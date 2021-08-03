Married at First Sight stars Johnny, Zack and Ryan have revealed whether they anticipated or hoped to consummate their marriages on their wedding nights.

Married at First Sight's thirteenth-season premiere featured Johnny and Bao's arranged marriage, and Zack was shown marrying Michaela on last week's broadcast of Season 13's second episode.

When the three men appeared on Married at First Sight: Unfiltered's July 21 episode, they discussed getting matched with strangers and getting married on a reality show.

"Are you guys looking to have sex with your wife on your wedding night?" Unfiltered host Jamie Otis, who co-starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight, asked the grooms.

"I would love it if she gave me signs, like, 'Hey, I'm ready to jump on you,'" Johnny said.

"Would you like it if she initiated it herself?" Jamie asked for clarification.

"Perfect! Perfect. Perfect road map," Johnny replied with a laugh.

Johnny and Bao were attracted to one another and seemed to hit it off on their wedding day, but Bao admittedly had reservations about their future together since Johnny appeared to be a big sports fan -- which is one of her dealbreakers -- and she remembered his reputation of being a bit of a "playboy" in college.

While Ryan didn't disclose whether he'd prefer his bride to take the lead in the bedroom, he did reveal that he was totally onboard with the idea of consummating his marriage right away.

"I can't recall if I told [MAFS expert Pastor Calvin Roberson] or [MAFS expert Dr. Viviana Coles], but I said, 'I'm open to a honeymoon baby.'"

Ryan added, "Whatever happens, I'm ready for that stage, and who knows!"
Jamie pointed out how Ryan seemed "really committed" to the process in that case.

"I mean, that's the goal here, right?!" Ryan responded.

Ryan's bride Brett, however, probably wasn't game for intimacy on Night 1.

On Married at First Sight's Season 13 premiere, Brett admitted to her fellow brides that she had gone without sex for two years because she doesn't have random hookups with men when she's single.

As for Zack, one of the more conservative grooms based on first impressions, he admitted he wasn't in a rush to take his relationship with his new bride Michaela to a physical level.

"I don't think I'm looking forward to it, like, I'm not trying to have sex with her on the first night," Zack confirmed. "I just more so want to have a conversation with her."

But Zack apparently wasn't opposed to having sex on his wedding night either.

"If it happens, it happens. But I'm not going to push the issue," said Zack, whose longest relationship lasted only nine months.

Zack revealed on Married at First Sight that he's never even been in love before and has a bit of an idealistic view of his future wife built into his head.

Michaela told her friends at her bachelorette party, "If my [husband] is attractive and I'm liking him, if he's handsome and we're going to spend 12 f-king hours together and we have good rapport, I am not opposed to smashing the first night!"

Michaela's friend jokingly advised her not to get pregnant.

Last week's Married at First Sight episode appeared to show Zack and Michaela smitten with each other they met for the first time at the altar.

In addition to the three couples mentioned above, Married at First Sight's thirteenth season also stars Myrla and Gil as well as Rachel and Jose.

The show currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime.

