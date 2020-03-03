Mindy therefore chose to move into the new apartment alone, hoping Zach would eventually change his mind, come around, and put more effort into their relationship.
"I don't think he knows what is happening," Viviana said during the February 26 broadcast of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered.
"He would have shared, I would hope, if he had good reasoning behind it. Because all of us are really flummoxed by this. I think it doesn't make sense."
Zach, who admittedly felt uncomfortable and awkward in his marriage due to a lack of attraction he had towards his wife, told the cameras on Married at First Sight he didn't want to move in with Mindy just to "put on a show."
But Mindy had said there was "no indication" Zach was taking their marriage seriously.
"Whatever logic is there, he hasn't shared it," Viviana pointed out. "Share it! Help your wife understand."
"You don't owe it to us [the experts] -- I mean, [he does] a little bit," Viviana joked. "I do want to know, but you definitely owe it to your wife to explain what is happening."
Unfiltered host Jamie Otis chimed in and said, "I totally agree."
Mindy's Season 10 Married at First Sight co-star Derek Sherman joined the women on Unfiltered and expressed his belief Zach was coming up with excuses as a way to get out of moving in with Mindy, such as saying it would be "unhealthy" for the pair to live together right away.
"It may be a little unhealthy, but things need to get a little worse before they can get better. You need to throw yourselves in the pit together if you're going to get out of it together," Derek suggested.
Mindy, however, insisted she was still trying to work on the marriage at this time and planned to continue putting forth effort.
"Mindy, can you see things from Zach's perspective at all when it comes to moving in?" Jamie asked during the same Unfiltered episode.
"I'm trying to, but this is just one thing that I don't get," Mindy replied. "Like, [Zach] has not been clear on why he made the decision to not move in."
Mindy apparently couldn't make sense of Zach's reasoning for living apart and not following the rules of the extreme experiment designed to help two strangers fall in love after marriage.
"I don't understand, like, did he make a decision already [to divorce] and he's just like, 'I have no interest in seeing if this marriage can work?' That's what it feels like to me right now," Mindy admitted.
"But I'm just -- It's a very frustrating place to be in right now."
Although Mindy didn't understand Zach's reasoning for wanting to live apart, Zach claimed on a previous Unfiltered episode last month that Mindy had killed any attraction he might have been forming towards her when she allegedly "flipped a switch" and was "very nasty" to him during their Panama honeymoon.
"For me, I was like, 'That's how you react to the situation -- is that?!' So that was a huge turnoff for me, and my walls definitely went up off of that," Zach claimed.
"And, you know, attraction goes [away] with it, especially when you don't have it initially... She just said a lot of the wrong things and of course my perception is, like, 'This is a mess.'"
Zach also alleged Mindy had told him off camera she wanted a divorce and to see other people during the last night of their honeymoon, adding that she was also the one who allegedly brought up the idea of not living together once they returned to Washington, D.C.
Despite the couple's obvious issues, Zach was shown making more of an effort in his relationship with Mindy in the last couple ofMarried at First Sight episodes by hanging out with his wife and her friends on multiple occasions.