Considering 128 singles have married a stranger over the course of 16 Married at First Sight seasons -- and the majority of the arranged marriages have ended in divorce -- the special's host, Monique Kelley, asked the cast if they think anyone in particular deserves a second chance at finding love with the help of Married at First Sight experts, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz.
Chris had said on the show that he didn't find Paige attractive, but he repeatedly slept with her throughout the experiment anyways. Paige also learned during her honeymoon that Chris' ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his child.
"Absolutely, 100 percent. She deserves a do-over," Shawniece insisted.
Amber had married Matthew Gwynne on the show and had high hopes for their marriage, but he seemed to have one foot in the door and one foot out the door the entire time. There were many nights Matt never returned home to Amber or checked in with her, and by the end of the process, Amber heard Matt had been cheating on her.
Mindy also threw out Krysten's name since Krysten's MAFS husband, Mitch Silverstein, didn't find his wife attractive and attempted to change her looks and lifestyle to better match what he'd been looking for in a partner.
Alyssa, however, was admittedly disgusted by the Boston real estate agent's appearance and personality, and she essentially wanted nothing to do with him.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alyssa even asked producers if she could continue filming the show separately from Chris once they returned from their honeymoon.
Many MAFS viewers therefore felt sorry for Chris because it seemed like Alyssa didn't even give her marriage a chance, nor was she willing to get to know Chris on a deeper level.
"I really thought he was a nice guy, right? I set my friend up with him!" Lindsey told Monique. "But he had a lot of red flags."
Lindsey proceeded to rattle off unflattering allegations about Chris, whose marriage to Alyssa obviously ended in divorce.
"He started isolating [my pal] from her friends and prevented her from going to book clubs. [And he was saying], 'Don't talk to your friend, Lindsey.' She was like, 'I've known her for 12 years and she set me up with you,'" Lindsey claimed.
"And I was like, 'Listen, when a guy starts to pull you away from your clubs and your activities and your friends, and they want to assert that control over you, that's a red flag. Stay away.'"