Jacob and Haley's marriage seemed to get off to a good start, but after the pair slept together during their Las Vegas honeymoon, Haley suddenly realized the relationship was too much for her and moving too quickly.
Haley therefore began pulling back from Jacob and putting walls up emotionally, and she eventually confessed to her husband that she wasn't attracted to him and lacked a connection.
However, Haley didn't want to give up too soon or get a divorce, so she and Jacob agreed to try new activities together -- such as dining out at a variety of restaurants and going bowling -- in attempt to bond.
On Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Pastor Cal watched back a Season 12 clip of Haley asking Jacob to reveal his "craziest story" while the pair was out to lunch together.
"I don't think I could repeat that," Jacob replies with a laugh in the clip. "I would be a wanted man."
Haley then shared her craziest moments were "running with the bulls in Spain" and petting exotic animals in Australia.
Unfiltered host Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 of the series -- admitted Haley was hard to read in that clip.
"I'm curious, how are you feeling after that conversation with Jake?" Jamie asked.
"Umm, I mean I was very happy that there was no talk of attraction," Haley shared.
"I don't know, I feel like we're [going up a level], like, it's getting better, for sure. But I still don't feel 100 percent comfortable."
Haley explained Jacob "has one mode in the way that he speaks" and there's never any variation in his speech or behavior. She essentially suggested that she found her husband boring.
"That has been [hard], because I very much feed off people's energies, and I can be up and down -- and so that's very, very different for me to deal with," Haley admitted.
Pastor Cal then chimed in with his thoughts on why Jacob didn't seem to be bringing much to the table personality-wise.
"You are so overtly funny. You're just out there, right?" Pastor Cal told Haley.
"And he's kind of just [mellow or even-keeled]. The whole idea was hoping that we could find some balance. I believe in the potential."
When asked how Haley and Jacob might be able to bond more, Pastor Cal said, "I believe he needs to let the wild man out!"
"I think he's a little afraid to be completely vulnerable and to be completely open and so he reverts back to those heavy issues," he elaborated. "Be wild and crazy and laugh! I mean, it would take him so much further."
And Haley clearly agreed.
"Yeah, I never thought he was, like, joking about anything!" Haley shared.
"He was!" Pastor Cal pointed out.
"And I never picked up on that," Haley confessed. "I'm like are you dead serious right now?!"
After trying to relax with Jacob and get to know him a little better, Haley acknowledged she was still struggling to connect with him.
"I would say the attraction still has not grown for me," Haley said. "I do think he's a nice guy and I do think he's a genuine guy, so we'll see what happens."
Since Haley wasn't a fan of Jacob's 80's obsession, she bought him a set of new clothes to wear in an effort to build some chemistry or create a spark.
"If there's no physical attraction, then honestly I don't know if we really have kind of a shot," Jacob lamented, later adding that he and Haley were "barely getting along."
Haley, however, said she considered the fact an attraction can grow over time, and so she asked her husband to just relax, have some fun with her, and be understanding and patient.
During a counseling session with Dr. Viviana Coles on the latest episode, Haley got choked up and said she never wanted to hurt Jacob's feelings and he was doing everything she had asked of him.
"But it's not the superficial stuff. I just connect with people so easily and I do not [with Jacob]," Haley cried.
When asked if there was any physical attraction, Haley explained she wasn't super attracted to Jacob when they met on their wedding day and she was "middle of the road" about him but then she started "doing all the work" in their relationship which was apparently "draining" and turned her off.
Haley said she desired a fun man who could complement her adventurous lifestyle and was worried Jacob was trying to change himself too much to make her happy.
Viviana asked Haley to keep in mind there could be a change or a-ha moment, essentially asking Haley to not give up and have a marriage-funeral just yet.
Since Haley and Jacob were desperate to build some type of connection, Haley agreed to sleep in the same bed as her husband going forward. She noted, however, she wasn't ready for any kissing or spooning.