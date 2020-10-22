Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA, and Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles to wed on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.
"She started suggesting things like I was gay," Henry revealed, without disclosing how Christina had also accused him of having an affair with a man.
On Day 76 of marriage, which happened to be Henry and Christina's 43rd day of lockdown in New Orleans amid the coronavirus pandemic, Henry recalled to the cameras, "[Christina] told me that a 'reliable source' texted her, a male, that he and I were allegedly sleeping together and that I was gay."
Unfiltered host Jamie Otis asked Woody for his thoughts on Christina having accused Henry of cheating on her with a man.
"Yeah, that's a big accusation," Woody said. "That's a bit much. Yeah, I don't -- yeah."
Woody appeared to be at a loss for words and said it was a lot to process and definitely "a tricky situation."
Given Henry decided to stay with Christina despite these accusations, Miles said, "Henry is a guy, just knowing him, who's really committed to seeing the process through."
"And so, I'm not surprised," Miles noted. "But I will say that if I was accused of that, I probably wouldn't have been cool with it."
Pastor Cal then explained why he believes Christina accused Henry of being unfaithful with a man. (Henry claimed Christina made the whole thing up and never showed him the alleged text message despite his numerous requests to see it).
"Because he was not coming onto her," Pastor Cal reasoned.
"I believe that what was happening was a reaction to how she felt about him not making a move, and so she's trying to rationalize and trying to find some reason as to why this man is not attracted to me and why this man is not making a move on me."
Pastor Cal continued, "And a lot of times, women will say, 'Hey, you must be gay. You don't want me.' And then everything that happens fuels that ridiculous rumor."
The Married at First Sight expert concluded, "Henry didn't have an affair with a man or with anybody! That's now who he is. That's just so not him."
Despite the couple's differences, Henry and Christina still decided to attend the couples' retreat and basically sweep their problems under the rug.
Another clip then aired featuring footage of Christina gushing about how happy she was to attend the couples' retreat while Henry laughed at her.
Woody wasn't sure whether Christina really meant it when she said she was happy to be a part of the couples' retreat given she had just thrown her husband under the bus.
"I think, yes, she means it just because I think she wants to get around people," Woody shared.
"But at the same time, I think she might feel like, 'We might have needed to get out and get in a new environment around these other couples and maybe some of what they have will spill off on us.' I don't know."
Jamie pointed out that Christina had burned her bridge with Henry, and Woody agreed, "Yeah, and that's kind of why he looked at her [with surprise and laughter] like that too."
And Miles admitted it was odd that Henry and Christina acted like nothing had happened at the retreat.
"Yeah, knowing what I know now, that's really strange. In that moment, I didn't know anything about that accusation," Miles explained.
"I thought they just decided, 'You know, we're going to see what happens and work it out.' So for me, in that moment, something felt off but I wasn't sure what it was. Now, I get it a little more."
Pastor Cal, however, said "it's not odd" that neither Christina or Henry addressed the elephant in the room at the couples' retreat.
"I mean, Henry is a nice guy. He's not going to cause trouble," Pastor Cal said. "And Christina is not mean. I think she's hurt. I think she's hurt."
Jamie asked for clarification, "That he's not attracted to her?"
"Yeah," Pastor Cal responded. "It's a hurtful thing to feel your spouse is not attracted to you. And so, I'm not surprised that they're not talking about it in public because I don't think they want to hurt each other."
On a recent episode of Married at First Sight, Henry vented to the cameras, "I sure as hell would not marry somebody -- a female -- that I don't know on television if I were gay. That's not how I would handle that situation. It makes no sense to me."
Henry ultimately determined Christina had basically sought revenge for Henry calling her "dishonest" and she was trying to "save face," which "spoke volumes" about her as a person.
Henry and Christina were cordial to each other and put on a united front at the couples' retreat, but it was clear Henry had checked out of his marriage and was only going through the motions until "Decision Day."
Henry, for instance, revealed to the cameras in Wednesday night's Season 11 episode, "Christina threatened to hold [the text message] over my head if I didn't have her back throughout the rest of the process... I think [it's] despicable."
Christina, however, admitted to Henry during their last dinner out together before "Decision Day" that she acted like "a f-cking fool" sometimes and had made some mistakes.
Christina hadn't totally given up on Henry yet and thought they could be a match because they're both "great people."
"I honestly really had to hold back from laughing. Sometimes it feels like we live in two different realities," Henry said in a confessional. "And I just don't understand how two people can see things so differently."