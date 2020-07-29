'Married at First Sight' recap: Amelia and Bennett wed and explain prior relationship, Christina feels connection with Henry is a little forced
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/29/2020
Married at First Sight featured the remaining two couples -- Amelia and Bennett and Christina and Henry -- getting married and Christina admitting her connection with Henry felt a little forced due to his quirky, awkward behavior during Wednesday night's Season 11 episode on Lifetime.
Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Viviana Coles matched five couples to marry at first sight on Season 11 of the reality series.
The couples starring on this season are Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA, and Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA; Amelia, a 27-year-old medical resident from Richmond, VA, and Bennett, a 28-year-old artistic director from Montvale, NJ; and Karen, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA, and Miles, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC.
The other couples are Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, and Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA, as well as Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL, and Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans.
The Married at First Sight broadcast began with Amelia walking down the aisle to her groom, Bennett. Amelia whispered to her mom, who escorted her down the aisle, "I met him before."
Amelia apparently met Bennett "months and months ago at a party."
"I thought he was cool and then never saw him again," Amelia said in a confessional with a laugh. "Is he going to remember me? I don't know!"
Amelia and Bennett hugged at the altar, and once the officiant said Amelia's name, Bennett said it all came racing back to him that they had met before.
When the officiant said, "Bennett, meet Amelia for the first time," Bennett joked, "It's not the first time!"
Gasps could be heard from the couple's wedding guests, and Amelia had a shocked expression on her face.
Amelia's friends and family wanted Bennett to know that Amelia is the kind of person that would give someone a $10 bill for Christmas and somehow make it feel like a well thought-out personalized present.
They said Amelia loves peanut butter and is "sunshine bottled up in a warm, loving embrace" as well as a free-spirited wildflower who lets the wind take her wherever it may go. In addition, the officiant mentioned that Amelia is always up for a spontaneous adventure.
In turn, Amelia learned from Bennett's family and friends that he has compassion for all beings -- living and nonliving, including trash cans and other household appliances, whose humanity is usually overlooked.
Bennett apparently won a student government election by bribing voters with milk and his sense of humor is "profound and contagious." Bennett's loved ones also revealed he is kind and exceptionally generous that would make him a "first-rate life partner."
Bennett had to do a little revision to his vows since he and Amelia had already met, but he promised to affirm Amelia wholeheartedly, shower her with abundant love, and never censor or restrict his feelings of affection in order to elevate or protect himself.
"You are someone I've met, but you are now my partner. There is no use in emotional strategy," Bennett said, adding that he promised to make fun of himself and laugh at Amelia's jokes.
Amelia's vows took the shape of a poem and she said she couldn't wait to sing, laugh, play and learn about each other. She said this journey was "crazy" and "in no way vanilla," but she had been hoping the experts would pick her "a pretty good fella."
Amelia vowed to make Bennett's life better and try her best to love him forever.
The pair shared a couple of sweet kisses at the altar, and Bennett gushed that his wife was "gorgeous."
"I also like the way she's adorned herself, you know? Her earrings are crazy and the bird on top of her head is nuts," Bennett said with a laugh.
Amelia thought her husband was "such a cutie pie" and so she "blacked out" for most of the wedding ceremony.
"Whoa!" Amelia gushed of her attractive husband.
Bennett and Amelia recalled talking about credit cards at a party, and Amelia admitted, "He really charmed me that one time [we met] months and months ago when we had a very brief conversation. I was very impressed. Wow, now he's my husband. I'm not mad about it!"
While chatting after the ceremony, Bennett said he believed he had met Amelia more than once before. With that being said, he asked Amelia if she had attended one of the shows when his band was playing.
The pair realized they had a mutual friend, Mary, and Bennett could remember talking to Amelia at his gig.
"I met Amelia through a mutual friend but I happened to be in a relationship at the time, but I was like, 'Wow, this is someone who is like pretty cool!'" Bennett told the cameras.
Bennett told Amelia he likes to make music, do theater and go for bike rides, and Amelia shared that she had just finished medical school and was very excited about that. Amelia also revealed she plays multiple musical instruments and enjoys writing songs.
"I think the experts did a phenomenal job. I don't feel a very real attraction to a person that often, and this happens to be someone I've noticed in that way before. It's kind of nuts! Kind of nuts," Bennett said in a confessional.
After four couples said, "I do," only one couple was left to marry -- Christina and Henry.
Christina said she was "so excited" on her wedding day and was a little anxious, but she felt ready and just hoped to have been matched with a great guy.
Christina said she didn't like being by herself and feeling alone and so she was so sure of her decision to marry a stranger. She just hoped for initial chemistry and an immediate spark with her groom.
Henry's father, Henry III, said his son was taking a big chance and this was something he'd never do, but Henry III acknowledged his son was old enough to be married and might end up having the time of his life.
Christina's husband-to-be admitted he only gets excited when talking about NFL player Tom Brady, but Henry III noted his son is a "sensitive" man -- the "new kind of man."
Henry said he was way outside of his comfort zone given he's not a risk-taker, but he looked forward to meeting somebody he could spend the rest of his life with.
Christina apparently grew up without a father so she said she saw examples of what she wants in a relationship on movies and television. That's where Christina got her vision of an ideal and healthy marriage, and she had faith she could attain that.
Christina's grandmother Toni said her granddaughter was just looking for a man who would love her for "who she is, the way that she is." Toni wished nothing but the best for Christina, and the bride's mother was also very supportive.
Prior to the wedding, Henry gave Christina a bouquet of flowers, white lilies.
"I've never seen flowers from a man before other than [my grandfather]... It was honestly the most amazing gift, and to know that's from a stranger, it's like he already knows me," Christina cried in a confessional.
Henry hoped he'd be attracted to his wife and they'd have chemistry right from the get-go.
"Physically, I do have a little bit in mind of what I'm expecting. I hope she has good hair and good shoes, but I really just want the night to be as smooth as possible," Henry told the cameras.
When Henry entered the room where he'd be getting married, all the guests clapped and one of Christina's friends called Henry "hot." Toni also gushed about Henry appeared to be "precious."
Before walking down the aisle, producers wanted to do one more Diary Cam, but Christina said she wasn't going to walk out of her spot -- and then she took a selfie of herself. Christina's bridesmaids therefore felt the need to step away and give Christina some room.
Christina suddenly got very nervous and basically wanted to get it over with. She said she was tired of answering questions and just wanted to say, "I do."
Meanwhile, Henry asked the officiant to speak quickly to make things less awkward, and when the ceremony commenced, Henry murmured under his breath, "Oh, please God."
When Christina finally walked down the aisle, Henry smiled and said, "She's tall," seemingly surprised by Christina's height in a bad way.
When the pair met at the altar, Henry kept looking away from her and failed to maintain eye contact. Henry said, "It's very nice to meet you," but then he looked away. Christina kept looking at her husband, but Henry appeared uncomfortable.
Christina's family and friends told Henry that Christina loves the outdoors, adventures and gardening and she's also a true foodie, from simple to gourmet, who has a strong appreciation for music, art and movies.
"She loves deeply, is empathetic, caring and supportive, especially with her snuggle-buddy Bentley, her Labradoodle," the officiant read. "She is a romantic at heart and surrounds herself with genuine, transparent friends."
As for Henry, Christina learned he's intelligent, selfless and never takes himself too seriously.
"He'll take you to as many Taylor Swift concerts as your heart desires," the officiant read, which made Christina burst into laughter.
"That sounds awesome!" Christina gushed. "I love her."
Henry's family and friends also said he'd take Christina to dive bars as well as the top restaurants around and she'd have a best friend and partner-in-crime throughout life that will love her as much as Tom Brady loves Gisele Bundchen.
In his vows, Henry vowed to make Christina laugh and happy and show her some of his favorite spots in town and to always top off their glasses of wine when they looked a little low. He promised to change the light bulbs, take out the trash and turn off the TV at night.
"I ask that you forgive me for a bad joke or even a last-minute frozen meal, but know that my intentions are pure and my efforts are real, and maybe one day we'll buy that white-picket fenced house on top of the hill, and maybe one day we will eventually add to the family tree," Henry told his bride.
"But for now, I'm just looking forward to getting to know you and I am glad that you decided to marry me."
Christina promised Henry to support his dreams, respect their differences, laugh with him but also talk about the serious things. She vowed to care about everything -- the good and the bad -- and be loyal and honest with an open mind and heart.
The couple shared a sweet kiss at the altar after Christina just went in for it.
After the ceremony, Christina and Henry talked over two glasses of champagne, and Henry said there had been so much anticipation and anxiety for him leading up to this point. Henry, who is usually calm, admitted he was really nervous but excited to meet her.
Christina revealed she's a flight attendant who travels a three-day trip a week. She has no siblings and grew up just with her mother.
"I was scared I would know you. What do you think? Do you think I'm attractive?" Christina asked.
"Yeah! Yes, you're very pretty. I'm sorry, I should've said that," Henry replied.
Christina told the cameras Henry is "very different" from someone she'd "usually date." She didn't even remember Henry's name after meeting him.
Christina made some moves on Henry while they took their wedding photos. Henry was acting very "shy," reserved and "awkward," and Christina said she's "impatient" and Henry was "going to have to learn how to make a move."
Henry, however, was glad and appreciative Christina took the lead, and he could tell his wife was attracted to him.
During Amelia and Bennett's wedding photos, Bennett said it was a moment of joy but also a little funny and awkward. Bennett said it felt really easy and organic with Amelia's family, including her adorable little niece who was running around at the wedding.
Christina noted her husband needed to loosen up a little more and then she called him "Luke" when speaking to the cameras. Christina said dancing with Henry didn't feel awful but it clearly wasn't comfortable at the same time.
Bennett said dancing with Amelia "felt natural," and the pair discussed their favorite ice cream while swaying on the dance floor.
"I am very attracted to her. She seems really sweet; she seems really funny. There is definite chemistry there. It seems it's going to be a pretty natural fit," Bennett shared in a confessional.
Amelia gushed that being with Bennett was "cool" and effortless, and she apparently felt a sense of assurance their paths had crossed once or twice before.
"There is a magical chemistry that can't be explained by science. It would be magical if we fell in love, because he's awesome!" Amelia told the cameras.
When Henry and Christina ate dinner together, Henry was pointing out his friends to Christina, but she changed the subject saying she had forgotten to wear her earrings.
Henry said he has a lot more friends than family, but then Christina confessed she didn't have many of either because she had been in a five-year relationship prior to signing up for Married at First Sight about nine months ago.
Christina called it a "year of loss" after her breakup, noting that her best and true friends stuck by her. Christina told Henry that she thought he was really cool and could "see something" between them, for sure.
Footage then flashed over to Karen and Miles' wedding, and Karen told her husband that maturity was a big thing for her and so she initially hoped her husband would be older. Miles said he immediately noticed Karen was older because she appeared to be "a grown woman" in how she carried herself.
Karen told the cameras she really had to get to know Miles before she could say whether it was a good decision to marry him or not. Meanwhile, Brett and Olivia bonded over Taco Bell being their favorite fast food restaurant.
"[Brett] is tall, he's lovely, he's got beautiful blue eyes, and he's checking a lot of boxes," Olivia explained. "He loves cats and just seems like a genuinely nice guy, and right now, I couldn't ask for more."
While eating dinner, Woody told Amani that she's "beautiful" and he was certain they were attracted to each other right out of the gate. He was curious how they would work as a couple since they seemed to be so similar.
Bennett shared with Amelia he's "a cultural vegetarian" and so he doesn't eat much meat. While he was a strict vegetarian when he was younger, Bennett said he's loosened the reins over time.
It then became time for family speeches, and Christina discovered Henry takes a lot of pride in his hair. Henry's father, Henry III, also told Christina she needed to be neat around the house and Henry never had much responsibility in his life.
Henry III poked fun at his son for using his mother's credit card to go shopping for himself, and Henry jokingly called the speech "torture."
Bennett's mother gushed about her son's compassion and said she hoped Amelia would "speak to inanimate objects and nonverbal creatures" the way Bennett had been raised and inclined to do. There was also an expectation Amelia would apologize to items before throwing them away.
"Perhaps she is as weird as we are in some way. Amelia, I welcome you to our family. Bennett, I'm so happy for you. This whole thing is absolutely demented. Joy and happiness to you both," Bennett's mother announced.
Miles believed the experts had found "the perfect wife" for him and he spoke to Karen's mother about how she was "way better than [he] ever could have expected." Karen's mother was concerned about Miles' intentions, but he said he was in it for the long haul and wanted Karen to be heard, seen and respected.
Miles' mother advised Miles to take his time because Karen would shut down if he tried to pressure her.
Karen, who found out Miles' is "a momma's boy" and pretty messy at home, said she was a little nervous about living with a man for the first time.
Henry's female friends Kristin and Trishelle then walked up to the bride and groom's table to chat with Christina. Trishelle revealed she and Henry went on a date once but she found him "boring" and so she's been best friends with Henry ever since.
Kristin also admitted she was judgmental of any woman who would get married at first sight and wasn't about to just welcome Christina into the group with open arms.
"I have to get to know her and remove that judgment and stigmatism," Kristin said, appearing to be a little tipsy.
Christina told Henry's friends that it felt right with Henry and she had asked the experts for a kind, caring and sweet man. But Kristin just wasn't okay with Henry being married.
"I'm going to respect the marriage but I'm not going to respect the relationship," Kristin told Trishelle after meeting Christina.
Brett's family and friends told Olivia that once she understood Brett's sense of humor, she'd understand him. Brett's groomsmen were pretty taken with Olivia and thought she'd be a great fit for Brett, but they warned her it can be difficult to get Brett to express his feelings.
Brett appeared to get off on the wrong foot when talking to Olivia's friends and it was a little awkward because he wouldn't open up about why his past relationships didn't work out. However, he started to win them over by saying Olivia has beautiful eyes and they meshed really well and were comfortable with each other.
Brett also said he couldn't wait to meet Olivia's cats, who are her babies.
Meanwhile, Woody bonded with Amani's father and stepfather. Amani's stepfather Stacy said he liked Woody and thought he was a cool, jazzy dude. Woody was thrilled about the idea of having two adult male role models in his life since his father wasn't in the picture.
Woody said it felt amazing to be embraced as a son, and he told the men in Amani's life that his relationship with Amani so far felt "right" and he hoped it would stay that way.
Woody's groomsmen, however, warned Amani that Woody changes his outfits many times before going out and "he's big on his image" as well as incredibly -- maybe overly -- clean at home.
Amani said she likes a clean house, so she was okay with that, and then one of Woody's friends invited Amani to his wedding as Woody's "plus one."
Bennett also had an interesting conversation with Amelia's bridesmaids, who asked Bennett about his grooming habits. Bennett said he showers once a day and actually loved the fact Amelia doesn't shave her armpits.
"I haven't even noticed that. That's great though. I love that," Bennett said of Amelia's body hair. "I think it's a sign of strength and confidence and shows a sense of liberation, which is pretty attractive, yeah."
Bennett's best friend Harry thought Amelia was great, positive and bubbly. He could tell Amelia had a fun, whimsical and quirky approach to the experiment, which was "perfect for Bennett in a weird way." Harry informed Amelia that Bennett doesn't have a lot of God-given talents but he works extra hard at everything he does.
While dancing the night away, Christina agreed with Trishelle that Henry was "hot" and she was into it. Trishelle couldn't help but gush that Henry is so attractive and gorgeous, and Christina seemed to be having fun with the girls.
It then became time for the wedding night and Olivia told her pals she had "no expectations" about consummating her marriage.
"I'm very hopeful. I feel like my husband is really dedicated to this process, which makes me feel very at ease, and the way things are going, I 100 percent think there's a possibility of falling in love with my husband," Olivia shared.
"The nice guy is amazing. I've only asked for the nice guys. The nice guy is going to finish last with me. We're going to be together."
Amani also said she wasn't anticipating anything in terms of sex, and Bennett said he could envision loving his wife in the future because she was a 10 and they had chemistry.
Bennett and Amelia had discussed brushing their teeth and the schedule for that as well as getting into the pajamas. Bennett joked with his friends, "What happens will happen -- and if it's a child, so it will be."
Henry told the cameras Christina has a great smile and was looking forward to some one-on-one time with her, and Miles said he could definitely see himself falling in love with Karen.
That night, the grooms helped their wives out of their wedding dresses, and Miles even rubbed Karen's feet for her. Karen said she was "attracted" to Miles even though she didn't go in for a kiss at the altar.
Amani said her husband is "handsome" and she couldn't wait to share a bed with him.
But Henry was a little quiet and awkward, with Christina saying, "My husband is unlike anything I've ever experienced. He's a little awkward, kind of quirky, and when you put them together, it's like, 'Oh man! This feels a little forced.' But maybe it's just that initial weird attraction. I don't know, we'll see."
Henry didn't plan on sleeping with his wife. He said he liked her but it was only Night 1 of their marriage and he intended on taking the physical part of their relationship slow.
And Bennett looked forward to laughing and just being with Amelia -- and maybe having his "wildest dreams" come true.
Olivia and Brett shared some simple nice kisses, and she said she had a crush on her husband.