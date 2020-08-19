'Married at First Sight' recap: Brett and Olivia have first fight, Woody and Amani consummate marriage, Christina gets frustrated with Henry
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/19/2020
Married at First Sight featured Brett and Olivia getting into their first fight that ended with Olivia in tears, Woody Randall and Amani consummating their marriage, Christina complaining about Henry Rodriguez's slow pace, and the spouses rating their marriages on a scale from 1-10 during Wednesday night's Season 11 episode on Lifetime.
Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Viviana Coles matched five couples to marry at first sight on Season 11 of the reality series.
The couples starring on this season are Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA, and Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA; Amelia Fatsi, a 27-year-old medical resident from Richmond, VA, and Bennett Kirschner, a 28-year-old artistic director from Montvale, NJ; and Karen Landry, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA, and Miles Williams, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC.
The other couples are Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, and Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA, as well as Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL, and Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans.
Amani feared her relationship with Woody "might not always be this great," and told her husband there was a possibility they were just getting along so well because they were in paradise and not in the real world.
Woody, however, insisted it was being with Amani that made him happy, not "the setup" of their honeymoon.
"If I genuinely wasn't happy, I don't think I could fake it," Woody told his wife.
Amani said she had relationships that started out great before but then crumbled because the guys either weren't honest or committed, but she realized Woody had already committed to her and so hopefully this relationship would be different.
Meanwhile, Brett told the cameras getting married was "a stellar experience" and he loved being with Olivia. While he noted it's "not a perfect marriage," he said, "so far so good."
Olivia also said she liked her husband a lot and they had great chemistry, adding, "There are definitely feelings there, and I think we're on the same page."
Woody and Amani then invited Olivia and Brett over to their room to spend time together.
Woody said he wasn't sure what to think about Brett because Brett had "dipped out" at the bachelor party before the guys had time to bond at the end of the night. However, Woody said Amani and Olivia had gotten pretty close and so he'd be willing to give Brett a chance.
Amani wanted to get to know Brett better because she thought Olivia was "the sweetest person" who wants the best for everybody. Amani therefore wanted the best for Olivia.
"I'm skeptical of Brett. Is he just going to leave his marriage without saying anything?" Amani asked in a confessional, referencing Brett's "Irish goodbye" at the bachelor party.
But Brett told the group he was about to throw up at the bachelor party and thought it would be best to leave the gathering before getting sick in front of everyone.
Amelia was then shown telling Bennett their marriage had been "so good" but returning to New Orleans would probably make things "so different."
Bennett told Amelia "the simple things" go a long way for him, like folding each other's laundry and just being considerate about each other's needs. For example, Bennett said his ex-girlfriend, whom he lived with, left night lights out when Bennett returned home from a pedicab shift.
Bennett revealed he feels comfortable around a woman and then understands her and then "comes to just love them without any reservations." Amelia couldn't wait to experience that deep, emotional type of love, and she was clearly wishing for it with Bennett down the road.
Bennett admitted he can also become infatuated with a person right away, and then Amelia played him a song on her guitar about falling very quickly for a person.
On Day 5 of marriage, Christina complained about a meal she was eating, and then she snapped at a producer who called her "Christine," which is the wrong name.
"I feel like I'm starting to notice Christina can be a little impatient at times, whether it's when we order food somewhere and it's not to her liking or the production aspect of the show," Henry told Christina.
"She's just really impatient in general, and I'm having trouble telling Christina that it's bothering me a little bit."
Christina told Henry that she'd like him to be the person "who takes charge in some kind of way," and Henry admitted he struggled with that. Henry explained he was moving at a slower pace and was pretty guarded in general, which Christina had never experienced before, and so he just asked her to be patient with him.
"Maybe I'll get out of my comfort zone or you will make a move or something," Christina told her husband, before venting to the cameras, "My God, make a move already! Could I be any more clear?"
Henry said he barely knew anything about Christina, and Christina shared how that would probably change back in New Orleans once they're out of "fairy-tale land."
Christina acknowledged being the aggressor in the relationship was "super uncomfortable" for her but she was taking her marriage seriously. She said she'd have to figure out how to take the lead, even though she was in unknown territory.
Amelia and Bennett got to know each other better at a park, and they laughed and had a great time together. Amelia shared with Bennett how she likes showing physical affection and loved being raised by a stay-at-home father.
Amelia said she had such a happy childhood and her parents were very trusting of strangers, which is how she'd like to raise her children. Bennett agreed and said he'd like to "limit screens" but would be comfortable with his kids having freedom and playing with their friends and neighbors.
Amelia pointed out Bennett was "very agreeable," and he seemed to come around to the idea of having biological children. The pair were getting along so well that Amelia and Bennett agreed they could sit in a cardboard box with each other for days and still have fun.
Meanwhile, Karen and Miles took a swim together and Karen said she enjoyed spending time with Miles and they laughed a lot. She could feel "a genuine connection" with Miles, but at the same time, she wanted to explore whether they're truly compatible.
While getting some sun, Miles opened up to Karen in "a difficult conversation" and revealed he was diagnosed with clinical depression a couple of years back.
Miles explained there were days when he didn't want to get out of bed or was just in a funk. He said he takes medication for it but wrestles with the idea something is wrong with him or he's more emotional than the average person.
"This is not something I expected to hear on my honeymoon. It does trigger a red flag for me, like, I wanted a really masculine male, and I do wonder about how strong our marriage will be able to be -- and if I will be able to support him," Karen told the cameras.
Miles promised to express how he's feeling in their marriage, and Karen thanked Miles for sharing something that wasn't easy. Miles said if Karen asked him how he was feeling, Miles would always answer and be honest whether he just needs some alone time or space.
Miles, however, said he was in "a really good place" with his depression at the time.
After Amani trusted Woody driving them around in a dune buggy and Woody saw her spontaneous side, Olivia and Brett were shown enjoying a nice dinner out.
Olivia explained to Brett that she works a lot but could always change her career, which she said is a good thing because she "gets bored easily." The couple then shared with each other how much money they made, and Brett realized Olivia made two-and-a-half times more than him.
Brett and Olivia both said the salary discrepancy didn't bother them, and Olivia added that she likes expensive vacations, nice wines and going out to eat. Brett, however, said he could "do without" those things and preferred just cooking at home.
"I got a husband to do things with and to see the world, and I don't know if he wants to do those things or if he just wants to be husband and wife playing house," Olivia said in a confessional.
Olivia explained she enjoys nice things, but Brett said he'd rather use their money to save and buildup for something long-term.
That night, Brett revealed he typically has sex on the third date, but Olivia said she likes to have a connection first, which led Brett to believe she'd usually wait until the fifth or seventh date to be intimate.
Olivia felt like taking things slow with Brett, but she assured him that she liked him -- and Olivia said she didn't want Brett to feel rejected. Olivia also gave Brett the green light on "trying" if it seemed like they were in the right moment.
"Oh don't worry, you have no need to fear me trying. I just find you really cute, like, heartwarmingly, adorably endearing -- all the time. It's wonderful," Brett gushed.
Brett suggested he's a sex-every-day type of guy, but Olivia reminded her husband she's busy and sometimes just wants to go to bed right after work and a shower. Brett noted they'd find a balance and nature would lead the way.
Olivia thought Brett was being respectful, and she just hoped his patience would continue.
On Day 6 of marriage, Henry stepped out of his comfort zone and tried standup paddleboarding with Christina. Henry said Christina pushed him in positive ways, and Christina realized Henry probably slowed her down in a good way because he tended to be cautious about things.
Christina gave Henry props for how they communicated during their little adventure, and Henry actually liked the experience and said he'd be willing to do it again someday.
Brett and Olivia then went helmet diving and Brett said he felt like they were living in a cloud.
Brett was afraid they wouldn't be able to maintain such an easygoing relationship at home, but Olivia said she doesn't yell when she's frustrated, and Brett said he never really gets mad.
The pair agreed communication is paramount to a healthy relationship, and Olivia was glad to hear that because she said she wouldn't want a partner who shuts down.
Olivia then shared with Brett how she FaceTimes her best friend daily and also talks to her mother a lot, so Brett asked, "Where am I going to fit into that?... There's nobody I call every day or anything like that."
Olivia said she's "a social person" who visited with Heather and Joe almost every day, and that seemed to turn Brett off a little bit.
"Olivia already has a very active and full life between her work and her friends and all of her commitments. It doesn't seem she has extra time for anything else," Brett explained.
Olivia told Brett that she'd be willing to make sacrifices and compromises in their marriage but would never be willing to sacrifice everything.
Olivia said they were merging their lives together while also keeping their secret lives intact, adding, "There will always be compromise, but I don't think you should have to give things up that you enjoy."
"We still have to have time for us," Brett said.
"There will be plenty of time for us," Olivia noted.
Afterward, the five couples met at a bar for drinks, and Henry and Christina admitted to the group they hadn't kissed yet, which Woody saw as a big deal. But Woody's best friend Miles had only received a kiss on the cheek by Karen.
Bennett asked the group to compare their spouses to a fruit, and Amani said "pineapple," which is her favorite fruit. Miles called Karen "guava" because it's sweet and a bit of a mystery.
"Henry is just so low key right now. I'd say something pretty basic, either apples, grapes or oranges. Like, they're all good, but there is cooler fruit out there," Christina said.
Amani and Amelia gushed about the connections they felt with their husbands and how the men made them feel beautiful, and then Miles asked the guys when they were alone what number they would rate their marriages.
Bennett gave Amelia a 10 and Amelia gave him an 8, and Woody gave his wife a 9 that's close to a 10. Woody said the only reason his relationship wasn't a 10 was because they hadn't lived together yet, and Amani was on the same page with a 9.
Karen only rated Miles a 6 or 7 because she wasn't sure if he'd change back in New Orleans, and Miles rated his marriage an 8, saying he couldn't imagine a better match for him but he wasn't exactly sure how she felt about him.
Karen explained she hadn't seen the masculine side of Miles yet, but Amelia could see Miles adored his wife.
As for Brett, he said rating his marriage and trivializing it was "so stupid" and he refused to do it because he didn't want to dehumanize what he had with Olivia. He thought his relationship was too complex to assign a value to it, and the guys were a little annoyed.
But Olivia told the girls that her marriage was a 7 or 7.5, adding, "It's not quite perfect, because I don't think anything is perfect, but it's not bad. I think we're progressing at a slow pace, but it's a marriage."
Brett overheard the rating and told the cameras, "It kind of hurt my feelings a bit. It was just kind of like a gut punch for something I felt I put a lot into."
Christina rated her marriage a 5, saying she was "on the fence" and "waiting to feel those sparks." Christina wanted to hear whether Henry really liked her and was attracted to her, and Henry gave his marriage a 7 and took responsibility of moving slowly.
Henry confirmed he thought Christina was pretty, and Woody advised him to tell his wife that. Henry told the cameras his marriage hadn't been easy by any stretch but he wanted to keep working at it.
Olivia said in front of her husband that she had no complaints but she didn't expect things to be perfect, and then Christina pushed Brett to rate his marriage.
"It sounds like an easy cop out situation," Christina shared in a confessional. "It's not like he's rating his wife on physicality; he's rating a marriage. It seems sketchy to me that he doesn't want to do that."
Christina saw red flags in Brett and so she warned Olivia about what she was feeling. Christina wondered if she was missing something, so she decided to discuss her concerns with Olivia.
Christina advised Olivia to keep her eyes open because there were "warning signs," like the way Brett had answered questions and seemed so set in his ways.
"He just says all the right things, and I've dated guys like that before," Christina told Olivia, before telling the cameras Brett came across like "a f-ckboy" or "an assh-le."
Olivia told Christina that she fully trusts people until they prove her wrong or give her a reason to lose that trust. Olivia said she didn't understand how Christina could be so worried about Brett after spending "only five minutes" with him.
Amelia and Bennett were then shown setting up a "spooky" fort in their hotel room, where Bennett expressed how he was really excited to take care of Amelia, share things with her, cook with her and show her his favorite places in the city.
"I'm excited to be your life partner. All signs right now are really promising," Bennett told Amelia when she was already asleep.
That night, Woody set up a beautiful display of rose petals and candles leading to the bath tub for Amani, and he said he really enjoyed being a husband and being "mushy" for his wife because she liked and appreciated the romance.
The couple got in the tub together, and Woody told his wife that he enjoyed making her feel like a queen. Amani was thankful Woody was essentially courting her, and she asked him not to stop wooing her in the future.
"You make me a better man," Woody told Amani, adding, "The sky is the limit."
While Amani had one of the best nights of her life, Olivia was pretty miserable trying to talk to Brett about their future.
Olivia said Brett was "not receptive" and things were not fine between them. She asked Brett what was making him upset, but Brett wouldn't give a specific answer about his concerns, frustrations or things bothering him.
"I'm at a loss for words and I don't know how to take it. I feel like I'm having a conversation with myself," Olivia vented to the cameras.
Olivia told Brett that she didn't want to get married again and their relationship would never work without good communication, and Brett said he found it "extremely irritating" when a person doesn't accept the answers another person provides.
Olivia told Brett that they'd experience uncomfortable moments but needed to push through, and there was awkward silence. Olivia grew frustrated and worried about leaving the honeymoon "on a low point."
Olivia asked Brett what he'd like to do in New Orleans, and Brett calmly said they were going to move in together and go back to work. Brett said Olivia didn't have much time to do anything and production required a lot of their time, and he was short and a bit rude to her.
"Do you want to go to movies? Do you want to spend time at your house? It's like we have a life outside of [production] and I don't understand why you think this is just a f-cking show!" Olivia complained.
"Like, we're going to go home and we're going to have a life. It's frustrating. I can't sit here and throw my heart out there or how I feel and then [get], 'Yep, I'm fine.' There's no conversation back to me. Just answer the damn question!"
Olivia broke down into tears because she knew they at least had dinners or movies to look forward to, and she finally just walked away from Brett and their conversation.
On Day 7 of marriage, Brett apologized to Olivia for shutting down, revealing that her rating of 7 had hurt him because it was "like a D" and he had taken the scale way too seriously.
Olivia said Brett seemed sensitive and could've handled his emotions differently, even though those emotions were valid. Olivia told Brett that she wouldn't hold the night against him, and Brett was pleased they could talk and work through something difficult.
"I'm kind of even more optimistic going forward," Brett noted.
"Yeah, I enjoyed this trip overall. Our vacation was a 10!" Olivia joked.
Meanwhile, Miles had hope he and Karen could fall for each other, but he asked Karen for her thoughts on intimacy. Karen said intimacy would "happen naturally" when they're both ready.
"I feel like we'll know when we're ready," Karen said.
Miles said he's an affectionate guy and would love to hug or kiss his wife, but he was following Karen's lead and didn't want to pressure her to do anything. Karen liked being themselves and told Miles that they shouldn't compare themselves to other couples.
Karen was anticipating Henry "taking initiative, taking charge" and stepping up in their relationship, and she hoped living together would pull those things out of Henry and take things to the next step.
Waking up next to Woody, Amani said she had one of the best, romantic nights ever.
"Okay, yes, we had sex," Amani told the cameras with a laugh.
"I didn't feel like if I had sex it would ruin anything. It was just, like, in that moment, we both wanted to, and it made me feel more excited about our future... Things are lining up!"
And Woody playfully bragged about how he had removed Amani's chastity belt and they had "a great night" together. The only point of contention the couple had in the morning was that Amani didn't like hearing Woody pees in the shower.
The episode ended with the couples leaving Cancun and heading back to New Orleans to really start their lives together.