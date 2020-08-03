'Married at First Sight' expert Pastor Cal: Season 11 is the "biggest rollercoaster" for the couples, they deal with more than ever before
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/03/2020
Married at First Sight expert Pastor Calvin Roberson has revealed Season 11 of the series is going to be filled with some major ups and downs for the five couples, who apparently face more obstacles than ever before.
"This is probably the biggest rollercoaster of a season that we've ever had," Pastor Cal told TheAssociated Press in a recent interview.
"You're going to see Married at First Sight from a different perspective, you know, because these couples are having to deal with much more than any previous season."
"Early on, the first, I'd say, few seasons when the show wasn't really known, people were actually saying, 'Hey, wow, you know what? This is a chance for me to find the love of my life,' Pastor Cal said.
"But we do get people who are trying to get more followers on Instagram, and so we seriously have to weed [them] out."
While the application process begins with thousands of applicants, the experts, however, have a much smaller list of potential cast members to work with once they begin the matchmaking process.
"By the time we come in, it's probably a little over 100 people," Pastor Cal said.
"So the three of us, we sit down and literally interview everybody. We talk to everybody. We look at all the interviews and all their videos. We look at all the data, and at the very end, it is actually the three of us who have the last word in choosing the couples."
Married at First Sight currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, and Season 11 stars five couples -- Brett and Olivia, Karen and Miles, Amani and Woody, Christina and Henry, and Amelia and Bennett.
Not only did Brett ask a waitress to call him during his bachelor party, but he also flirted with Season 11 groom Henry's best friend Kristin that same night.
Brett pushed Kristin down on a small bench so he could squeeze himself in and sit next to her, and he asked her why she claimed to be "just friends" with Henry when the pair had potential to be a real couple.
Kristin responded with, "You don't know me," which prompted Brett to say, "Well tell me more."
Kristin appeared turned off and annoyed by Brett's apparent attempt to flirt since he was engaged to be married. Her body language said it all -- that she was not interested and Brett was crossing a line.
In addition, Amelia and Bennett discovered on their wedding day they had met before.
The couple recognized each other when Amelia was walking down the aisle, prompting Bennett to joke, "It's not the first time," when their wedding officiant said, "Bennett, meet Amelia for the first time."
Amelia explained she met Bennett "months and months ago at a party."
"I thought he was cool and then never saw him again," Amelia said in an interview with a laugh.
While chatting after the ceremony, Bennett said he believed he had actually met Amelia more than once before and he asked Amelia if she had attended one of the shows when his band was playing.
The pair realized they had a mutual friend, Mary, and Bennett could remember talking to Amelia at his gig.
"I met Amelia through a mutual friend but I happened to be in a relationship at the time, but I was like, 'Wow, this is someone who is like pretty cool!'" Bennett told the cameras.