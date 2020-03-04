Brandon said he lost all reassurance he was married to someone committed to their relationship.
"She should have talked to her friends about stuff, you know what I mean?" Kristine asked her husband.
"Vent to your friends," she added. "Don't go on social media and say this is what you're looking for."
Anthony acknowledged there was probably no hope for Brandon and Taylor to come back from this.
"Stick a fork in it! This is done," Anthony noted.
"You just made yourself look real bad, girl," Otis said. "Like, I really thought she was so mature and calm and level-headed, and that is like..."
Doug interjected by saying Taylor's bad behavior took away from how she had acted in the past.
Brandon said on Married at First Sight's episode, "At this moment, it feels like we can't bounce back from this and our marriage is over."
In addition to wanting a man of a certain height, Taylor also wrote on her video she wants a guy who is "fine as hell" and "has their sanity in check." She added the guy "can be any race as long as the [eggplant emoji] right."
Ashley admitted she "couldn't get over" Taylor's "requirements" for a life partner.
Doug explained Taylor definitely took things too far because Brandon already didn't like her social-media presence and how much attention she got on her pages.
"Brandon has an issue with [Taylor] being on her phone and caring about her Instagram page and she just aired out a private conversation to her Instagram page," Doug stated.
"She's just proven Brandon right, that yes, she is obsessed with Instagram and being online I guess," Otis said. "Bad. Move. Girlfriend."
Brandon was "crushed" and devastated by the video, and he was subsequently shown moving out of his shared apartment with Taylor on Married at First Sight's tenth season and leaving his keys on a table.
"That was f-cking mean," Elizabeth said of Taylor. "I'm just going to say, [that] was f-cking mean."
"She's orchestrating some drama for just no reason... She's also talked to me about other reality shows she was going to be on and she couldn't do it because she was traveling at the time," Brandon shared in the latest MAFS episode.
"I believe one was, like, Temptation Island or some other show, and she was available for this show... Are you in this for love or are you really just in this for yourself, to get more followers?"
Brandon said she didn't trust his wife at all and it was "very unfortunate." He felt he had been "played" on TV by his wife and Taylor's actions were "malicious."