'Married at First Sight' Decision Day: Henry and Christina opt to divorce, Bennett shocks the experts, and Olivia slams Brett as three couples stay married
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/28/2020
Married at First Sight featured three couples choosing to stay married and Henry and Christina opting to get a divorce on "Decision Day" -- plus a huge surprise from Bennett Kirschner and Olivia slamming Brett Lindsey during Wednesday night's episode on Lifetime.
Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Viviana Coles matched five couples to marry at first sight on Season 11 of the reality series.
The couples starring on this season are Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, and Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA; Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA, and Henry Rodriguez, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA; and Karen Landry, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA, and Miles Williams, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC.
The other couples are Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL, and Woody Randall, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans, as well as Amelia Fatsi, a 27-year-old medical resident from Richmond, VA, and Bennett, a 28-year-old artistic director from Montvale, NJ.
Brett and Olivia, however, had decided to end their marriage prior to "Decision Day."
The Married at First Sight broadcast began on "Decision Day," the day the four remaining couples had been waiting for after spending months being married.
This Married at First Sight experiment was unprecedented in that it lasted longer than ever before, 16 weeks, due to the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home order in New Orleans, LA.
For some of the couples, this marked the first day in four months they had woken up alone.
Amani said she missed her husband Woody, and Henry admitted he was "really nervous" and "very anxious" going into the final decision.
Bennett was happy to be back in his "shed" and was shown dancing in his living room. While he had fallen in love with Amelia, Bennett noted it was nice to spend some time alone.
As for Christina, she shared with the cameras, "I'm still going back and forth with my decision actually, which I didn't expect."
Bennett was a little taken aback when Amelia previously admitted she had signed up for Married at First Sight just for a fun adventure, but he said their romance was very "serendipitous" and he had experienced "a truly transformative relationship" with Amelia.
Amelia and Bennett met with the experts first on "Decision Day," and Amelia said she actually felt lucky and blessed to have quarantined with Bennett because he has such a great perspective on life.
Bennett said this was his first romantic relationship where feelings of love and admiration are not coupled with "a sense of danger." Bennett told Amelia that he felt "safe" with her and very passionate about her.
As far as challenges go, Amelia revealed her move to Virginia -- the very next day -- for her medical residency presented a serious conversation for the pair because Amelia didn't want to feel like she was dragging her husband anywhere.
Bennett, however, was willing to "glide through life," according to Amelia, and she was so grateful he was excited to share new experiences and opportunities with her in Virginia.
"Amelia, you are so funny. You are so generous with your spirit to everyone around you, and it has been nothing but a source of joy having you in my life. I have a little surprise for you," Bennett told his wife in front of the experts.
Bennett then unbuttoned his pants -- which shocked the experts, as they worried he was about to strip in front of them -- and showed Amelia a tattoo he got below his pantline with Amelia's initials "AF" inside of a heart!
"Oh my God!" Viviana exclaimed.
"You're a beast!" Pastor Cal shouted.
Given he had inked Amelia's initials on his body permanently, Bennett announced he'd like to stay married to Amelia.
Amelia's jaw dropped to the floor, and then she said in reply, "I love you a lot, and now you have my initials tattooed to your butt. So, yeah, of course I completely want to stay married."
Pastor Cal joked, "Thank goodness she said 'yes!'"
Amelia was speechless and called Bennett's gesture "crazy" and "absurd," but she absolutely loved it.
"I guess this means we're probably going to be married forever," Amelia said.
Bennett explained he had thrown himself into the unknown by joining the Married at First Sight experiment, but he said it ended in the best way possible and he'll continue to follow his impulses.
Pepper then toasted the couple with champagne to a "perfect marriage."
Although Olivia and Brett had ended their marriage 10 weeks into marriage, which was before "Decision Day," they still agreed to meet with the experts for a final conversation.
Olivia admitted Brett was "very difficult to understand" and they had a lot of differences. Olivia never anticipated their marriage would end in divorce, but Brett suddenly moved out of their shared apartment during quarantine.
Brett felt Olivia was "withdrawn" in their relationship, saying that Olivia turned her head away when he attempted to kiss her, for example. Brett said he was overwhelmed by all the emotions of having a failed marriage and it wasn't easy.
"Considering that Olivia and I already decided to split, I think no matter what I say, I think she has this narrative constructed and there's nothing I can do or say that's going to change that," Brett told the cameras.
"I felt like I was sort of a placeholder husband. I think she was more committed to the idea of having a husband than having me as a husband, and that's not a great feeling -- just feeling that you are generic."
Olivia looked forward to hearing what Brett had to say.
When the pair met with the experts, Olivia revealed she and Brett had sent some text messages back and forth, with Brett initiating the contact to make sure his ex was okay.
Olivia said the texts didn't make her feel special and she felt "indifferent" instead.
Brett claimed he was "very happy" to see Olivia on "Decision Day," but she didn't appear to believe him. Olivia said she had been around for weeks and so Brett's sweet "hey hun" greeting didn't mean anything to her.
Olivia suggested Brett's excitement was disingenuous, adding that she always had the suspicion Brett is "a different person" on-camera than he is off-camera.
"When you text me, 'Hey cute wifey,' I don't understand what those things are about," Olivia explained.
"I still feel like we don't know each other. I feel like this whole time it's been a struggle to communicate and find out who you are and what you want."
Brett said it would be easier for Olivia to get to know him if she actually wanted to hang out with him. Brett said when he and Olivia quarantined, he always warmly welcomed Olivia when she got home -- just like he did on "Decision Day."
But then Olivia attacked Brett's intentions, asking him why he had signed up for the show.
"I wanted to get married and have a companion for the rest of my life," Brett insisted.
"Okay," Olivia replied in disbelief.
Brett believed his actions showed how he felt, like when he'd go to the store and cook Olivia a nice meal. Brett felt there wasn't much more he could do under the circumstances.
Pastor Cal could tell there was a lot of anger and resentment in their relationship, and Olivia went on to say that Brett always had an excuse for things and deflected problems.
Pastor Cal asked Olivia to accept Brett's truth even if wasn't what she wanted to expected to hear, and Viviana agreed the effort Brett was giving in his marriage just didn't work for Olivia.
"My concern is that you needed something very specific, and I don't know if the two of you communicated those things well enough for him to be able to even begin to address them," Viviana shared.
Brett promised Olivia that he was never insincere during their marriage, and he apologized if his actions ever came across otherwise. Brett, however, admitted he "never felt safe" with Olivia and never grew to fully trust her.
"It just seemed like you were so disinterested in who I was as a person," Olivia said. "That made me want to shut down."
Olivia wondered if intimacy could have changed their dynamic when she was attracted to Brett, and he said Olivia had never expressed how she was attracted to him in any meaningful way.
Olivia explained their love languages are very different in that Brett wanted compliments a lot and physical touch "all the time," but Brett countered by saying he never got any physical touch from her at all.
Olivia said Brett constantly turned her off, like when he'd be super sarcastic or allegedly check himself out in the mirror all the time.
Pastor Cal believed two ships had just passed each other with this couple and they clearly lacked communication, which resulted in their marriage falling apart.
Brett told Olivia that he was happy to have met her and wanted to be her friend, but Olivia cried and said, "I still don't know you... You had four months to get to know me and be my friend, and you didn't."
Brett said it wasn't easy to see Olivia so frustrated and emotional. He hoped they could be friends one day, but he said he wasn't going to bet on that since Olivia is "stubborn."
"I'm just f-cking tired of talking about Brett," Olivia vented after the meeting. "He's just kind of a little bit of an ass, and I think he's a little insecure."
Olivia said her marriage didn't fail solely because of Brett because she could have been more affectionate and loving, but she admitted that she wasn't attracted to him and so it was hard to do those things.
Olivia hated leaving the experiment with a separation, a divorce and a failed marriage given she just wanted to be happily married.
Karen and Miles met with the experts next, and Pastor Cal was hopeful they could last as spouses and become a powerful couple because he had been huge fans of them together from the beginning.
"I feel like my head and my heart are in two different places," Miles admitted in a confessional.
"My head is saying, 'You've been married for four months and you haven't gotten what you need and you should get a divorce.' My heart is saying, 'Karen is the type of person that you wanted and what she has shown you in the last three or four weeks is somebody you could see spending the rest of your life with, for sure.'"
Miles added, "I think that's what makes this a very complicated decision."
Miles told the experts that it was nice to get to know Karen away from the cameras because she never really felt comfortable being documented, and Karen said she and Miles had built an emotional trust and bond over the last month.
Karen said she and Miles still had work to do but their relationship was better than ever before.
As far as emotional and physical intimacy goes, Miles said, "I think if you would've told me before my wedding day that I would be here four months later and had not had sex with my wife, I would've been pretty surprised."
Miles said five or six weeks into the process, he and Karen were not emotionally or physically intimate and so he had to ask himself, "Is it worth it?"
Miles admitted he was in a tough place because his needs weren't being met but Karen's behavior towards him improved closer to the end.
"I don't know if she'll be able to meet my needs physically and emotionally. I'm just not completely clear on that yet," Miles announced.
Karen told Miles that in order to be physically intimate, she leads with emotional intimacy. She said if the emotional connection is not there, she doesn't want to kiss a man or hold his hands.
"Are we necessarily where I want to be in a marriage either? No," Karen noted.
The experts then asked the couple to determine whether they'd like to stay married or get a divorce, and Miles spoke first.
Miles told Karen the last four months had been hard -- emotionally, mentally and physically -- but he was glad they were able to go on this journey together.
"I could not have asked to be matched with a more caring and patient person, but I think we have legitimate concerns and reasons why we could say 'no.' But I don't want to. I want to say 'yes,'" Miles said.
Miles told Karen that she was beginning to be more emotionally and physically intimate and so he was basing his decision off the last three or four weeks.
"I want to see what is possible between me and you," Miles shared.
In turn, Karen explained to Miles that they had a lot of different feelings over the last four months but she loved and respected Miles' heart and generosity.
"I would like to stay married because that part that you have is honestly what has allowed me to feel more comfortable with you. I feel like our marriage just started a few weeks ago, and I'm wanting to explore where that could go," Karen said.
The experts celebrated Miles and Karen's decision, and Miles felt good and relieved to be married with someone strong and resilient just like himself.
Pepper was actually grateful for quarantine because it allowed Miles and Karen to spend extra time with each other off-camera that they clearly needed in order to get to know one another better and deepen their connection.
"I can see myself spending the rest of my life with Miles," Karen gushed.
"I think we still have work to do, but just based off who he is and how we've been the last few weeks, I can see us growing into love, and I'm really excited for that."
Henry and Christina's "Decision Day" was up next, and Henry was worried about how the conversation was going to go.
Christina told the experts she and Henry had some awkward moments but good moments as well.
"I just wish that we could have existed better together," Christina said. "I just wish we would have clicked better romantically... I never really felt wanted."
Henry explained he and Christina made progress at times but then they'd continue to take steps back. Henry said there were a lot of "misunderstandings" between them and Christina often came up with "excuses" for things.
Henry recalled telling Christina that she had a pattern of being dishonest and then Christina claimed she had received a text from a man, who allegedly said he and Henry were having an affair and Henry's gay.
"I don't think that," Christina said, completely flustered.
"Christina, have you ever told somebody that? That you thought I was [having a same-sex affair]?" Henry asked.
"No, I questioned it. I totally did, but you told me in the beginning, 'People think that all the time but I'm not,'" Christina said. "So all I could do is believe you, and it seems you've only been in relationships with women."
Henry accused Christina of threatening to hold the alleged text message over his head, but Christina denied that was the case.
"Christina, you did!" Henry insisted.
"I would never do that. That's not my place," Christina responded.
Henry continued to call Christina out for lying, and Christina appeared distraught.
"I don't want to be dramatic and say she tried blackmailing me, but you absolutely threatened to hold it over my head [to tell everybody]," Henry repeated.
"I asked to see the text, and she said her phone deletes messages every 30 days, which may be true."
Christina said she didn't think Henry is gay, but Henry argued that Christina was "so adamant that is was true."
Christina told the experts she had tried to call the number, which was "a text-free number." (Henry rolled his eyes at Christina's story).
"I was like, 'Okay, is this one of my friends either playing a prank on me or is it one of Henry's friends?' Because I didn't think you were gay, and if you are that's you, but I don't think [that]," Christina said.
Henry suggested Christina never received a text, and he said she could have approached him about the situation totally differently.
Henry told Christina she went about things "the wrong way," and Christina said she reacted because she was feeling that Henry wanted no part of being married to her.
Christina admitted she had handled the situation "terribly" and absolutely didn't think he's gay. Pepper reasoned that Christina probably felt hurt and was desperate for a reason why Henry was not showing affection to her or connecting with her.
Viviana learned Henry and Christina had never exchanged apologies for their problems, and so Christina stepped up and apologized for how she had handled that situation.
"Reflecting back on it, it should've been handled way differently. And I can understand why you'd be pissed off about it," Christina said.
"And I apologize for making you feel undesired and unwanted. It's not how I wanted this process to go, and that was never my intention. It's just things transpired and my communication sucks. I apologize for all of it," Henry responded.
With that being said, Henry spoke first about whether he wanted to stay married or get a divorce.
"We talked a lot about our struggles today. There are just too many things I can't look past, and my decision is to get a divorce," Henry revealed.
Christina, on the verge of tears, said the experiment didn't go the way she wanted it to but she viewed Henry as a cool person and "very different" from people she typically surrounds herself with.
"I just think it would be a disservice to both of us if we continued on in the marriage," Christina shared. "I still want to be friends."
Christina said she felt a little blindsided by the conversation Henry brought up and wished he had expressed himself earlier. Christina accused Henry of "dropping a bomb" on "Decision Day."
Christina also stood by the fact she had received a text message from Henry's alleged gay lover.
"For me to fabricate that whole thing, that's ridiculous. I don't want to waste my energy trying to defend myself because at this point, it's just whatever. I'm not going to sit here and argue with someone I'm getting a divorce with," Christina explained.
"Just pick it up and go. Someone sent me that text message!"
Henry said he had no idea whether Christina lied about the text message but her recollection of events was "crazy different" from his own.
"Had it gone down the way that she describes, I wouldn't have even been upset or mad about it," Henry said.
"For her to sit there and say she didn't think essentially that I was gay is absolute lies, and the fact she can't admit that is laughable to me. Hopefully I have more success in my future... I've just got to move on."
And finally, Amani and Woody sat down with the experts on "Decision Day."
Woody said he used to look at love as a thing or a person but now he views it as routines, consistency, security and safety after being married to Amani.
Amani said she learned "love really can be unconditional" and she never thought she'd be able to find that with her partner.
The couple's declarations of love brought Viviana to tears. She said what they found was refreshing and very special.
Woody wasn't sure whether he'd ever be happily married, but he said Amani gave him everything that he ever wanted and love had changed him for the better.
Woody broke down into tears and said, "It's different, especially when you don't think that it's coming. You don't hope for it, you don't wish for it. It's different."
"I love you," Amani said, comforting her husband.
"I love you too, sweets," Woody replied.
The whole room cried tears of joy, Pastor Cal included, and Viviana gushed about "the love fest" that was going on.
Amani, in turn, told Woody that he had opened her eyes to seeing that there's so much in life she hasn't experienced yet. Amani felt like she could do anything with Woody by her side, and she had to joke to lighten the mood, "This is too much!"
When asked whether they'd like to stay married or get a divorce, the couple looked at each other in the eye.
Woody told Amani that he'd definitely like to stay married and it would hurt his feelings if Amani chose to leave his life.
"Honestly, I'd be heartbroken if you wasn't in it," Woody confessed. "My decision is 'yes,' I am staying married to you."
When prompted to share his feelings, Brett opened up about how the experiment had taken him out of his comfort zone but didn't break him, and Olivia noted, "That's the most I think I've ever heard you express yourself."
"You gotta ask questions," Brett said.
"Oh okay, I ask lots of questions," Olivia argued.
"What type of question does she need to ask?" Amani questioned on behalf of her friend.
"The good ones," Brett responded.
"That's why we're divorced," Olivia announced.
Amani told the cameras Brett seemed to be a guy who doesn't take responsibility for his actions, and she said, "I hope Brett takes a deep look into himself and realizes what kind of energy he puts out... because sometimes that can be a factor in how people are responding to you as well."
As for Christina, she said she was happy about her personal growth, and then the entire cast toasted champagne to a crazy four months.
The couples then decorated Amelia and Bennett's car to wish them luck and happiness on their travels to Virginia. It was a humorous send-off Bennett and Amelia really appreciated.
"It feels like a very perfect bow on a wonderful journey," Amelia gushed.