'Married at First Sight' expert Pastor Cal: We try to protect our cast from looking bad, we don't want to exploit them
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/28/2020
Married at First Sight expert Pastor Calvin Roberson insists the show isn't out to make its participants look bad and the experts actually try to protect its cast members' reputations.
Pastor Cal recently conducted an interview with the Associated Press and said while Married at First Sight participants aren't always portrayed in the most positive or flattering light, the editing is usually in their favor.
"We film what they show us, and if they bring us drama -- trust me, some people look a whole lot better than they actually are," Pastor Cal told the AP.
Pastor Cal said he and fellow Married at First Sightexperts Dr. Viviana Coles and Dr. Pepper Schwartz want MAFS viewers to see the real, genuine people whom they choose to cast on the show.
After all, the experts claim they only select participants to marry a stranger who come across sincere and seem to have the best intentions during the casting process, along with strong morals and values.
"We actually try to do our best to protect them from looking bad," Pastor Cal noted.
"With some reality shows or what have you, they exploit that, but we try not to. Dr. Pepper, myself and Dr. Viviana, we are not. We're not trying to put people's dirty laundry out there like that."
Pastor Cal said the experts also put a lot of effort into weeding out applicants who want to get married at first sight for the wrong reasons.
"Early on, the first, I'd say, few seasons when the show wasn't really known, people were actually saying, 'Hey, wow, you know what? This is a chance for me to find the love of my life.' But we do get people who are trying to get more followers on Instagram, and so we seriously have to weed [them] out," Pastor Cal explained.
While the application process begins with thousands of applicants, the experts, however, have a much smaller list of potential cast members to work with once they begin the matchmaking process.
"By the time we come in, it's probably a little over 100 people," Pastor Cal said.
"So the three of us, we sit down and literally interview everybody. We talk to everybody. We look at all the interviews and all their videos. We look at all the data, and at the very end, it is actually the three of us who have the last word in choosing the couples."
However, the show has seen its fair share of heartbreak and "villains" throughout the years, leading many viewers to believe the Married at First Sight experts and producers don't always have their cast members' best interests at heart and drama is desired and sometimes exaggerated.
The demise of Matt and Amber's marriage definitely played out on the show and was heavily discussed in Married at First Sight: Unfiltered episodes, but according to Pastor Cal, Married at First Sight documents what really happens -- the good, the bad and the ugly.
The experts have also previously said that participants are chosen based on how they come across in their interviews, and unfortunately, applicants aren't always honest or present themselves accurately.
On Married at First Sight's eleventh season, which just premiered earlier this month, Brett is already rubbing viewers the wrong way.
Brett, who married Olivia on the latest episode, was shown flirting with a waitress and female guest at his bachelor party and bragging about how he dated about 45 women following his failed engagement.
Married at First Sight currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, and Season 11 stars five couples -- Brett and Olivia, Karen and Miles, Amani and Woody, Christina and Henry, and Amelia and Bennett.