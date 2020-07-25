'Married at First Sight' expert Pastor Cal: It was disheartening to see Karen discover she was marrying Miles
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/25/2020
Married at First Sight expert Pastor Calvin Roberson admits it was a little disheartening to see Karen Landry discover she was going to marry Miles Williams the night before their wedding on Season 11.
During Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered hosted by Season 1 MAFS alum Jamie Otis, Pastor Cal watched back a clip of Season 11 bride Karen telling a producer she had accidentally discovered her groom's identity in a text message she wasn't supposed to receive the night before her wedding.
"I can't stop thinking about it, and it's really making me question if I want to get married or not... I will tell you, honestly, like he's not really my type," Karen explains in the clip, adding that she naturally researched Miles on Instagram once she found out his full name.
"He seems very emotional... Just talking about feelings. Am I making the biggest mistake of my life here?"
Jamie asked Pastor Cal to reveal his thoughts on the shocking clip.
"I mean, it was a little disheartening because we don't want people to know who they are going to get married to for a reason," Pastor Cal explained.
"If you've been successful at dating up until this point, then you wouldn't need Married at First Sight. But the people who are not finding success -- and not that anything is wrong with them -- but for instance, when she says, 'He's not my type,' well the types that you've had have not worked."
The Married at First Sight experts also typically warn applicants during the casting process they're not going to be matched with dream girls or male models but rather real-life individuals who truly want to be married and settle down.
"The whole idea here is we're getting you a type that can work based on the information you've given us and based on his. I believe that Miles is who she needs," Pastor Cal said of Karen, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA.
Jamie therefore asked Pastor Cal to give Married at First Sight brides and grooms some advice on what to do or how to feel if they're matched with a person who is not their "type."
"Well again, what is your type?! Your type is the unsuccessful dating record that you've had? Or do you want to try something different?" Pastor Cal explained with a laugh.
"What really screws us up is that we think that we have a 'type' perse. Be open to the person and find out whether or not you two are compatible."
Pastor Cal reasoned, "You may be surprised and find out that what you thought was your type actually was your anti-type and what you have is what you need."
Jamie chimed in, "Oh 100 percent, preach it Pastor Cal!"
As viewers are probably aware, Jamie wasn't attracted to her now-husband Doug Hehner when they first met at the altar to wed on Married at First Sight's inaugural season.
Jamie nearly quit the experiment when she saw Doug for the first time, but she went through with the wedding and slowly grew to appreciate and develop a crush on Doug. A spark and connection then formed that eventually turned into a lasting marriage.
Jamie and Doug now have two children together and are one of Married at First Sight's nine successful couples from the last 10 seasons of the show who are still together today.
Karen decided to get Married at First Sight after she was in a relationship for five years with a man who secretly welcomed a child with another woman while they were together.
Married at First Sight's experts apparently believed Miles, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC, was the answer to Karen's prayers in regards to finding her a life partner.
But when Karen found out Miles' name hours before the wedding, she admitted to a producer in the premiere episode, "He seems like a nice guy, but if you were my friend and said, 'Hey, check out this guy, would you be interested?' I would probably say, 'No.'"
Karen contemplated dropping out of the MAFS process, but she chose to give Miles a chance and get to know him and why they were matched.
Miles' family and friends wanted Karen to know that Miles is a man who leads with love and is caring, compassionate, intelligent and spiritually grounded. They added he is a loyal man and true to his word.
After the ceremony, Miles gushed about how awesome, beautiful and sweet Karen seemed to be, and Karen revealed she felt "better" about her choice to marry Miles once the pair got to talk and test their compatibility a little bit.