Married at First Sight expert Pastor Calvin Roberson has revealed Season 11 of the series is going to be filled with some major ups and downs for the five couples, who apparently face more obstacles than ever before.

ADVERTISEMENT
"This is probably the biggest rollercoaster of a season that we've ever had," Pastor Cal told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

"You're going to see Married at First Sight from a different perspective, you know, because these couples are having to deal with much more than any previous season."

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

For example, the five couples were still in the Married at First Sight process when coronavirus began spreading rapidly in the United States.

"The whole idea of them being quarantined and having to just be in each other's presence for that period of time, it really test their resolve," Pastor Cal shared.

"It really tested them and they have to lean a lot on the counsel that we give and on their own desire to be in this for the right reasons."

Pastor Cal said he and fellow Married at First Sight experts, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles, put a lot of effort into weeding out applicants who wanted to get married at first sight for the wrong reasons.

"Early on, the first, I'd say, few seasons when the show wasn't really known, people were actually saying, 'Hey, wow, you know what? This is a chance for me to find the love of my life,' Pastor Cal said.

"But we do get people who are trying to get more followers on Instagram, and so we seriously have to weed [them] out."

While the application process begins with thousands of applicants, the experts, however, have a much smaller list of potential cast members to work with once they begin the matchmaking process.

"By the time we come in, it's probably a little over 100 people," Pastor Cal said.

"So the three of us, we sit down and literally interview everybody. We talk to everybody. We look at all the interviews and all their videos. We look at all the data, and at the very end, it is actually the three of us who have the last word in choosing the couples."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' STAR BRANDON CLAIMS TAYLOR COMMITTED ADULTERY DURING MARRIAGE, ONLY DID SHOW FOR PUBLICITY (EXCLUSIVE)

Married at First Sight's experts have successfully matched nine Married at First Sight couples who are still married today since the show premiered in 2014, and several of those couples have children.

Married at First Sight currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, and Season 11 stars five couples -- Brett and Olivia, Karen and Miles, Amani and Woody, Christina and Henry, and Amelia and Bennett.

Drama started within the first couple of Married at First Sight episodes.

Karen, for example, nearly dropped out of the experiment when she found out Miles Williams' full name and researched him on social media the night before her wedding.

Karen worried Miles was "too emotional" for her and discussed his feelings too often. She also noticed he's younger than what she had asked the experts for.

In addition, Brett came across like a player or flirt right away on Married at First Sight, when he admitted during the Matchmaking Special he had dated about 45 women in the few years since his engagement had ended.

Not only did Brett ask a waitress to call him during his bachelor party, but he also flirted with Season 11 groom Henry's best friend Kristin that same night.

ADVERTISEMENT
Brett pushed Kristin down on a small bench so he could squeeze himself in and sit next to her, and he asked her why she claimed to be "just friends" with Henry when the pair had potential to be a real couple.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' STAR MICHAEL SEEKING ANNULMENT FROM MEKA CLAIMING SHOW DEFRAUDED HIM INTO MARRIAGE (EXCLUSIVE)

Kristin responded with, "You don't know me," which prompted Brett to say, "Well tell me more."

Kristin appeared turned off and annoyed by Brett's apparent attempt to flirt since he was engaged to be married. Her body language said it all -- that she was not interested and Brett was crossing a line.

In addition, Amelia and Bennett discovered on their wedding day they had met before.

The couple recognized each other when Amelia was walking down the aisle, prompting Bennett to joke, "It's not the first time," when their wedding officiant said, "Bennett, meet Amelia for the first time."

Amelia explained she met Bennett "months and months ago at a party."

"I thought he was cool and then never saw him again," Amelia said in an interview with a laugh.

While chatting after the ceremony, Bennett said he believed he had actually met Amelia more than once before and he asked Amelia if she had attended one of the shows when his band was playing.

The pair realized they had a mutual friend, Mary, and Bennett could remember talking to Amelia at his gig.

"I met Amelia through a mutual friend but I happened to be in a relationship at the time, but I was like, 'Wow, this is someone who is like pretty cool!'" Bennett told the cameras.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group!

ADVERTISEMENT




FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS