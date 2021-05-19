'Married at First Sight' Couples: Where are they now? Who's still together? Who has divorced or re-married? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/19/2021
Married at First Sight's first eleven seasons featured 39 different couples getting married at first sight -- so which Married at First Sightcouples are still together, who has broke up and divorced, and where are they all now?
Each season of Married at First Sight -- which debuted in America seven years ago and is based on a Danish series -- features couples (previously three couples, but four couples on Seasons 8 and 9, and five couples beginning with Season 10) being matched together by relationship experts and agree to marry when they first meet.
Complete strangers become husband and wife in a matter of minutes, and the Married at First Sight couples' lives are then documented by TV cameras over the course of the next four to eight weeks (eight weeks, in the case of Married at First Sight's most recent seasons).
The Married at First Sightcouples typically enjoy their first night together in a hotel after exchanging vows -- with some couples deciding to consummate their marriage immediately -- and then embark on a honeymoon, move in together, and simply attempt to deal with the struggles of daily life as man and wife.
At the end of the extreme marriage experiment, each couple must decide whether they'd like to stay married or get a divorce on "Decision Day."
Married at First Sight has experienced very mixed results over the years. While a significant number of couples decide to stay together and continue their new marriage at the end of their season, the real world seems to hit them hard after the cameras leave, resulting in the couple splitting up only months later.
Do cast members see a different side of their spouses once cameras are gone, or do the romances naturally fizzle over time?
Some Married at First Sightcouples are still together to this day and are extremely happy. Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from Season 1, for example, have had two children.
However, there are also Married at First Sight relationships that ended badly. Jessica Castro from Season 2, for instance, accused Ryan De Nino of alleged death threats, and she went on to file a restraining order and lawsuit against him.
Are the remaining Married at First Sight couples now lovers, friends or enemies?! What about early season couples like Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion, Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone, Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell, Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast, and Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson?