'Married at First Sight's Jonathan Francetic and Jessica Griffin share romantic engagement photos
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/27/2020
Married at First Sight star Jonathan Francetic and former expert Jessica Griffin have shared some of the results of their recent engagement photo shoot with fans, a year after Jonathan popped the question.
Jonathan and Jessica, who are currently in the process of planning their wedding, both took to Instagram recently to share about a dozen beautiful photos from their engagement shoot, which took place at Ventosa Vineyards in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York -- the destination that will also serve as the couple's wedding venue.
"Hard to believe it's been a year since he asked me to marry him (well no he didn't initially because he was so nervous he couldn't speak...)... Timely that we get our engagement photo session back exactly a year after he popped the question," Jessica wrote alongside a series of photos on April 14.
"Just starting to sift through them all which makes me happy and is a good distraction right now! This is just a tiny sampling of the over a thousand amazing shots by @tellier.studios and captures so much of our relationship in pix. That eyebrow tho on @jon_francetic in the first pic is life. #flxwedding #flxweddingphotography #flxwine @ventosavyds."
In the photos of Jessica and Jonathan laughing, flirting, kissing and embracing, Jonathan wore a zipped-up blue sweater with a nice collared shirt underneath and blue jeans, and Jessica looked beautiful in a white embroidered top with blue jeans and brown boots with a small heel.
Jessica also wore her blonde hair down, curled and flowing, and she accented her look with turquoise earrings.
Jonathan captioned a different slideshow of photos on the same day, "So this one time, a year ago, we got engaged... and now we have all the photos from the engagement shoot and here are just a few! Photo cred: @tellier.studios @dr.jessicagriffin #flxwedding."
The couple announced on March 15 they had taken their engagement photos at Ventosa Vineyards.
"Despite everything going on around us, we will always have each other. I'm so grateful to be hanging on to this man today, tomorrow, and always... [Our photographer captured] so many moments between us and even working in a few shots with the donkeys at Ventosa who I am slightly obsessed with," Jessica shared last month.
Along with her post, Jessica shared a picture in which she had her arms wrapped around Jonathan's neck.
"Also, she had zero judgment while we were shooting in 30 something degree weather while I'm a thin bare shoulder summer dress which called for wine drinking from back of car," Jessica continued in her post.
"And multiple sweater breaks. Can't wait to see what she and her husband do for our wedding at Ventosa @ventosavyds. This photo is one of 1500+ she took!... Thanks, Jen for putting up with our shenanigans. Will post more in the coming weeks! #flxweddings #weddingphotography #engagementphotos."
As for Jonathan, he had uploaded an image of the pair kissing in a barren field by the water.
"We've done photo shoots before, but it was cold yesterday and @dr.jessicagriffin froze a bit (fortunately the wine helps with that) and all the trees are hibernating so there wasn't as much to work with... but she saw this picture and said 'omg I love it!'" Jonathan wrote at the time.
"Thanks @tellier.studios for braving the weather with us for the engagement shoot, can't wait to see the rest, and so excited for you guys to do our wedding! #flxwedding @ventosavyds."
Jonathan and Jessica, a licensed psychologist, met while filming Season 6 of Married at First Sight. Jessica matched and counseled Jonathan's marriage to Molly Duff during the MAFS season that was based in the Boston area.
Jessica is an associate professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, MA, which is about 45 minutes west of Boston. Originally from Ohio, she has three children from a previous marriage.
After Molly and Jonathan split midway through the filming of Married at First Sight's sixth season, Jessica and Jonathan later sparked up a romance that was considered scandalous when the news first broke.
Following several months of speculation that Jessica and Jonathan were dating based on social-media postings that seemed to show them making separate postings from the same places around the same times, the couple finally went public with their romance in August 2018 -- about four months after Married at First Sight's sixth-season finale aired on Lifetime.
Critics accused Jonathan and Jessica of engaging in an "inappropriate" relationship that reflected poorly on Jessica's professionalism and credibility.
Jessica, however, insisted she did not have an actual client/therapist or doctor/patient relationship with Jonathan at any point during production and outside companies are hired to conduct the psychological evaluations of Married at First Sight's cast members.
Jonathan and Jessica's backstory was further complicated by the fact that Married at First Sight's sixth season had shown Jessica being unusually confrontational with Molly when she met with Jonathan and Molly after they had a blowout fight that resulted in the end of their marriage.
"I understand you don't like my honesty, but I don't like your lies," Jessica scolded Molly, saying she didn't believe Molly's claims that the couple's fight happened to be the first time she had spoken to Jonathan in the belligerent manner she was shown in a video Jonathan had recorded.