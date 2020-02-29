During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Dr. Viviana and Derek watched back a Season 10 clip of Katie telling her mother that Derek had said there's "no way" he'd love her in eight weeks, but Katie definitely thought it was possible for love to bloom in that amount of time.
"I just don't know that there's any better out there. I really don't," Katie's mom said in reply.
"That's really pessimistic and I don't appreciate that in my life," Katie countered.
"I'm 26 years old and I'm never going to be in a position where I feel like, 'This is it.' If I'm not satisfied and I'm not happy, then yes, there is better."
Dr. Viviana apparently didn't like what she had heard from Katie in that clip.
"It's got to be frustrating for [Derek] because for [Katie] to voice that already, I mean, you just got married! That's unnerving!" Dr. Viviana pointed out.
Unfiltered host Jamie Otis acknowledged Katie seemed to be considering there might be a man out there better than Derek or better suited for her.
"What's it like hearing that?" Jamie asked Derek.
"Well, first of all, not good," Derek admitted.
"I mean, it's not exactly what I want to hear and it definitely kind of makes me wonder or kind of worry how soon until she makes that decision, or does she have a checklist and am I [checking] the boxes?"
Jamie also asked Derek whether he thought it's "irrational" to be in love in just eight weeks, which was the full length of Married at First Sight's tenth-season experiment.
"I don't think it's irrational and it can easily happen, but I don't really believe in love at first sight," Derek shared.
"I think it takes a minimum of five minutes -- the best case scenario -- but I'm just trying to be realistic. I mean, I just married a stranger and when you move in with each other, like, you have to cross a lot of hurdles."
Married at First Sight's tenth season so far has shown Katie and Derek having one of the more solid relationships out of the five couples who tied the knot.
Not only did they have instant chemistry and seem to hit it off immediately, but Katie and Derek also consummated their marriage during their honeymoon and developed great communication skills.
However, Katie believed it was a red flag, or at least something to be concerned about, that Derek had never been in love before.
Katie worried she was going to fall hard for her husband only for him to reject her later on and realize he couldn't love her. Katie didn't want to get hurt again, and so her insecurities bubbled over in the latest episode.
Derek grew sick of Katie repeatedly talking about his dating history and asking for reassurance about their future together. Derek called it "bullsh-t" and didn't think it was crazy he hadn't met the right person yet at age 27.
"I don't f-cking know what's going to happen at the end of this," Derek said, before storming off with frustration. "I think it's f-cked up it's being held against me."
However, Derek later apologized to Katie for snapping at her, and Katie expressed how she was sorry for bringing up the same issue all the time. Katie just explained she worried Derek would find her unworthy or undeserving of his love.
Derek at least acknowledged he had "a crush" on Katie and said he felt optimistic about where their relationship was headed -- and Katie did too, as long as Derek promised not to lose his temper like that again.
"I forgive you, and I'm sorry for, I guess, dwelling on the issue. And I will stop," Katie said.
"I don't want to break your heart," Derek noted. "But don't break mine."