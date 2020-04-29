'Married at First Sight' pregnant alum Jamie Otis tests negative for coronavirus
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/29/2020
Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis has revealed she has tested negative for the coronavirus after her doctor recommended she take a test just as a precaution since she could go into labor any day now.
Jamie, 33, is 38 weeks into her pregnancy and shared with fans on Instagram she can follow through with her plan to have a home birth because she has a low-risk pregnancy and tested negative for coronavirus.
"Almost fully loaded AND MY CORONA VIRUS TEST RESULTS ARE BACK! I'm COVID-19 NEGATIVE! AHH, such a RELIEF!" shared Jamie, who is already mom to daughter, Henley Grace, 2. "Thanks again for all your love and support!"
Along with the caption, Jamie shared two photos of herself in the same red bikini. One photo is her current baby bump at nine months pregnant with her son, and she compared it to a picture of her body nine months into her first pregnancy with Henley.
"I SWEAR I am way bigger this time, but I don't know if you can see in these pics?" Jamie wrote.
"Even with all the discomfort (Hemerrhroids are huge, back & hips are in constant pain, can't sleep, pee all the time....) I'm still not 'ready' for him to come! I never felt 'ready' for Gracie either. Does anyone ever feel *READY* for their baby to come?!!"
This past weekend, Jamie admitted she was stressed out waiting for the results of her coronavirus test to come back.
"My midwife said we can't do a home birth until my covid-19 test comes back negative. Ah, stressful! Esp since I was only 'recommended' to take it by my primary doc (which of course I agreed its best to know in case I'm a 'silent carrier' & spread to my newborn). I have ZERO symptoms so I'm 99.99% sure I'm not positive!" Jamie shared.
"I woke up with more mild contractions (this to me didn't freak out, i just got in the tub, drank lots of water, and bathed in lavender oil! I keep telling this little guy that as much as I want to meet him he's gotta stay in there until that test comes back NEGATIVE!"
Jamie also thanked everyone for their support when she was an "emotional wreck" two days prior, when Jamie posted a video on Instagram of herself crying in the car after going through with her COVID-19 test.
"Officially FULL TERM & just got tested for COVID19!" Jamie captioned the video, adding, "If you're a pregnant mama worried over everything and anything right now aaaaand you feel kinda psycho with your emotions -- girl, I GET IT."
Jamie cried in the video, "The swab hurt really bad, and I'm like, 'If I can't handle the swab going up my nose, how am I going to handle an unmedicated childbirth?' I think I'm just a little overwhelmed and I feel so annoyed with myself for being such a wimp about this."
"This is a nightmare, it really is," she continued, "but I'm trying to stay positive... I'm so fortunate I'm able to stay home and quarantine and I have a low-risk pregnancy and can do a home birth. I know all of these things and am trying to be thankful for them."
Jamie, Doug and Henley traveled to Sarasota, FL, in March in search of a second home and she later apologized on Instagram for putting her family and others at risk of contracting coronavirus.
Jamie took precautions on her flight back to New Jersey by sanitizing and wearing gloves and masks, but she admitted she was "ashamed" of herself for taking such a risk. Jamie assured her followers that she and her family followed up their trip with 14 days of quarantining at home.
Jamie and Doug revealed in November 2019 they have a baby boy on the way who's due to arrive in May 2020.
Following their stint on Married at First Sight's first season, Jamie and Doug co-starred on Married at First Sight: The First Year, a spinoff which continued to follow the two MAFS Season 1 couples who opted to remain together during their first year of marriage.
Jamie and Doug also later starred on Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One, their own spinoff which premiered in December 2017.
Jamie now serves as the host of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, the show's post-episode discussion show that also airs on Lifetime, and she and Doug often appear on Married at First Sight: Couples Couch, which features former MAFS couples offering commentary on encore broadcasts of the show's tenth-season episodes.
The "ultimate series reunion" will feature cast members from previous Married at First Sight seasons sitting down or videochatting with host Kevin Frazier to discuss the latest on their relationships or single lives, according to Lifetime.