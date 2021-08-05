'Married at First Sight' recap: Johnny worries about Bao, Myrla is accused of being high maintenance, Rachel fears she can't be Jose's "perfect wife," Brett doesn't vibe with Ryan's country flare
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/05/2021
Married at First Sight featured the weddings of Rachel and Jose and Brett and Ryan, and while all 10 thirteenth-season participants seemed smitten with their matches, four of the spouses -- Johnny, Brett, Rachel and Gil Cuero -- discovered potential dealbreakers in their relationship during Wednesday night's episode on Lifetime.
Married at First Sight's thirteenth season stars Gil and Myrla Feria, Johnny and Bao, Michaela and Zack, Rachel and Jose, and Brett and Ryan.
The five couples were matched for matrimony by Married at First Sight's experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Viviana Coles.
The Married at First Sight broadcast began with Brett, a self-declared "commitment girl" who wanted loyalty from a man and to be treated right, walking down the aisle to Ryan, who admitted he was tired of dating and had been jealous of people in loving relationships.
The couple introduced themselves to one another and seemed very nervous, as they both said "hi" but didn't compliment one another.
Ryan then learned from Brett's family and friends that she's a hopeless romantic who's always dreamed of her wedding and she's kind, generous and goes above and beyond for her family and friends.
Ryan was told Brett is very competitive, coaches volleyball and softball, and has one dog. Ryan told Brett that he has two dogs, which made her smile big, and he was advised to be honest, optimistic and a good listener to make her happy.
Brett discovered Ryan has a heart of gold and just needs to warm up to people considering he initially comes across serious and uptight. Ryan's loved ones say he appears "cool, cocky and confident" but happens to be those things in a good way.
Brett also learned Ryan enjoys the finer things in life as well as a good weekend at the ranch, which seemed to unpleasantly surprise his wife. However, she seemed happy upon discovering Ryan likes to bake pie and watch The Notebook.
"Ryan is a person who just wants to love and be loved," the officiant announced.
In their self-written vows, Ryan promised to be Brett's biggest fan and partner, and he vowed to be patient, respectful, attentive as well as provide some laughs during their adventure together.
Brett shared how she'd like to make a home in one another and nurture and take care of Ryan's heart. She said her husband was clearly brave and open-minded for doing this experiment and she was ready for a lifelong partnership.
Brett and Ryan then had their first kiss as husband and wife a little prematurely and so they actually enjoyed two kisses. Ryan gushed to the cameras about how his wife is "beautiful" and she has "amazing eyes."
"The first impression could not be better!" Ryan said. "She's so positive and she's incredibly attractive too!"
When the couple got to talk over a couple glasses of champagne, Ryan and Brett agreed they were both tired of dating, and Brett revealed how she's a high school teacher. Ryan in turn said he works for a small oil and gas company and his job had been fulfilling.
"Don't screw this up, Ryan!" Ryan muttered to his wife.
It then became time for Rachel and Jose's wedding, and Jose gushed about being "so excited" to have a wife. Jose said he has an incredible job and has bought and paid for two homes -- but and so all he needs is a partner to share it all with.
Pastor Cal said Rachel had struggled to find her voice in relationships in the past and so someone like Jose -- who shared her level of commitment -- could give her the security she needed to thrive as a wife. And Pastor Cal though Rachel's down-to-earth spirit could help balance out Jose's structured nature.
Rachel's last relationship apparently ended six months before her wedding. Rachel revealed she had given the man everything she had and he was unfaithful.
"As much as that crushed me, it did make me realize that I'm ready to spend my life with someone in a marriage," Rachel explained, adding that she had reinvented herself after the breakup and was able to lose 35 pounds.
Rachel felt confident and stronger than ever, and she felt mentally and emotionally prepared to wed. Rachel just hoped she wouldn't lose herself in the marriage or become a doormat.
Rachael also hoped her husband wouldn't be boring and could engage in good conversation.
Meanwhile, Jose was a little concerned his wife wouldn't like his "larger nose" and the fact he's under six feet. He also acknowledged he has a little bit of a bigger forehead and so he hoped his bride would be sexually attracted to him.
Before Jose walked into his wedding ceremony, his mother said she was so proud of him and he's the best son she ever could have asked for.
When Jose saw Rachel for the first time, his mouth dropped open and he appeared ecstatic. He told his wife once they met at the altar, "You are so gorgeous!"
The couple giggled and seemed so nervous, and Rachel was the first to introduce herself to Jose and shake his hand.
Rachel's friends and family told Jose that Rachel has the gift of "deep sleep" in that she must set 20 alarms to wake up in the morning and gets "hangry" when she's hungry.
"Well, luckily I cook -- so we'll be fine!" Jose announced.
Jose learned Rachel is fiercely loyal to those she loves, and Rachel was told that Jose has been preparing for his wife for a long time and is detailed, creative, and very, very structured.
The officiant revealed how Jose is a risk-taker with a big heart and would do anything in his power to make his wife happy.
In the vows they had written themselves, Jose said he had sacrificed and built so much independently so that he could one day provide for a queen and he'd love to be the man she had been longing for.
Jose said he'd support and provide for her financially, emotionally, spiritually and sexually, which he said with a cough and a laugh. He looked forward to being her lover, her partner and her teammate until the end.
Jose wanted to be "a power couple" with Rachel, who vowed to be the best partner ever. She shared how she'd always stand by his side, grow with him, and be patient and appreciative. Rachel promised to face challenges with an open mind and be willing to grow as a person.
The couple was bound together with a ceremonial rosary known as a "lasso," and then Rachel and Jose kissed as husband and wife.
Jose told his wife that she looked amazing after the ceremony, and he gushed to the cameras about her big, brown beautiful eyes and great smile. Rachel also felt relieved, saying Jose was exactly what she wanted and the type of man she had pictured.
"[He's] charming and a complete gentleman," Rachel gushed.
The couple bonded over being Houston born and raised, enjoying sporting events, speaking Spanish, and working out at least three times a week. Jose said he had gotten everything he wanted, and Rachel gushed in turn, "I described you to a T."
"Did you?!" Jose asked.
"Because I was like, 'I'm not into looks, I'm all about personality. And I got it!" Rachel said.
Based on the look of worry on Jose's face, however, it seemed he feared in that moment Rachel maybe wasn't attracted to his appearance.
It then became time for wedding photos and receptions for Myrla and Gil, Brett and Ryan, and Rachel and Jose.
Ryan said Brett wasn't exactly what he had described as his physical type but her appearance "totally works" for him. He thought she was hilarious and sassy, and Brett said posing with Ryan felt "good" and she saw little glimpses of things in Ryan that enabled her to picture a life with him.
Myrla told her bridesmaids that she was feeling "a 10" on a scale from 1-10, and Gil's loved ones told Gil that they liked Myrla off the bat and she seemed very independent. Gil also liked the idea of Myrla wanting children in the near future.
While taking photos, Jose worried his wife wasn't physically attracted to him because Rachel was apparently his ideal wife based on first impressions.
Jose therefore had trouble relaxing and smiling for photos, but he said Rachel's joy and happiness made him feel more calm and at ease.
"I have a very optimistic feeling. I think it's going to be great!" Jose said.
Footage then also circled back to Bao and Johnny's wedding reception as well as Michaela and Zack's post-wedding celebration.
Myrla told Gil during their first dance that he had nice eyes and a great smile, and Gil complimented his wife on being "stylin'" and having big "luscious lips."
Rachel said she felt comfortable dancing with her husband and felt really close to him, and she gushed about feeling "electricity." Rachel confirmed that she thought Jose was both "cute" and "really handsome."
Ryan tried to teach Brett how to two-step during their wedding dance, which made Brett feel a little out of her comfort zone. Brett said she doesn't fit in with that country, two-stepping lifestyle, so that worried her a little bit.
Meanwhile, Zack gushed about feeling a brand new way emotionally, and he felt Michaela had already become his partner. He said he was taking this marriage very seriously and had always wanted a loving wife.
Michaela revealed to Zack her longest relationship had been 364 days because the man dumped her just before their one-year anniversary. She said they were on two different paths and the relationship had ended in 2017.
Michaela therefore hadn't been in a serious relationship in four years, and Zack said he preferred dating in person rather than meeting women on apps because he has a lot of confidence in himself.
But Zack had attended a Catholic all-white high school, so he said it took time for his confidence to develop because his classmates had made fun of his dark skin. As the couple talked, Michaela's bridesmaids pointed out how the spouses seemed to be magnets for each other.
Myrla then found out her husband is a gentleman who opens every door for a woman and his last name is Cuero.
Gil said he'd like Myrla to change her last name to his because he's traditional in that sense, but Myrla said it would be a big deal to change her last name since her father is no longer with her and changing her name has a lot of significance and symbolism to her.
Gil wanted to kiss Myrla on the lips during the reception when everyone tapped on their glasses, but Myrla shut that down immediately and only allowed her husband to give her a peck on the cheek. She in turn, gave him a little kiss on the cheek as well.
Rachel revealed to Jose her lease was up in September, and then Jose admitted he had a long mental checklist of things he desired from his wife.
"I want what I want, and I get what I want," Jose told Rachel, who feared her husband expected too much in a wife.
Rachel expressed concern that she may not be able to be the "perfect wife" Jose had been searching for.
While eating dinner, Brett determined that Ryan may be a good balance for her because she's a realist and he's very positive and cheery. Brett wanted to be the best version of herself with a partner, and she had hope Ryan could bring that out of her.
Johnny told his wife Bao that he loved bringing people together, and Bao said she expresses her love through gifts and acts of service. Johnny also revealed he's very affectionate and likes having his partner be physically close to him.
But Bao admitted an affectionate man was actually "low on [her] list" of qualities -- if not "rock bottom" on the list -- she wanted in a partner. Bao apparently struggles with physical touch and comforting others.
"But I am happy that the experts chose Johnny because I know he's a good person. In many ways, I do think we're a really great match. We really are!" Bao gushed in a confessional.
Bao told Johnny that she appreciated how he had asked permission to kiss her and she found that sweet, gentlemanly side of him very attractive.
The pair bonded over listening to podcasts, keeping up with the news and finance, and being well-rounded. Bao said she's "decent" at saving money and splurged on her Jimmy Choo wedding shoes but they had been worn by someone before -- which Johnny found very attractive.
Johnny said their vibe was slowly getting "warmer" and it seemed the stars were aligning for them. Johnny said he was sold on Bao and there was no question.
Johnny then shared with Bao's bridal party how he had first met Bao in a business setting when they were both running similar student organizations during college. Johnny said he just viewed Bao as someone he was working with and not dating at the time.
And Bao actually admitted to Johnny's friends, "I always thought he was cute. I always had a little bit of a crush on Johnny."
Bao had apparently been crushing on Johnny since college! She said she's a little bit of a "coward" when it comes to pursuing guys and being aggressive and so she just left her crush alone for years.
"The universe has a plan in some bizarre way because now he's my husband!" Bao gushed to the cameras.
Johnny told Bao's male friends that he was missing physical chemistry with Bao right off the bat but they had a baseline of comfort and common interests that he believed they could definitely build upon.
"I hope to break down those walls sooner rather than later," Johnny shared with Bao's bridal party, who warned Johnny that Bao is a little bit timid and doesn't like to be touched.
Johnny said that was "tough" to hear because he loves a touchy-feely woman in relationships. Johnny said he needs physical touch in order to know someone is interested in him and wants to be intimate with him, and so he was admittedly a little worried about that.
Meanwhile, Ryan revealed to Brett's bridesmaids he had never dated a redhead before but Brett definitely owned it and rocked it, and Ryan's groomsmen admitted to Brett that she's not Ryan's typical type physically -- "not even remotely."
Brett confessed to Ryan's groomsmen that Ryan wasn't necessarily her type either, initially, on a surface-level, but she said his character traits were "on point."
"I think it's just when you're talking about small-town, kind of like country-ish things, like, I don't listen to country music... I don't know how to two-step. That's totally outside of anything I've ever done before," Brett explained.
"And the ranch? I don't really do that type of stuff. I don't own boots! I don't know what to do with that... Am I a cowboy wife?"
Brett questioned if she was even going to fit into Ryan's life, especially once she learned Ryan enjoys hunting.
Michaela was then shown talking to Zack's parents, who gushed about how their son's marriage seemed to be an absolutely beautiful match. Zack's parents called him a wonderful soul and suggested he'd be "all in" to the process, but then they said he's analytical overachiever who loves math and creates apps.
Zack shared with Michaela's sisters how his longest relationship was only nine months and he liked the fact his wife is three years older in age.
Afterward, Gil sat down with Myrla's brother, who asked Gil to share any of his concerns about Myrla.
Gil admitted all that talk of designer clothes and labels was a little off-putting, adding, "I'm not a designer person. I like to dress nice, don't get me wrong, but I'm not going to be in Prada and Gucci every weekend."
Myrla's brother said his sister is fashionable but she's very driven in her profession and so she celebrates her success by splurging every so often on clothes.
Gil told the cameras, "I don't make the most money in the world and so I'm pretty conservative about my spending, and my wife seems to be the opposite. It makes me wonder if that might be a dealbreaker for her."
Meanwhile, Myrla spoke to Gil's friend Willie, who said the energy between Myrla and Gil was beautiful but she'd probably have to compromise a little bit in marriage when it comes to her lavish lifestyle.
"Why would my lifestyle have to change?" Myrla asked. "I enjoy the lifestyle I work hard to enjoy. So I would want my husband to be able to enjoy those things with me too... I like to travel internationally, and I like buying nice purses and shoes."
"So you're high maintenance?" Willie asked.
"I don't think that's high maintenance," Myrla responded.
Willie told the cameras in private that Gil is actually "extremely cheap" and so that was going to be an interesting dynamic in his new relationship. Willie predicted Myrla might push Gil into doing things he didn't want to do.
Towards the end of the reception, Johnny was asked if he thought he'd be getting lucky that night, and Johnny figured he had an uphill battle ahead of him.
Brett thought Ryan was cute and she liked his beard, but she seemed a little nervous about taking off her makeup and being totally vulnerable that night with her husband.
Myrla told Gil's groomsmen that he was everything she had asked for but she didn't want to kiss him because they're strangers and it wasn't a traditional wedding. Myrla said her goal was to get to know Gil on a deep level and she had no timeline in terms of physical intimacy.
Gil told Myrla's bridesmaids he's all about passion in the bedroom but needed to build trust and some type of rapport with each other first. Gil said he'd wait as long as it takes to be intimate with Myrla because "six months is nothing in 40 years -- it's just a drop in a bucket."
As the weddings came to a close, Michaela said Zack was going to be her "forever person," and Ryan gushed about Brett being amazing and fun. Ryan said he couldn't be happier to wed at first sight, and Myrla was also feeling the same way.
Myrla and Gil rode to their hotel in a firetruck, and she gushed, "Looking at my husband, I feel reassurance that this is meant to be."
And Bao gushed, "I absolutely do think that I could fall in love with Johnny, and I do hope we have a lasting, resilient love story."
Jose said he and Rachel also had a natural, incredible chemistry that felt "surreal," so every single couple on Married at First Sight's thirteenth season appeared to be on a high.
"Rachel is just the wife I've always dreamed about. I am happy and I think it's destined for a fairy-tale ending," Jose shared.
That evening, the couples settled into their respective hotel rooms with champagne and rose petals strewn about, and the grooms helped their wives get out of their elaborate wedding gowns.
Gil explained he felt very attracted to his wife and the attraction was instant, and Zack was also sexually attracted to his wife. Zack, in fact, giggled and blushed seeing his wife in her pajamas with no makeup.
Rachel also gushed about her affectionate husband and how he had a great personality.
Johnny said he was attracted to his wife but was hesitant to make any advances, and Bao made it known they were going to take things slow once she put a body pillow between them.
Before going to bed, Ryan said he preferred a woman with no makeup and sweatpants, and found her incredibly attractive without makeup. Ryan said the experts had done "a great job" and the couple kissed before falling asleep.
"This could go a lot of ways, and I'm open to every one of those," Ryan disclosed.