morgan lashing out at Binh for confiding in Justin about their problems, Alexis and Justin fighting in circles with frustration, Krysten losing herself in her relationship with Mitch, and Nate Barnes finally telling Stacia Karcher he was falling in love during the Season 15 episode that aired Wednesday night on Lifetime.The five brides from San Diego who were selected to wed on Season 15 of were Lindy Elloway, a 29-year-old doctor of physical therapy; Krysten, a 32-year-old sales representative; Alexis, a 29-year-old logistics specialist; Stacia, a 37-year-old accountant; and Morgan, a 27-year-old registered nurse.The five grooms starring on the new MAFS edition are Miguel Santiago, a 35-year-old associate medical director; Mitch, a 41-year-old environmental policy advocate; Justin, a 33-year-old digital marketing specialist; Nate, a 34-year-old day trader; and Binh, a 29-year-old engineer.experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz matched Lindy and Miguel, Krysten and Mitch, Alexis and Justin, Stacia and Nate, and Morgan and Binh.After meeting at the altar, the couples spend eight weeks together, from the wedding and honeymoon to moving in together and navigating the joys and struggles of daily life together.And at the end of the experiment, 's five Season 15 couples will reach "Decision Day" and have to decide whether to remain married or decide to end their marriages and divorce.The broadcast began on Day 27 of marriage, with only four weeks to go until "Decision Day." Miguel was shown making Lindy breakfast, and Krysten told a friend how married life was good because she and Mitch had a lot of fun together.Krysten, however, wouldn't confirm that she and Mitch were a good match, mainly because she didn't feel he supported her dreams. Krysten said Mitch was fixated on how Krysten's goal to clip houses only benefits the wealthy and he believes success is an enemy of the environment.Krysten broke down into tears, suggesting her parents also didn't approve of how Mitch treated her. Krysten's friend said it seemed like Mitch wasn't valuing Krysten or embracing all the things she brings to the table.Krysten's friend wanted to make sure Krysten would be loved for who she is and being herself. Krysten was determined to be the best wife possible in order to get the best version of Mitch."If I get the best version of him and I still feel this way, then I have a tough decision to make," Krysten shared. "I am happy... it's just is it a match? I don't know."Meanwhile, Morgan was upset because Alexis had told her Binh and Justin talk on a daily basis, usually about Binh and Morgan's issues, when Morgan had asked her husband not to share their business with other people or talk about their issues with the other cast members.Morgan said her trust had been broken. Alexis had also told Alexis that Justin had these conversations on speakerphone and so she could hear the things Binh was saying about Morgan."[Alexis said], 'I've heard the things Binh has been talking about you and it just didn't seem right. I know you're a good person, but the person Binh is making you out to be is the complete opposite,'" Morgan revealed to a friend.Morgan previously told Binh that Alexis had told her "everything," but that's all Morgan said. Binh then went to Justin's house to talk, which angered Morgan even more. Over a FaceTime discussion, Morgan vented, "Can you f-cking leave the other couples out of this?"Binh said he wanted to confront Alexis after what Morgan had said, but Morgan had asked Binh not to say anything to anyone else. Morgan also wanted Binh to talk to her about their own problems."You told Justin every damn thing that's ever f-cking happened between us!" Morgan yelled at Binh. "You f-cking lied to my damn face... saying you weren't going to do that. You lied to my face continually!"Binh told Morgan that she was right, but Morgan felt sad and embarrassed.On Day 28 of marriage, Justin went fishing with his big brother and spoke about his random angry outbursts, while Alexis vented to a pal how she felt like she was on a "draining" emotional roller coaster.Alexis explained how Justin wasn't able to self-regulate and check himself or know when to take a break, which was exhausting for Alexis. Alexis admitted she was losing her drive and shutting down when trying to prevent Justin from shutting down.Alexis said at this point, she wouldn't be comfortable leaving her marriage but she also wouldn't feel comfortable staying in it.Meanwhile, Stacia talked to her mom while baking cookies about how Nate needed to reassure her about his feelings and how he was falling in love with her because she didn't want to be in a loveless marriage. Stacia was also afraid to lose trust if she didn't feel her heart was safe in the relationship.Stacia planned to continue to show patience, but she acknowledged how that was hard for her to do. Stacia had been too trusting in past relationships, and it was difficult for her to believe Nate when he repeatedly said "trust me" or "keep faith in me."Stacia feared being let down, but her mother advised her to give Nate the benefit of the doubt and trust him until he proves he can't be trusted. Stacia was told to allow Nate space and time to let her in, but Stacia cried, feeling disappointed and a bit defeated.On Day 30 of marriage, Justin and Alexis woke up smiling with a lot of appreciation.The five couples had reached the one-month mark of their marriages, and it was time to celebrate their progress. Each couple was gifted a basket of wedding photos to look back on their big day.Mitch and Krysten went on a yoga retreat together to relax and unwind. (Stacia watched Krysten's dog Luna for her as a trial run since Nate had said he wanted to get a dog).And Miguel planned a romantic boat ride for Lindy. During the ride, Miguel talked about how he read in an article that reliability and predictability are the keys to getting along with someone.In terms of predictability, Miguel said it's okay to be consistently inconsistent. He explained to Lindy how her tendency to "fly off the handle" could be predicted and would be a "known" for him during conflict, which would allow him to handle the situation accordingly.Lindy, however, warned Miguel that he had yet to see her at her worst and she believed they were still in "the honeymoon phase."Stacia and Nate were then shown signing a postnuptial agreement.Stacia and Nate, who had separate accounts, planned to work towards having a joint bank account, but Stacia said, in the case of divorce, she'd want to take the money out of her savings that she had put in -- leaving Nate with his own contribution. Nate agreed to Stacia's terms, and that made her feel protected and secure."It's showing I'm not trying to take anything from her, but I'm a little nervous because [our marriage] is even more real now... I just want her to know, 'This is a big deal to you and I am a team player... I mean business,'" Nate explained.Meanwhile, Krysten and Mitch received their wedding basket, and Mitch said it was "definitely possible" he could fall for Krysten and he wished he had done a better job of living up to his vows.And when looking through their own wedding photos, Lindy annoyed Miguel because she was being snarky and hyper critical of everything, which detracted from the positive experience the trip down memory lane was for Miguel.On Day 31, Alexis and Justin made a scrapbook of their wedding memories together.Alexis was tired of the same issues coming up with Justin, but the couple reflected back on far they had come and cherished the good moments. Alexis had hope they could rebuild their relationship and learn from their mistakes.If Alexis wasn't married to Justin, however, she would've called it quits already. Alexis said she and Justin experienced hurt too soon but her husband was keeping her in the marriage.Alexis believed the couple had figured out each other's triggers and so they could avoid them in the future."I don't want to look at Decision Day as an end date. We have so much life to live and so much love to give each other," Alexis shared with her husband.Nate was then shown surprising Stacia with a sweet outdoor lunch, complete with wine, cookies, hanging roses and flower decor.Nate explained to Stacia how her lack of trust and faith in him was hurtful, especially because he was trying, in his own ways, to prove to her that he was committed. Nate said that when he'd display a commitment to Stacia, such as deciding to move into her house, she'd reply with, "Anybody can do that."Nate also accused Stacia of being closed off and an "assh-le," but he said she probably didn't mean to be a jerk intentionally. Stacia took the criticism in stride, and Nate explained that the more Stacia trusted him, the more he was able to trust her in return."I can definitely see it. I see the future with you," Nate said."So where are you on this love feeling?" Stacia asked, referring back to her 1-10 scale when Nate had originally rated his love for her a four."I'm falling in love with you," Nate noted."Really?!" Stacia asked in surprise. "What?!"Nate said he certainly felt love for Stacia and the love was growing. In fact, he rated his feelings a seven or eight on the 1-10 scale now, and Stacia seemed overjoyed.Nate explained how they had overcome a hurdle, which helped him to fall deeper and faster for her.Binh also planned a special evening for Morgan for their anniversary. He planned for them to have dinner at the venue where they got married, but Morgan intended to speak her mind and let Binh know exactly how she was feeling.When they met at the venue, Binh handed Morgan a bouquet of red roses, and she immediately threw them to the ground and sarcastically said, "Thanks."Morgan said she had written her marriage vows for a person who would care for her, be on her side, and have her back at all times."You're not that man," Morgan told her husband. "My vows are not for you."Morgan gave Binh an opportunity to explain himself and have "a real conversation" for once, explaining how she was furious about his conversations with Justin about their relationship.Morgan recalled Binh claiming to Justin how she had lied about being a nurse, but Binh said he thought they cleared that up. Morgan wanted Binh to "fess up to" his mistakes, including how he allegedly said that Morgan was mad about his family being perfect."I never said that. There's no way!" Binh replied.Morgan pointed out how Alexis heard everything Binh had said and he was continuing to lie about his conversations with Justin. Morgan said she had respect for Binh and never talked about their problems with Lindy.Binh said he talked to Justin and Miguel about being a people pleaser, but Morgan didn't want to hear it. She wanted Binh to apologize, and he continued to defend himself."You lost my trust, you were gaining it back, and now it's gone again. I wanted to believe that you are a good person, that you respected me, but you don't," Morgan said."That's not a husband, that's not a partner, that's not even a friend. I don't care what you do and who you run to after this... because I see you for the person you are right now. You lied to my face multiple times. Any respect that I had for you is gone."Morgan told Binh to enjoy his dinner alone, and then Binh chased after her.Binh owned up to everything and apologized, and he asked Morgan to work this out. Morgan said she'd walk away from him at his first lie, and Binh vented in a confessional how he was climbing an uphill battle and felt damned regardless of what he did."I'm sorry I hurt you again, multiple times. I definitely talked to Justin behind your back, multiple times," Binh said.Morgan complained about how she was tired of Justin being in the middle of their marriage and Binh did the one thing she had asked him not to do. Binh explained how Justin was someone he could depend on and talk to in times of need, but Morgan reiterated how he had lied to her."There's no respect here," Morgan griped, adding how Binh had caused her pain and "talked sh-t" about her.Binh denied ever "talking sh-t" about his wife, but Morgan was convinced of it. Morgan said it would be easy for her to walk away but she planned to continue the process so Binh would have to see her every single day and remember how much he had hurt her.Binh asked if there was any hope their marriage could work out, and Morgan said she needed to talk to the experts about it. She hoped the experts could help them out and give them some tools to fix the marriage.Binh appeared devastated as he looked through his wedding-photo album alone. Binh acknowledged he had messed up and was really sad, and he told the cameras that he just wanted Morgan to be happy.On Day 32 of marriage, Stacia and Nate got matching tattoos of their wedding date on their hands. This was an example of Nate committing to Stacia in the moment rather than making promises for the future, and so Stacia was thrilled and appreciative of that.Later on, the couples got together for a dinner, and Mitch wore a sports jacket and dress shoes, which shocked the whole group. Binh and Morgan, however, took a mental health day and didn't attend.Miguel and Lindy gushed to the other cast members how they were really happy, and Lindy said she was working on controlling her temper because she never wanted to hurt or upset Miguel.Stacia and Nate announced how they had gone through growing pains but were falling in love and were in this "forever." And Nate even called Stacia his new best friend.Mitch shared how marriage had been demanding and a journey of self-discovery. Mitch said he had done a lot of work, but it was mainly within himself and not for Krysten.Krysten declared how Mitch is an incredible man and was definitely trying, but she pointed out how Mitch had signed up to be married and so it bothered her when he said things like, "I don't know if I can be a husband."Krysten teared up, saying she had entered the process as a wife and was putting every last ounce of effort into the marriage, which is why the marriage was going so well. Krysten said she was showing up and compromising."But when does Krysten stop compromising and Krysten gets to do whatever Krysten wants to do?" Krysten lamented, adding how she was essentially walking on eggshells around Mitch to make him happy and please his every need or whim."I'm going to snap soon! I'm going to snap! And I might completely lose Mitch when I snap."But Alexis said it would be better to lose Mitch than lose herself, and Mitch told his wife that she didn't need to apologize and he wanted to encourage her to be her true self and express herself. Mitch said he'd welcome her breakdowns and would be there for her, without shutting down.Justin announced how he had seen a lot of growth in Mitch, which made Alexis sigh and kind of roll her eyes. Justin asked Alexis what was wrong, and she shrugged her shoulders.Krysten asked Alexis to share her truth next, but Alexis said she didn't want to talk in the moment -- and she just wanted to listen instead.Alexis told the cameras that she was trying to be respectful of her husband's sensitivity rather than sharing how she didn't think Justin was making progress.But Justin was taken aback by Alexis' silence, seemingly thinking that she had nothing positive to share about their relationship."It bothered me that you didn't have anything to say," Justin told his wife."What about that bothered you? I'm not understanding," Alexis replied.Justin said he thought they were doing well and overcoming challenges, and so he wondered if she was on a different page."When I'm upset, I talk to you baby," Alexis insisted. "I talk to you.""That's not the point," Justin countered, apparently shutting down in his behavior.Alexis said Justin wanted her to share things with the group and she didn't want to, but Justin argued how he was just asking her questions and didn't expect her to do anything.The pair weren't understanding each other, and their struggle to communicate became increasingly more apparent.Alexis went on to accuse Justin of "pouting," and he in turn said, "I'm not pouting; I just have nothing to say."Alexis seemed to think Justin was mocking her, and she declared how Justin couldn't self-regulate his emotions. Alexis asked Justin to be consistent, saying it was uncomfortable for her when she didn't know which side of Justin she was going to get next."That's a scary place to be. You said you're emotional at times. I feel like it's Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," Alexis complained. "I feel like you're just two different people... and then you come back and apologize, but that doesn't take away the hurt."Alexis accused Justin of going "tit for tat" with her, but Justin said he didn't want to share with the group in order to avoid getting overly emotional, which Alexis had asked him not to do.The couple continued to bicker in front of the group, and Alexis said that although Justin was trying, she was still hurting. Justin felt he was doing everything Alexis had asked him to do, but Alexis felt Justin was dancing around the real problem.Alexis then left the table and confided in Stacia, and Justin couldn't comprehend what had just happened."I'm so frustrated! It's like I have to appease him at every moment," Alexis told Stacia. "I have to coddle this man like he's a f-cking baby, and I don't have kids!"Interested in more news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our newspage!And click here for more updates on former cast members and info on where they are now! MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS << PRIOR STORY

'Big Brother' recap: Michael Bruner wins Power of Veto, keeps Alyssa Snider and Terrance Higgins on the block NEXT STORY >>

'The Bachelorette' host Jesse Palmer: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's finale will be controversial

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT





- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

















































Page generated Sat Sep 17, 2022 14:32 pm in 1.2497179508209 seconds



