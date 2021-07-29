'Married at First Sight' recap: Michaela and Zack marry and are smitten, Myrla and Gil tie the knot and Gil's wedding party appears concerned
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/29/2021
Married at First Sight featured Michaela and Zack tying the knot and hitting it off, Myrla and Gil getting married and Gil noticing a couple of red flags, and Johnny and Bao participating in a traditional tea ceremony during Wednesday night's Season 13 episode on Lifetime.
The pairs of strangers who are tying the knot at first sight on Season 13 are Michaela and Zack, Myrla and Gil, Bao and Johnny, Brett and Ryan, and Rachel and Jose.
The Married at First Sight broadcast began on Michaela and Zack's wedding day. Michaela woke up very excited but missed her father and wished he could have been there.
Michaela hoped to be matched with someone just like her father, someone kind, open, protective and strong. Michaela wanted to feel safe with her future husband like her father had always made her feel.
Zack's parents had been married for 28 years and his middle brother was engaged. Zack's youngest brother also had a long-term girlfriend, and so Zack hoped he was about to meet his soul mate and that it would be his "first and last time falling in love."
Zack clearly idealizes marriage, and Pastor Cal thought Michaela would bring her partner "all the good feels of marriage." Michaela's sisters just hoped Michaela -- aka "Hurricane Chae" -- wouldn't be too stubborn in her marriage.
Zack got very emotional before his wedding because he was about to meet his wife and the potential love of his life. He called the experience "surreal," telling his family how he didn't want anything more.
Before walking down the aisle, Michaela's sisters gave Michaela a little model "Trekkie" spaceship their father had made because watching Star Trek was one of their shared family hobbies.
The gift brought Michaela to tears, and she and Zack were both anticipating an unbelievable love story to unfold.
Zack cried in his mother's arms and then walked to the top of the aisle, where he awaited his bride-to-be. Michaela also cried tears of joy before her brother-in-law, Ruben, joined her side.
"The worst case scenario is that we're matched and we're not compatible at all. What if this actually doesn't work out and we don't have a fairy-tale ending? That would be devastating for me," Zack admitted.
When Zack saw Michaela for the first time, he flashed an enormous smile, and when the couple joined hands at the altar, she gushed about how her groom was "gorgeous!" Zack in turn told Michaela that she looked gorgeous as well.
When Michaela learned Zack's name is Zachary, she immediately asked him if he wants "a Zachary Junior," and Zack replied, "It's up to you!"
Michaela's family and friends wanted Zack to know that she's a beautiful soul with a beautiful heart. The dog mom's loved ones gushed about her being giving, loyal, fearless, and both energetic and chill -- but stubborn.
Michaela was told Zack would do anything possible to make her happy and has always wanted to be a husband. Zack's family and friends believe he is fiercely loyal, passionate, kind, and adventurous.
In their self-written vows, Zack complimented his wife on being courageous and a believer in love. He vowed to be patient, loving, understanding, forgiving, committed and charming.
Michaela nearly ran down the altar hand-in-hand with Zack because she was so excited about his words, but then she composed herself and shared how she'd always keep his best interests in mind and provide him with an open and safe place to build stability and grow in love.
Michaela promised to always be there for Zack, and she broke down into tears while delivering her vows.
The couple kissed at the end of their ceremony and Michaela was proud to call Zack "my man" since she thought he was so good looking. She believed Zack had been made for her.
During their first conversation, Zack discovered Michaela is 30, and she seemed fine with him being a little younger at 27. Zack said he was drawn to Michaela's obvious confidence and great smile.
Michaela said Zack seemed kind and genuine, and she was taken with his mix of shyness and goofiness.
Johnny and Bao were then shown participating in a traditional tea ceremony. The couple bonded over their shared culture and similar identities, and they even picked similar colors to wear, as Johnny selected wine and gold and Bao had picked red and gold.
"This was meant to be," Bao said, recalling how she and Johnny had led similar student-organization events in college. "I'm thinking about the possibility that this is the start to the biggest and best love story ever!"
Michaela and Zack said they felt very comfortable taking wedding photos together, and Zack hoped this wasn't going to be "too good to be true."
Michaela described her chemistry with Zack a 9 on a scale from 1-10 and said she wouldn't be reluctant to sleep with him that night. The pair kissed during their first dance as man and wife, and Michaela said she'd love to dance with Zack forever.
Meanwhile, Bao said she was very attractive to Johnny because he's handsome and seemed physically fit, and the pair agreed they'd love to start a family soon. Bao said she didn't want more than two children, and Johnny said that was perfectly fine with him.
Johnny could tell Bao was "a little stiff" and not used to his touch yet, so he made sure not to cross any lines or even go in for a kiss, even though he said he'd love to make out with his wife.
Myrla and Gil were then shown picking out their wedding attire, and Myrla told the cameras she didn't plan on changing the lifestyle she was used to in terms of traveling and enjoying nice things for her husband. Myrla simply wanted a partner to do those things with.
"Although Myrla is somewhat of a diva, we believe Gil can balance her out. We believe he has the kind of patience and he has the kindness, and he's not going to be a pushover!" Pastor Cal explained of the couple.
"He's going to be able to meet her strength and give her the balance she needs so that they can move forward successfully."
Myrla chose a very sexy wedding dress with a lot of sheer panels, and she told her bridesmaids that if her groom didn't like the dress or thought it was too much, then he's probably too conservative for her.
Gil told his groomsmen that if his wife is materialistic, they'd have a little bit of an issue, although he's good at making expensive trips cheaper.
Brett, a self-declared hopeless romantic, also went shopping for her wedding dress and selected an A-line embroidered gown with a plunging neckline. And as Ryan shopped for a tux, he said he couldn't wait to be married and welcome children so that he can be an active dad at age 35.
Pastor Cal said Brett is unlike any of the women Ryan has dated in the past and would put effort into diving deep and opening Ryan up, which is exactly what Ryan needed as a reformed serial dater.
Rachel and Jose, Mr. Picky, also selected their wedding attire. After losing a lot of weight, Rachel's confidence was boosted and so she search for a dress that would show off her beautiful curves.
Jose desired a confident and classy woman with a gorgeous smile and stable job, and he was a little afraid of not feeling love at first sight as well as an instant connection.
"Jose can be a perfectionist, but I believe he is a really kind guy behind that perfectionistic facade, so if they can meet on that deeper level, they will have something that is enviable," Pastor Cal said, adding that Rachel was ready to compromise in her relationship but not totally change herself.
The formerly-insecure bride was ready to be herself and have her husband hopefully fall in love with her for who she is.
On Myrla and Gil's wedding day, Myrla said how she hoped her husband would want to go shopping with her, and she admitted she'd prefer a tall, dark and handsome man -- with hair.
Myrla's bridezilla side came out when she was getting her makeup done, saying she knows what she likes and knows what she doesn't like. She also admitted she'd be distracted by a man with a bald head, which Gil has.
Gil absolutely planned to kiss his bride at the altar but said he may want to wait longer to have sex so their first intimate encounter can be passionate. Gil joked he'd be willing to wait 24 hours to consummate his marriage.
Meanwhile, Myrla told her friends that she'd only want a kiss on the cheek, even though she was planning on this union being "until death do us part."
Myrla's brother walked her down the aisle because their father is no longer alive, and she said she was grateful that her brother was there to support her and love her on her big day.
When Myrla began her walk, she and Gil smiled at each other. Myrla noticed right away her husband is bald, but she said she's open to it and still looked forward to being married.
Gil told Myrla that she looked gorgeous and he loved her dress, and then Gil learned that Myrla is a true romantic who's a big fan of physical touch.
Myrla's loved ones revealed she's a hard worker who enjoys the fruits of her labor but also gives back to those less fortunate, "even if it means showing up in designer clothes to a clothing drive."
Gil learned Myrla is a great cook and baker but would rather spend her time shopping than cleaning the house.
Gil's friends and family shared with Myrla how Gil is "the life of the party," especially when tequila and salsa dancing are involved. Gil has a good sense of humor, and chocolate chip cookies are apparently the way to his heart.
When Myrla discovered Gil is a proud dog dad of a pitbull mix, Myrla asked if the dog slobbers, and Gil's wedding guests appeared to make disapproving and concerned eyes at each other.
In his vows, Gil promised to be worth Myrla's time and energy. He said she'd always come first in his life, and if he doesn't live up to that, he'd buy her some food and some shoes.
Gil promised to be faithful, protect her from harm, listen, and give all that he has to the marriage. Gil asked Myrla to teach him how to love her, and Myrla gushed, "That's really nice!"
Myrla in turn vowed to be patient, kind, understanding and dedicated to his happiness as they build their own memories and traditions. She said she'd listen and learn from him and stand by him "in my red bottoms," meaning Christian Louboutins, which also made a groomsmen wince.
When it became time for their first kiss as husband and wife, Myrla gave Gil the cheek and he laughed.
Gil gushed after the ceremony, "I am mesmerized by how pretty she is," and Myrla confirmed, "I am definitely attracted to my husband. I think he's a handsome man."
Myrla said she was a little distracted by her husband's bald head but not for long because she was looking at his big smile and kind eyes. She also noted how he looked sharp and seemed to dress nicely.
Gil and Myrla bonded over how they both speak Spanish, and Myrla said she's always wanted to travel to Colombia, where Gil is from. Their mothers also only speak Spanish, so the couple was happy they'd be able to communicate with each other's in-laws.
The couple discussed having one or two kids, and then Myrla said she needs "a mommy makeover" after that. Myrla revealed her passion is making sure children have quality education, and Gil shared how he's passionate about his job as a firefighter and serving the community.
"I can't say that I love her, but I know for a fact that I like her," Gil gushed. "And so that is one step forward into moving this along in the right direction."
Gil then asked Myrla if she likes dogs, and she said she's okay with them as long as they don't shed. Gil admitted his dog sheds but he's "a neat freak" and takes care of that.
"I just don't like to clean up after them," Myrla confessed to her new husband.
It then became time for Brett and Ryan's wedding day, the day Brett had been dreaming about ever since she was a little girl. Brett had asked for a man with an open heart who would at least be open to loving her dog.
Brett said she had been hurt a lot in past relationships and is a commitment girl. She hadn't kissed a man in two years and looked forward to her next kiss being with her husband.
Ryan told the cameras he wanted to be matched with a genuinely good person, and Pastor Cal assured viewers that Ryan is a romantic and sensitive guy who loves to make cheesecake, even though it may take a little digging to see those sides of him.
Ryan also said he wants a fit and outdoorsy wife, someone with whom he can be active.
Prior to the ceremony, Ryan gave Brett's mother a beautiful bouquet of flowers and his bride a pair of sneakers, saying this was her "last chance to run."
Ryan tried to hold the tears back once he found his spot at the altar, and Brett admitted she was extremely nervous before walking down the aisle.
The episode concluded with Ryan getting a brief glimpse of his wife when she entered the room.