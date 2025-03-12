HOME > Married at First Sight Lifetime / Reality TV World

'Married at First Sight': David and Madison are living together, Ikechi reveals real reason he rejected Emem

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/12/2025



: Chicago Reunion featured David and Madison revealing they had taken their relationship to the next level, Ikechi confessing the real reason why he shut down on Emem, and a few big relationship updates for the Season 18 cast.



's eighteenth season starred five Chicago-based couples who married at first sight, moved in together, and tried to make newlywed life work for eight weeks.



The five couples who tied the knot at first sight were Camille and Thomas, Karla and Juan, Madison and Allen, David and Michelle, and Emem and Ikechi.



On "Decision Day," each remaining couple had to decide if they wanted to get a divorce or continue in their marriage.



Everyone decided to get divorced, on or before "Decision Day," except for Camille and Thomas.



During the reunion, Karla revealed there were several group chats from the show and they all stayed in touch, for the most part. Camille gushed about how she still loved everybody.



Below is what happened on the : Chicago Reunion Part 1.





CAMILLE and THOMAS ARE STILL HAPPILY MARRIED Camille and Thomas were still married, and once the cameras went away, they moved out of Thomas' one-bedroom apartment and got a "super cute" new place together.



Camille and Thomas celebrated their one-year anniversary in London.



Camille gushed about how Thomas had "top-notch" swagger now and she was definitely attracted to his looks and his personality.



"I really do appreciate him for everything he is, and I always have... I didn't want anything to come off to him like I was giving him the cold shoulder, or anything like that," Camille explained.

"So I was just like, 'Let me lay anything that's on my mind [on the table], and if it's meant to be, we'll work through everything.'"



Camille complimented Thomas on turning a corner in terms of his consistency, loyalty and determination. She also said their conflict resolution was "crazy healthy" and they could talk to each other about anything.



Thomas gushed about how he felt very happy in his marriage and that he and Camille had great communication.



When asked about babies, Camille said she and Thomas will probably try for a baby "in a year or so" and they'll probably get pregnant when the time is right. Camille said she was born to be a mother and she can't wait to have a special bond with a child, and Thomas said he felt the same way.



Until then, Thomas and Camille will be traveling and settling into their new place together.





MICHELLE IS STILL SINGLE AND LOOKING Michelle just turned 40 and she said she was enjoying life and having fun.



Michelle complained about how David repeatedly lied to her, and David claimed that he thought Michelle was going to drop the conversation about his sext to another woman after his first lie.



Michelle quipped that David clearly didn't know her well because she's the type of person who gets to the bottom of things and seeks the truth.



And Michelle recalled of David and Madison's story and timeline: "I don't think it's accurate. I would be an idiot to think that nothing physical happened before that text message was sent... I think history shows that my feelings are pretty accurate."





EMEM IS STILL ENGAGED TO BRANDON Emem said she's still together with Brandon and they just celebrated their one-year anniversary.



"We've gone through ups, we've gone through downs. It has not been an easy ride by any means, at all, but it's so much better to have a partner -- just having someone I can talk to and someone who is supportive of me," Emem shared.



"I never have to worry about anything when it pertains to our love."



Ikechi said he was dating again and traveling for his music and art.



When looking back on their marriage, Emem and Ikechi agreed their wedding day was fun and they vibed during their honeymoon. Emem said their relationship became surface-level in Chicago.



"The experts described it as 'she's science and I'm art,'" Ikechi explained, adding how Emem asked a lot of questions and he just wanted to be present with each other.



"And I can say I was stubborn, like, 'This is how I learn.'"



Ikechi apologized for calling Emem "aggressive" and claimed that he meant to describe her as a motivate go-getter. Emem said she would've received that much better because, as a female Black business owner, being called "aggressive" is offensive.



"You asked for a



"I think we both have different descriptions of



Ikechi said Michelle and



Ikechi also said he wasn't ready to be physical with Emem during filming and she kept pushing for that.



But Emem explained how there were mixed signals because Ikechi had initiated intimacy during the honeymoon when he had put her hand on his private parts. Emem seemed to think it was wild that Ikechi acted traumatized and claimed she had violated his consent.



When asked why he just shut down and got so cold towards Emem, Ikechi confessed, "I wasn't attracted to you in that way. I wasn't attracted to you sexually."



"It's good to know now, I mean, after he took my hand and placed it on all these things," Emem clapped back.



Ikechi said he stayed in the marriage so he wouldn't embarrass Emem, but Emem argued that Ikechi definitely embarrassed her with his behavior and his mixed signals.



Ikechi apologized and said he meant no disrespect, and Emem decided to accept his apology. In turn, Emem apologized for the "harsh" letter she had written Ikechi on their Decision Day when she wished him "the worst" going forward.



"I knew it was from a hurt place and that it wasn't real," Ikechi noted. "I definitely wish that I would've done some things different. I wish I was more open about my thoughts and feelings."



Ikechi said he had to walk on eggshells at home and he didn't feel heard, but Emem said she had no idea what Ikechi was talking about because she's a very vocal and direct person.



Emem, for her part, wishes she didn't try so hard with Ikechi because he wasn't putting effort into their relationship and she would've saved herself some time.



Ikechi said he'd never marry a stranger again and he was not ready for this type of marriage.



"But I am ready for marriage. I am ready for my wife. This was an experiment, and it didn't work," Ikechi concluded, adding, "I am happy that she has found love."





ADVERTISEMENT JUAN and KARLA ARE FRIENDS POST-SHOW Juan and Karla were still hanging out. They went out for coffee, shared business ideas and sometimes sent each other memes.



Juan revealed that he was in a new relationship and it was going "great."



Karla shared how she was "out there" dating but it was nothing serious.





ALLEN HAS MOVED ON FROM MADISON Prior to , Allen had met a woman through a matchmaker. The day before Allen's wedding, the woman called him and asked him out on a second date.



"I was like, 'Girl, I'm getting married.' The timing was really weird, but somehow we stayed in contact after everything transpired. We found the timing and it's worked so far. I've got a smile!" Allen shared.



Madison then insisted that she was trying with Allen "initially," and Allen said they knew early on that they were better off as friends but he took their vows very seriously since the process was only eight weeks.



Madison said everyone was welcome to have an opinion and she didn't care.



When Madison and Allen were onstage together, Madison explained how they weren't very compatible and they tried to force things amid pressure from the show.



Allen said he could sense that Madison didn't want him to touch her but he remained optimistic that they could find a spark since they got along so well.



Madison said Allen had given their marriage his best shot and she regretted keeping her true feelings to herself. Madison admitted she felt super uncomfortable a lot because she saw Allen as more of a friend than a husband or lover.



Allen admitted he thought things may have been different, or their relationship may have had a better chance, if they didn't spend so much time with other cast members, which allowed Madison's connection with David to grow.



Madison agreed that interacting with the other couples sometimes complicated things and provoked anxiety. She called the girls' gatherings "bitch fests," which really had a negative impact on her.



"I felt like sh-t. I hated how much effort he was putting in and how I knew I wasn't into it."



Madison wishes she had sat Allen down and told him how she really felt but she was scared.



Madison said she and David never hung out alone in their apartments and they just bonded at the gym.



If Madison and David end up getting married, they wouldn't invite Allen. Allen said he and Madison were cordial but they weren't going out of their way to hang out.



Madison also shared that she was "very excited" to meet Allen's new girlfriend.





DAVID and MADISON ARE STILL MADLY IN LOVE David revealed that he's no longer living in his parents' basement.



"I've left the nest!" David announced. "Me and Madison actually live together."



David said he had moved into Madison's place and purchased a house as an investment property. He and Madison also just celebrated their one-year anniversary.



"We're very happy. He makes me feel like I'm the most special person in the world without even trying. He's the best!" Madison gushed.



Kevin asked David and Madison when things started heating up and they realized it was more than a friendship, and Madison shared it was about three weeks into the MAFS process.



Madison shared how "something was always there" with David and once he talked to her about personal family matters and became very open and vulnerable with her, she realized he had a soft side and she could definitely have a future with him.



But David said he was calling family and friends for advice at that point because, although he was "lost," he had every intention of fighting for his marriage with Michelle.



Allen asked David when he thought it was a good idea to reach out to his friend's wife, and David replied, "For me, it was when we moved back to Chicago. When we were at the gym, it was those conversations we would have."



Allen said he and David were close friends and went out for beers at that point. David was therefore surprised that David never confided in him, and Allen said both David and Madison "f-cked" him.



David admitted he didn't handle things well and should've talked to Allen about the situation.



Madison admitted she and David talked every day when the cameras were rolling, but she claimed that they never hung out late at night alone -- except for one night.



"I was not sneaking off with David. The only time me and David were together was the night of the 'transactional' comment," Madison claimed, referring to when Allen had hurt her feelings during a MAFS game by suggesting she was a party girl.



Ikechi said he could see David and Madison's connection from Day 1 because David was doing cardio, which he seemed to have no interest in doing when Madison wasn't there.



"You gives a f-ck y'all. Love each other. That's what matters in the end," Ikechi declared.



Madison shared how she'll never regret following her heart but she regretted not being stronger and more confident to share how she was feeling with Michelle and Allen earlier.



David also apologized again to Michelle and Allen for betraying them and lying to them. David confessed he should've been more of a man and that he disappointed his family.



David and Madison were also wearing rings to symbolize their commitment to one another.



MICHELLE AND MADISON FACE OFF Never-before-seen footage aired of Madison venting about Michelle in a MAFS confessional.



"I don't know why I'm being brought into this between her and David. I feel like Michelle is treating this very immaturely, in my opinion, in a lot of different ways. I feel like she's grasping for straws and answers, and I don't have anything to hide!" Madison said.



After saying she wished Michelle had brought this up to her off-camera, she continued, "I just think as a 38-year-old woman, you should be a little more mature about handling a situation like this."



Madison added, "I'm sorry, but it's childish. Michelle needs to learn that I'm not involved in her and David's sh-t -- period, end of story. Keep my name out of your mouth."



Madison said she didn't want to rehash things, but Michelle noted that's the whole point of a reunion show.



"Let's just f-cking light it all on fire. Let's just f-cking burn it to the ground. What do we have to lose at this point?" Madison said.



Michelle reiterated how Madison had lied to her for weeks, and Madison claimed she didn't come forward with how she was feeling because she didn't think Michelle would've handled it well at all.



Madison didn't think Michelle would've been able to have a mature conversation with the four of them.



"When I did ask Michelle, 'Why didn't you talk to me about this off-camera?' Her response was, 'We're on a reality TV show, Madison.' That pissed me off... This is my real life!" Madison said.



"I'm not perfect in this situation. I definitely f-cked up. I'm sorry and I apologize, but that version of me in that clip, that's not who I am."



Michelle chose to accept Madison's apology, but she confirmed that they'll never be friends.



Michelle said Madison's interviews were hurtful and she couldn't believe that Madison "sh-t on" her while she was lying.



Madison said Michelle had every right to be upset with her and she was sorry.



About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

