After getting to know Jacob and his personality better, Haley admitted to her husband that she wasn't attracted to him.
Haley said she maintained hope chemistry could be sparked or a connection could be made naturally because she didn't want to get a divorce, but Jacob couldn't help but harp on the negatives of their relationship given he was feeling insecure and undesired.
"Do you think Jacob and Haley are talking too much about this attraction issue?" Jamie asked the MAFS expert.
"Oh God, absolutely. Yeah," Pastor Cal replied.
"Look, at this stage in the relationship, everything doesn't need to be so freaking heavy. Have some fun! Forget that crap! Put it on a shelf and enjoy each other, and allow the good conversations to overtake the bad ones."
Jamie then asked Haley how she thought communication needed to change with Jacob in order to make their relationship work.
"I think it has to completely 180. I mean, I feel like at this point, we're caught in a hamster wheel. He pulls my energy down and it makes me not want to be around him," Haley admitted.
"Because I know [our conversations] always lead back to the issue. It keeps getting pulled back down, and that's what is going to have to change."
Pastor Cal also said during the Unfiltered episode that Jacob needs to let loose and "let the wild man out" in order to bond with Haley, who didn't want to feel stress, pressure and guilt every time she hung out with her husband.
"I think he's a little afraid to be completely vulnerable and to be completely open and so he reverts back to those heavy issues," Pastor Cal said. "Be wild and crazy and laugh! I mean, it would take him so much further."
Since Haley wasn't a fan of Jacob's 80's obsession, she bought him a set of new clothes to wear in the hope she would start seeing him in a different light.
During a counseling session with Married at First Sight expert Dr. Viviana Coles on the latest episode, Haley got choked up and said she never wanted to hurt Jacob's feelings and he was kindly doing everything she had asked of him.
"But it's not the superficial stuff. I just connect with people so easily and I do not [with Jacob]," Haley cried.
When asked if there was any type of physical attraction at all, Haley explained she wasn't super attracted to Jacob when they met on their wedding day and she was "middle of the road" about him but then she started "doing all the work" in their relationship, which was apparently "draining" and turned her off.
Haley said she desired a fun man who could complement her adventurous lifestyle and was worried Jacob was trying to change himself too much to try to make her happy.
Viviana asked Haley to keep in mind there could be a change or a-ha moment for the couple, essentially asking Haley to not give up and have a marriage-funeral just yet.
Since Haley and Jacob were desperate to build some type of connection, Haley agreed to sleep in the same bed as her husband going forward. But she noted she wasn't ready for any kissing or spooning.