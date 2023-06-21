Married at First Sight alum Lindsey Georgoulis has slammed her former co-star Chris Collette after he was picked as one of several former MAFS cast members who deserve a "do-over" on the show.

On the Married at First Sight: Cast Tell All special that aired last week on Lifetime, Lindsey gathered with fellow MAFS alums Henry Rodriguez, Jephte Pierre, Krysten Collins, Mindy Shiben, Steve Moy, Shawniece Jackson, and Tristan Thompson to discuss the show's currently-airing sixteenth season and their own prior experiences on the show.

Considering 128 singles have married a stranger over the course of 16 Married at First Sight seasons -- and the majority of the arranged marriages have ended in divorce -- the special's host, Monique Kelley, asked the cast if they think anyone in particular deserves a second chance at finding love with the help of Married at First Sight experts, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz.

The cast members quickly shouted out "Paige," referring to Paige Banks, who had married Chris Williams on Married at First Sight's twelfth season in 2021.

Chris had said on the show that he didn't find Paige attractive, but he repeatedly slept with her throughout the experiment anyways. Paige also learned during her honeymoon that Chris' ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his child.

"Absolutely, 100 percent. She deserves a do-over," Shawniece insisted.

Tristan then shouted out Amber Bowles from Married at First Sight's ninth season that was based in Charlotte and aired in 2022.

Amber had married Matthew Gwynne on the show and had high hopes for their marriage, but he seemed to have one foot in the door and one foot out the door the entire time. There were many nights Matt never returned home to Amber or checked in with her, and by the end of the process, Amber heard Matt had been cheating on her.

Mindy also threw out Krysten's name since Krysten's MAFS husband, Mitch Silverstein, didn't find his wife attractive and attempted to change her looks and lifestyle to better match what he'd been looking for in a partner.

The Married at First Sight alums also agreed that it would be nice for Meka Jones to be matched with another stranger on the show.

Meka had tied the knot with Michael Watson on Married at First Sight's tenth season in 2020.

Meka's marriage came crashing down on her when Michael had allegedly given her an ultimatum that they needed to have sex on their honeymoon or else he'd want out.
As the season progressed, Meka accused Michael of constantly lying about his job and finances, and she didn't think she knew the man she had married at all.

"Meka deserves a do-over," Mindy announced.

And then Tristan finally said that Chris should also receive a second chance at finding love on the show.

Lindsey, however, quickly shot down that idea and disagreed with Tristan.

"I can't co-sign that, knowing what I know," Lindsey revealed, shocking her fellow MAFS alums.

Chris had married Alyssa Ellman on Married at First Sight's fourteenth season last year.

Alyssa, however, was admittedly disgusted by the Boston real estate agent's appearance and personality, and she essentially wanted nothing to do with him.

Alyssa even asked producers if she could continue filming the show separately from Chris once they returned from their honeymoon.

Many MAFS viewers therefore felt sorry for Chris because it seemed like Alyssa didn't even give her marriage a chance, nor was she willing to get to know Chris on a deeper level.

"I really thought he was a nice guy, right? I set my friend up with him!" Lindsey told Monique. "But he had a lot of red flags."

Lindsey proceeded to rattle off unflattering allegations about Chris, whose marriage to Alyssa obviously ended in divorce.

"He started isolating [my pal] from her friends and prevented her from going to book clubs. [And he was saying], 'Don't talk to your friend, Lindsey.' She was like, 'I've known her for 12 years and she set me up with you,'" Lindsey claimed.

"And I was like, 'Listen, when a guy starts to pull you away from your clubs and your activities and your friends, and they want to assert that control over you, that's a red flag. Stay away.'"

But Steve argued he still thinks Chris deserves to get matched on Married at First Sight again.

For her part, Lindsey's marriage to Mark Maher ended on the second MAFS season that was based in Boston. She is currently living in California with her new boyfriend.

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

