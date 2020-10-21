'Married at First Sight' recap: Henry claims Christina threatened to expose his alleged gay affair and Amelia admits she married a stranger just for fun
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/21/2020
Married at First Sight featured Henry Rodriguez claiming Christina essentially blackmailed him by threatening to release the alleged text message from Henry's supposed gay lover and Amelia Fatsi admitting to Bennett Kirschner she had signed up for the show just to have a fun, crazy experience during Wednesday night's Season 11 episode on Lifetime.
ADVERTISEMENT
Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Viviana Coles matched five couples to marry at first sight on Season 11 of the reality series.
The couples starring on this season are Brett Lindsey, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, and Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA; Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA, and Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA; and Karen Landry, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA, and Miles Williams, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC.
The other couples are Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL, and Woody Randall, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans, as well as Amelia, a 27-year-old medical resident from Richmond, VA, and Bennett, a 28-year-old artistic director from Montvale, NJ.
Brett and Olivia, however, already decided to end their marriage.
The Married at First Sight broadcast began with only 11 days left until "Decision Day," which was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine lockdown in New Orleans, LA.
Christina and Henry were "cordial" to each other during the couples' retreat, and Henry said he hoped that would continue but he was still "really unhappy" about the text message Christina had allegedly received from a man claiming to have had an affair with Henry.
"The story is completely made up and it's hard for me to look past some [it]. We haven't talked about it, and I need to decide whether I'm just going to sweep those things under a rug and move on. That remains to be seen," Henry told the cameras.
Woody and Amani discussed how they were happy in their marriage but neither person wanted his or her spouse to change and switch things up, and Bennett and Amelia were shown laughing in bed and expressing excitement over "Decision Day."
Amelia joked she was going to flip a coin on the morning of "Decision Day" and leave her relationship up to fate, and Bennett agreed, "I think fate should decide everything. If fate doesn't want it, then it shouldn't be."
Amelia, however, didn't want Bennett to flip a coin as well because then the odds wouldn't really be in their favor.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Meanwhile, Miles rubbed Karen's feet after their weekend away and accused her of giving him a new gray hair.
Karen didn't want "Decision Day" to add pressure to her relationship, but she acknowledged the decision was real. Karen just wanted to make a decision with clarity and a clear mind.
"I knew marriage wasn't going to be easy, and so I knew going into this I was going to give it my best shot. I don't want to go into 'Decision Day' holding onto any tension or animosity that we didn't do the best that we could," Miles shared.
Miles therefore wanted to have some fun with Karen during what potentially could have been their last week together.
Amani then welcomed her friend Nikole over her apartment and said things were going surprisingly well in her marriage. Amani said she had no "lingering thoughts or worries" and "felt good" about "Decision Day" looming around the corner.
Amani expressed how she was in love with Woody, and Nikole gushed about how happy she was for her friends.
"I'm choosing to be here with him every day. He makes me so happy," Amani previously told a Diary Cam in unaired footage.
Amani gushed about being married and always having a man around to talk to and hang out with. Amani felt she and Woody were becoming best friends and they didn't have solely a romantic connection.
Amani's only pet peeve was Woody's alleged lack of an attention span and how he easily got distracted when he's supposed to be listening and paying attention to her.
Bennett then met with two of his pals and explained how he had to decide whether to stay married or get a divorce.
Bennett shared how they got along easily and had so much fun together, but Bennett's friend Thaddeus was concerned Bennett and Amelia were just "playing house" and Bennett might've just been seeing a representation of who Amelia is.
Thaddeus said a couple gets to know each other and sees true colors in one another during hardships and adversity, and Bennett admitted he and Amelia hadn't faced any major obstacles together.
Bennett planned to compromise by spending four or five months of the year in New Orleans and the rest of the time in Virginia with Amelia while she completes her medical residency.
With only seven days until "Decision Day," Woody visited with his grandmother Yvonne.
Woody said the hardest transition in going from single life to marriage was actually leaving his single life behind, like coming and going when he pleases with no communication.
However, Woody acknowledged he enjoyed life with Amani and they liked each other enough to stay together and want to make things work. Woody's grandmother could tell Woody seemed happier and calmer, and so she thought Amani was "meant" for him.
Yvonne advised Woody to "pay attention" to his wife in the longrun and be consistent and respectful. Yvonne predicted Woody and Amani would stay together, but he replied, "You never know. We'll see."
Over at Miles' apartment, he invited his friend Blake over. Miles said coronavirus took a toll on Karen and their relationship "hard" and times were tough because his wife was so busy and stressed out.
Miles recalled one night when Karen didn't even sit next to him to eat dinner and he was really upset, but Miles said the pair had improved their communication since then.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm a person who's open and talks about my feelings a lot. She thinks I'm overly emotional and that f-cking pisses me off!" Miles joked.
Miles expressed annoyance of having to "spell things out" for Karen in terms of how she rarely initiated physical intimacy and needed to show him more care, attention and affection.
Miles said he had to break down what he needs in a relationship for Karen to understand and he believed she was giving everything she was capable of giving to their relationship at that moment.
Blake could tell Miles was unsure about his final decision, and he just hoped Miles and Karen would put everything on the table and leave no card unturned so there wouldn't be any regrets down the road.
"On paper, she is everything that I asked for. She's smart, she's beautiful, she's driven, she's probably the best cook I've ever [met]. And the thing is, we don't love each other -- we like each other. But the food is made with love!" Miles gushed.
Miles said there was a possibility he might say "no" on "Decision Day" because of her inability to be more intimate physically.
"We could be compatible in all these ways and then not be compatible there," Miles said.
"That could be a dealbreaker. I'm not here just to have sex, but I've also been married for four months. It's hard to say, 'I want to be with you forever,' and have not experienced that. And I feel that's important."
Miles said he had to be selfish and think about what he wanted and he wished he had more time with Karen to figure things out.
"Do you stick with something because it feels good and has potential or do you make a decision realizing, like, 'Yeah, there's potential there but what you've seen up to this point is or isn't what you want?'" Miles explained.
With five days remaining until "Decision Day," Amelia had a tarot-card reading done by a woman named Mimi with her friends Rachel and Katie present in the room.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mimi advised Amelia to stay with Bennett because he's a good communicator and not to make decisions out of fear. Mimi told Amelia not to overthink the situation because it could create problems.
Amelia told her friends that she had a dream in which Bennett grew bigger and bigger and then turned into a cucumber and Amelia served cucumber sandwiches, which resulted in Bennett begging her not to eat him. It was clear Amelia had some anxiety at this stage in the experiment.
Karen then met with two of her friends, Jessie and Felisha, and explained it's not in her nature to be lovey-dovey and affectionate with a partner. Karen wasn't sure whether Miles could be happy with her lack of physical touch in their marriage.
But Karen confirmed she and Miles kissed at times, especially after she determined Miles was being real with her and stopped trying to be Prince Charming all the time.
Felisha's concern was that two people can be great people but not belong together, and she knew Karen needed an alpha-male energy. Karen apparently wished Miles was more assertive and could put her in her place sometimes and lead their household.
"I need that," Karen said.
"Do you see that?" Jessie asked.
"Um, I don't know," Karen admitted.
With four days remaining until "Decision Day," Brett met with his friend Anthony and revealed his marriage to Olivia had failed and they were no longer together.
"It doesn't feel great obviously... I definitely think the stress and rigors of quarantine and the pandemic brought a lot of things to light that would've not come out nearly as quickly," Brett explained.
"But I think eventually we would've split ways regardless because nothing is going to change the fundamental differences that we have."
ADVERTISEMENT
Brett therefore said the lockdown was a bit of a silver lining because his marriage didn't drag out and have a "messier" ending."
Meanwhile, Olivia told her friend Amber that her marriage didn't work out although she had entered the experiment with high hopes and expectations.
"It's disappointing but it is what it is. All you can do is get yourself together and move on," Olivia said.
Olivia acknowledged her lack of intimacy contributed to the split and she wished she had showed him more affection because then maybe he could've given her more of what she needed.
Anthony told the cameras that Brett doesn't sway or bend a lot and it really requires a strong argument to get him to see things the opposite way from his own perspective.
"Sometimes it comes off as maybe aggressive or off-putting," Anthony revealed.
Brett said he didn't feel the need to change but he had learned a lot about production and pandemics. When asked whether he learned anything about himself as a person, Brett replied, "No, nothing."
Olivia's friend asked her if she'd give Brett another chance if he came crawling back, and Olivia said she would listen and entertain the idea. Brett, however, would need to list the things he'd do differently and promise to try harder.
"I just want to be in love more than anything, and I want someone to love me the way I love them," Olivia shared. "I'm just ready."
In terms of what he's looking for in a future wife, Brett said his breakup with Olivia "solidified" his ideas and certain things were no longer negotiable. For example, Brett wants to have kids.
"Sometimes it's not always about doing things that benefit yourself. Sometimes you have to put yourself out of your comfort zone to make other people feel good or be happy," Anthony told the cameras.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I've had my difficulties in the past with Brett maybe not considering how I felt about something or not considering how his actions or his thoughts might make his group of friends feel. I'd like to see him walk away with a higher level of empathy."
Brett said he was ready to date again and get back on the apps for "efficiency" and an ego boost. He also laughed about how it feels good to reject women based on their photos.
With three days until "Decision Day," Christina met her friend Andrew at a bar. Christina shared she and Henry were just friends and there was "no spark" between them.
Christina said she couldn't give any more emotion to a man who is "a brick wall" and she and Henry seemed to speak two different languages.
Christina felt like Henry simply didn't like her or want her.
"I've been loved deeply by many people. I don't want someone who doesn't want me. I'm a lot of fun, I know a lot of things, I'm not stupid, I'm not ugly, I'm not needy," Christina said.
"I don't understand what's so hard about being like, 'You know what? I'm just going to try.'"
Christina said she saw a lot of good things in Henry, such as his musical ability and being humble about it as well as his kind nature and sarcastic wit.
Meanwhile, Henry talked to his friend Kristin about how his marriage had been a struggle, especially in honesty and communication. Henry claimed he's not perfect.
And on the text-message scandal, Henry told the cameras, "Christina threatened to hold it over my head if I didn't 'have her back' throughout the rest of the process. And I'll say this -- even if she did receive a text, which I have yet to see just in general, to hold it over my head and threaten to release it, I think is despicable."
"That's me being incredibly polite about it," he added. "I this one incident just kind of sums up every problem I've had with her leading up to this moment."
ADVERTISEMENT
Kristin didn't think Henry should stay in his marriage, but Henry still seemed to be holding out hope.
With two days before "Decision Day," Woody and Amani went out to dinner and Woody said it was "the icing on the cake" of what he wanted. Woody said Amani made him believe in love and he hopes they'll have a relationship just like what his grandparents have.
"I can't see myself without you," Woody told Amani.
Bennett surprised Amelia with a room filled with balloons and a pizza dinner at their apartment, and Amelia admitted she didn't really feel ready to be married but thought it would be fun to be on a reality show.
"Much of the reason she applied to be on Married at First Sight was because she wanted this new and crazy experience of being on a reality show," Bennett said in a confessional.
"Naturally, it makes me wonder a little bit what's going to happen once the time comes for the cameras to disappear. Is she going to make a 180 degree turn and become a totally different person? I don't think that would bode very well."
Amelia admitted she didn't think she would even be chosen for the experiment and once she got matched up with a guy, she just decided to go through with the process.
Henry and Christina were then shown going out for a romantic dinner at a restaurant.
Christina admitted to Henry that sometimes she acts like "a f-cking fool." Christina said she was used to someone putting her in her place and it was "disgusting" when she made things up.
"I know it's an impulse I need to stop, but it's hard for me," Christina said, adding that she was wrong for saying some of the things she had said.
Christina asked Henry what he liked about her, and Henry said she's spontaneous and writes very well. Christina cried and was so excited to hear Henry say that, and she said she appreciated Henry's routine in life and how they're both "great people."
ADVERTISEMENT
"I honestly really had to hold back from laughing. Sometimes it feels like we live in two different realities," Henry told the cameras. "And I just don't understand how two people can see things so differently."
Karen and Miles also enjoyed a fancy dinner at home, and Karen said she admired when Miles told her exactly what he needed and desired out of their relationship. Miles assured Karen that he would be a man in their marriage and take care of things.
Miles said in order to show Karen the masculine energy she wanted out of a partner, he needed to feel confident that Karen wanted him and would be his girl for the long-term.
After their dinner out, Christina suggested maybe she and Henry just needed more time together and should try counseling, but Henry told the cameras he didn't need time -- and he had clearly checked out of the marriage already.
The last night the couples spent together before "Decision Day," Bennett admitted it was disappointing Amelia had signed up for the show "for different reasons" when he wanted to do the show to hopefully find the love of his life.
"I have fallen in love with Amelia, but it feels a little bit difficult to really feel confident for 'Decision Day' because I don't know if she was in this for the right reasons," Bennett confessed.
Amelia, however, was excited about the next chapter in her life, although she said she'd miss the cameras and feeling like "a movie star."
Amelia wasn't sure she and Bennett would have the same answer on "Decision Day," but she noted "anything is possible."
Amani ended up seeing a new side to Woody because he acted like he wouldn't care and would just walk away if Amani chose not to be with him and said "no" on "Decision Day."
"If you surprised me and said 'no,' I would probably flash out," Woody said, adding, "I probably wouldn't even care for [an explanation]. I would probably walk off."
Woody said Amani's explanation wouldn't even be "valid" and he'd be angry and would probably flip over a couch.
Woody basically wouldn't want to listen, and Amani vented, "What the f-ck was that about?!â€¦ It's kind of unnerving. I don't know what to think about this right before 'Decision Day.'"
ADVERTISEMENT
The couples then spent their final night before "Decision Day" away from their spouses.
Amelia worried about working all the time in Virginia and how Bennett would respond, and she planned to be very practical about her future and make an informed decision. Bennett acknowledged that if his world came crashing down on him, it would be "very difficult."
As for Amani, she felt she had given the experiment her all, and she intended to consider everything before making the biggest decision of her life.
"I have a lot to think about," Amani noted.
And finally, Henry said he was looking forward to getting "Decision Day" over with, and Karen told the cameras that she feared the unknown and still had a lot to learn about Miles.
"I am anxious to see what he will say on 'Decision Day,'" Karen noted, before hugging Miles goodbye.