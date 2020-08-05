'Married at First Sight' recap: Amelia confronts Bennett about not wanting kids and Amani addresses Woody's temper before couples begin honeymoons
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/05/2020
Married at First Sight featured Amelia confronting Bennett about his opposition to having biological children and Amani addressing Woody Randall's alleged temper before the five Season 11 couples took off for their honeymoons in Mexico during Wednesday's episode on Lifetime.
Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Viviana Coles matched five couples to marry at first sight on Season 11 of the reality series.
The couples starring on this season are Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA, and Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA; Amelia, a 27-year-old medical resident from Richmond, VA, and Bennett, a 28-year-old artistic director from Montvale, NJ; and Karen Landry, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA, and Miles Williams, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC.
The other couples are Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, and Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA, as well as Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL, and Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans.
The Married at First Sight broadcast began with the couples going back to their rooms after their wedding night, and Miles called Karen "awesome." Amelia also gushed her husband is "really cool," "charming" and "handsome."
"Things are going so well right now, I must have died and gone to heaven," Bennett said. "Things are just too good to be true, for sure."
Bennett put his mustard-yellow dress on and jumped into bed, and Amelia dressed in what appeared to be a plaid onesie. They both complimented each other's pajamas, and Amelia had no problem her husband was wearing a dress and even said later on it was "cool."
Olivia said there was "100 percent a possiblility" she could fall in love with her husband, and Brett said he started learning about her right away when she said she doesn't allow suitcases on the bed.
"I'm more anxious now than I was before the wedding. I'm excited to spend more time with her. She's got an incredible smile, an excellent figure, she's very feminine and has a real sense of grace about her. It's very appealing," Brett said in a confessional.
"So if sex happens, it happens. But tonight, I'm just hoping we really get to know each other and kind of let natural chemistry run its course."
And Olivia noted her husband had "great biceps and a nice butt." She said she was attracted to him.
"I wasn't expecting to have sex on our wedding night. But he is my husband... I am excited to see what happens when you guys are gone," Olivia noted. "Hopefully there's a little bit of cuddles involved."
On her wedding night, Christina was hoping to feel "wanted and desired," but Henry was very quiet and awkward playing with the rose petals on their bed.
Christina said she was excited to get to know Henry, who said his marriage was off to "a pretty good start" -- but there were definitely awkward silences.
Woody and Amani then showed up at Miles and Karen's hotel room for a fun meet and greet given Miles and Woody are best friends. Karen, however, was exhausted and sprawled out on the bed.
Woody just hoped Karen was bringing the same joy to Miles' life that Amani was bringing to his own life. Woody joked there was "a square" of love in the room, and Karen told her husband that she was going to sleep in her wedding dress. Miles sweetly rubbed her feet before the pair went to sleep.
"In eight weeks, my wife and I will still be married. Probably won't be any other way, just because right now we are really and truly compatible and sexually attracted to each other," Woody told the cameras.
"And I think our communication automatically upfront is what it needs to be, so I am happy with my decision to be married... Honestly, I think it was the smartest decision I've made yet."
Amani playfully said Woody likes to sleep in the nude but they weren't "at that level yet." However, she anticipated getting more comfortable around her husband and eventually undressing in front of him.
Woody wanted to know whether Amani was going to be hot or cold in bed, kick in her sleep, or want to cuddle. He was just excited to explore everything about his wife -- including her quirks.
On Day 1 of marriage, Amani said Woody had done many cute things for her and he's "definitely good at flirting," and Olivia told the cameras her expectations had been "exceeded" with Brett as a partner. But Karen said she was really tired and barely had a voice, and Christina was also "exhausted."
Amelia and Bennett realized they wore the same glasses but with different prescriptions, and Bennett thought he and his wife were flirting and having fun, although he couldn't confidently say they were flirting.
Christina said the coolest thing she had discovered about Henry is that he has "really cool friends" who all seemed to like her. But then footage flashed back to Henry's pal Kristin judging Married at First Sight participants and calling them "desperate."
Christina felt "relieved" Henry's friends liked her, but she apparently had a rude awakening in store.
Christina -- who said she has friends all over the world and has traveled to Iceland, Paris, Amsterdam and more given she's a flight attendant -- then discovered Henry has never left the country. When asked where he's traveled, Henry replied, "Northern Virginia," and Christina laughed.
Woody said he "got a couple little kisses in" with Amani and the pair enjoyed breakfast together, but Amani noticed Woody was "smacking" a croissant, which is a sound that drives her crazy.
The couple laughed over Amani's pet peeve, and then Woody tried to control his method of eating. Amani told the cameras she and Woody had a natural energy that just fused together and she anticipated things would only get better.
Karen told Miles her wedding day had been "an emotional rollercoaster," and Miles said in a confessional Karen is really pretty and he could get used to waking up next to her every day.
Karen explained to Miles that she got married at first sight because dating in New Orleans "sucks," and Miles agreed. Karen felt comfortable with Miles early on, especially since he allowed them to sleep on opposite sides of the bed. She could tell Miles was "a good guy."
Miles then asked Karen for her phone number and the couple exchanged a few laughs.
Olivia said waking up next to her husband was nice but they didn't have sex on their wedding night. She said they spent the night talking and getting to know each other and everything was going smoothly. Olivia joked there was "no farting or belching yet."
Brett called his chemistry with Olivia "great" and almost "weirdly natural" how well they were getting along.
"There's a lot of stuff I guess I never even put into words about what I was looking for in a wife, and [the experts] nailed it out of the park. I couldn't ask for a better situation, really," Brett said.
That day, each spouse met his or her new in-laws for brunch to discuss their wedding day and new marriage. Karen's father didn't feel comfortable with filming, but her mother Kathy showed up and had a lot of questions for her daughter's new husband.
Miles told Kathy he would always make sure Karen is comfortable and put her needs first. Miles promised he'd never take advantage of Karen's emotions and would care for her and treat her well.
"Already Karen seems great. But also, I think I'm a pretty good guy too. Actually, I know I'm a great guy," Miles told Karen's family.
"I'm smart, I care a lot about people, I put people before myself. And in my job, I work with young kids. I will treat Karen the way she deserves to be treated."
Kathy revealed Karen was ready right away to have kids and couldn't wait to have children. However, Kathy assured Miles that Karen would "give him some time," and Kathy was very pleased with how sincere Miles seemed, saying he came across "warm, gentle and kind."
"But the jury is still out, so I just hope he doesn't disappoint us," Kathy told the cameras.
Karen told Miles' father Jonathan that Miles seemed really down to earth and real. She said their conversation flowed and wasn't forced.
Miles' mother Monica asked Karen how she felt about "submission," and Karen shared how she prefers the man to be the head of the household. Karen said she wants to be "the neck" in a relationship where the guy is the head.
Karen said she wants to trust Miles to make the decisions in their marriage as long as he considers her feelings and how things would affect his wife.
Jonathan told Karen that Miles is very sensitive and compassionate as well as a people-pleaser. Jonathan said Miles hates disappointing people, and Monica agreed Miles has a "tender" and "precious" heart.
"His kindess is his weakness, or people can mistaken it as a weakness, and I don't want that to ever happen to him," Monica said.
Karen realized Monica is very protective over Miles, so she didn't know how that relationship was going to affect her marriage on a daily basis. However, Karen said Monica reminded her of her own mother Kathy.
"It's not a red flag at all -- just something I need to be aware of," Karen noted, before Monica admitted to being "a mama bear" and "a little over the top" at times.
"It's very important to me that he is treated with the utmost respect and love and honor, and if you feel you can't do it, just bring him back and I'll pick up the rest and pick up the slack."
Bennett met with Amelia's mother Polly and brother, and Amelia's mother said it seemed like Bennett and Amelia were puzzle pieces who just fit well together.
Polly said Bennett just seemed "perfect" for her daughter and there were no red flags at first, although she's typically a person who believes everything is going to be perfect all the time.
Polly asked Bennett whether he'd move if Amelia got accepted into a medical residency program in another state -- although Louisiana was her first choice -- and Bennett said, "If she needs to go to another city and I come to adore her, as I expect to, I think it's totally feasible... I am open to it."
Bennett acknowledged, however, moving would be a "huge commitment." Amelia's brother assured Bennett that he had a real diamond in Amelia, and Polly gushed about how much she loved her daughter.
America met up with Bennett's sister and parents, and Bennett's sister gifted her a blowpop to represent how a marriage is wrapped up in many layers.
Amelia told Bennett's mother Deb that Bennett was "so cool" and she was really excited. Amelia said she felt "at ease" with Bennett, and Deb revealed Bennett is alive with a lot of kindness.
Bennett's sister then shared how Bennett would want to adopt -- if he has children. Bennett apparently doesn't believe it's ethical to have children biologically, but Amelia told the cameras she was ready to have kids at like age 23. Amelia knew a serious conversation was ahead of her, but at the same time, she only spent one night with Bennett.
Deb told the cameras that Amelia is "beautiful" and warm and laughs easily. Deb figured Amelia would fit into the family very well.
Meanwhile, Olivia enjoyed brunch with Brett's older brothers Brian, Rory and Stephen, and she noted she and Brett had a lot in common, including a love of cats. Brett's brothers said they did some "Internet stalking" of Olivia but only came up with good responses.
Stephen asked Olivia how she felt about kids, and Olivia's response was that she's "indifferent."
"I always say that I would prefer not to. I love kids, don't get me wrong... There's just a lot of stuff I want to do before I do that, if that makes sense," Olivia said.
"I want to be selfish for a while and enjoy my time. Life is good and I have a lovely husband."
Brett was nervous about getting some curveballs thrown his way at brunch with Olivia's family, including her mother Trish, but Brett gushed he had "lucked out" with Olivia.
"There's no way all the matches are this great, so I almost feel bad for everybody else that I got the best one," Brett shared.
Brett, however, revealed he's "not practicing" religion anymore and he's not okay with organized religion when Olivia was raised to be a Christian. Brett said he's agnostic and is okay with that but he respects others' belief systems.
Brett said he still has a firm belief in the morals and ethics associated with Christianity and he and Olivia had already discussed this. Brett and Olivia apparently agreed they're on the same page when it comes to their values and making choices in life.
Trish warned Brett that Olivia's biggest pet peeve is "rude people" because everyone should treat others with respect. Trish said she was expecting Brett to take care of her daughter, and Brett replied, "Absolutely, you don't have to worry about that."
Olivia's father respected the fact that Brett seemed honest and said Olivia got "very lucky." He also acknowledged Brett appeared to be "a man's man."
Brett told the cameras he had every intention of protecting Olivia and although they just wed 16 hours ago, she mattered very much to him now.
During Amani's brunch with Woody's mother, grandmother, and friends Joseph and Dennis, Amani learned that you can tell when something bothers Woody.
"I'm his mom, and what I know, is I've seen the devil come out of him. He explodes like fire," Woody's mother said, suggesting Woody has a serious temper.
Amani said in a subsequent confessional, "Hell no, I'm not interested in being men with that kind of anger. That's not something I'm going to deal with or allow to happen in our marriage. Not okay."
Amani said she remains calm in arguments and would demand her husband talk to her in a peaceful, calm and respectful manner.
As for Woody's gathering with Amani's loved ones, including her mother Ameenah, Woody said his relationship with Amani seemed "right" right off the bat and he had every intention of loving her and being compassionate towards her.
Amani said he had been in a four-year relationship prior to marrying at first sight but it didn't work because he and his ex weren't compatible and communication was lacking.
"And we both cheated," Woody disclosed, which shocked Amani's family.
"[But] I will definitely be a faithful husband. I am looking for one wife for the rest of my life... I definitely learned a lot. I know I did some dumb stuff. But I ain't trying to do that dumb stuff no matter, and it's just a matter of learning and moving on from it... That's what I am ready and willing to do, and I love y'all daughter."
Amani's family said they liked Woody and were pleased to have them as a new member of the family.
Christina was then shown meeting with Henry's family, including his outspoken and blunt father, Henry III, who called his son "a mama's boy who pouts a lot."
Henry III told Christina to handle her husband softly yet dominate, and his other relatives revealed Henry is not confrontational. Christina said she had never been the dominant one in a relationship but maybe that needed to happen in her marriage.
Christina was excited to take her husband out of the country for the first time and have a lot of fun. She wanted to "teach him things."
"I can completely see myself blending in with this family. I think his dad is a riot. He's so entertaining. You never know what's going to come out of his dad's mouth, and I love it. But you can tell at the end of the day his dad has so much love for him," Christina said, adding that her family picks on each other as well.
Henry was a man of few words at his brunch, which seemed to concern Christina's relatives at times. But Henry said he felt "very comfortable" with Christina's "warm" family and it was easy to mesh with them.
Christina's relatives told Henry that Christina loves to eat and always orders gumbo. The family also suggested they should learn how to cook together. Christina's grandmother Toni said they were hoping Henry would feel like family.
Henry also learned communication is huge to Christina and her "love language" is talking things through with a partner and being transparent.
Once the couples reunited, it was time for the spouses to confront each other about any issues that had come up during brunch.
Amani addressed Woody's temper, and he admitted his rage level was just a matter of needing to grow up and not responding to things well when he was a bit immature. Woody told Amani that he went through counseling and knows how to handle his anger now.
Amani, however, didn't even think she'd respond to Woody in a way that would make his temper flare and feel the need to continue with bad, aggressive energy. Amani said she'd help him talk things out in their future disagreements.
Olivia told Brett that she was surprised how easy things were between them and their families, and then Amelia was shown bringing up the children issue with Bennett, that he was supposedly "morally opposed" to having babies.
Bennett told Amelia he'd be open to moving for her and his mentality is that there's a serious overpopulation problem as well as children who need homes.
"It's not ethical to have biological children," Bennett admitted.
"With that being said, I've kind of come to terms with the fact that I could marry someone who might want to have children and if that would make them happy, then it would make me happy to have kids."
Amelia shared she definitely wants to have kids but adopting a child would always be wonderful and amazing.
Each couple then received a huge basket of gift, informing them that they'd be traveling to Mexico for a fun-filled honeymoon.
Olivia hoped for the best and that her chemistry with Brett would continue and love could grow. Meanwhile, Karen laughed about all the shoes Miles had packed for their trip.
"I feel only pure joy at the thought of leaving on this honeymoon together. If he keeps doing everything he's doing, we're going to have a really awesome experience together," Amelia told the cameras, as she bonded with Bennett over their love of music while packing.
All the Married at First Sight Season 11 couples then met each other for the first time at the airport in Louisiana.
Woody said it looked like Bennett and Amelia belong together and were going to be "a match made in heaven -- forever." Woody knew that Bennett is a "free spirit," and Amelia gushed about how Bennett was a very good husband thus far for carrying her bags.
Amelia wanted to become good friends with Bennett before anything got steamy between them.
Henry was a little nervous to fly out of the country, but he said he was excited about new experiences to come.
Brett said it seemed like he had "hit the jackpot" but it was still really early. Brett just hoped he wasn't going to screw up the marriage because Olivia seemed like "a wonderful person."
"There's no amount of her I wouldn't like to know," Brett noted, adding that he looked forward to getting to know Olivia on a deep emotional level.
Christina hoped Henry would let his walls down and just have a blast, and they kicked off their honeymoon with a couple shots of Mezcal.
Meanwhile, Karen said she and Miles joked and laughed a lot together but she still feared, "Is he really this great guy that he portrays himself to be and that his family says that he is?"
Karen said she was trying her best to live in the moment, not overthink things, and just get to know Miles for Miles. And Miles apparently appreciated and enjoyed how much Karen loves to eat. She joked, "You can feed me any time!"
And Woody expressed being so grateful that things were going so well this early on. Amani joked she still had her "chastity belt" on, but Woody apparently kept knocking "notches" off as she got to know him and liked things about him, such as his love for journaling.
Bennett also told the cameras he was enjoying every moment he had with Amelia and every moment seemed to be better than the last.