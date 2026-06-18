The two fresh faces will bring "new dynamics and deeper emotional stakes" to the 14 singles' search for a lifelong love and happy marriage.
Paul is an internationally renowned matchmaker and relationship coach with more than 25 years of experience, according to Peacock, who has guided people toward meaningful, lasting relationships.
Peacock also shared that Dr. Lisa is an experienced clinical sex and marriage therapist with more than 20 years of experience. She has helped individuals and couples navigate intimacy and relationship issues.
Paul and Dr. Lisa will be replacing longtime Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson as well as Dr. Pia Holec, who only served as a matchmaker and therapist on the show for five seasons.
Dr. Pepper was an original expert on Married at First Sight when the show debuted on Lifetime in 2014, and Pastor Cal had joined the series for Season 4 in 2016.
Peacock announced in January that Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pia Holec will not be returning for Season 20.
Following the season's July 12 premiere, which will be a single episode, two new episodes will be released on Thursday, July 16.
Batches of new episodes will subsequently drop weekly until the finale and reunion event will be available for streaming on Thursday, August 27.
Episodes 4, 5 and 6 will drop on July 23; Episodes 7, 8, and 9 will be released on July 30; and Episodes 10, 11, and 12 will be available for viewing on August 6.
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On August 13, fans will be able to watch Episodes 13 through 15. And then on August 20, Episodes 16, 17 and 18 will be available for streaming on Peacock.
The seven Married at First Sight couples will reveal if they want to stay married or get a divorce on the August 27 finale. The reunion will likely feature updates on which couples remained together post-filming.
Married at First Sight, which has produced many spinoffs, moved from Lifetime to Peacock for Season 19, where it will remain for Season 20.
As previously announced, Married at First Sight has been renewed for Season 21, which is currently casting in Charlotte, NC.