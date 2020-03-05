Married at First Sight's prior couples have bashed Taylor Dunklin's explanation for why she posted an Instagram Stories video that claimed she was single and unable to find a decent man despite being married to Brandon Reid.

During the latest episode of Married at First Sight, Taylor told her Instagram followers in a video she wanted to find a man who's "over 6'3", has a job, never been to jail, or you know, isn't gay."

"I feel like I have the most minimal f-cking requirements to finding a man and not a soul meets them. So, I guess I'll just be single forever," Taylor said in the video, adding that she wants a man of any race who's "fine as hell" and has his "sanity in check."

Brandon decided to move out of his shared apartment with Taylor in Washington, D.C. after seeing the video, but Taylor thought she had done nothing wrong.

After Taylor declined to apologize, Married at First Sight expert Dr. Viviana Coles gave her a call to chat, and former couples from past seasons of the show watched the scene unfold during the February 26 broadcast of Married at First Sight: Couples Couch, which features commentary on encore broadcasts of Season 10 episodes.

"Ooo she's in trouble," couple Jamie Thompson and Elizabeth Bice said simultaneously when watching Taylor answer the phone.

In addition to Elizabeth and Jamie, the Couples Couch broadcast also featured Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta, Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis, and Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar.

Taylor explained to Viviana she had participated in a group FaceTime with her friends the night she chose to post the video, and she recalled telling her friends about her struggles with Brandon.

"You're not supposed to," Keith noted. "Why don't you call him?"

"That don't sound like no group FaceTime," Kristine argued. "That was no group FaceTime!"

Although Taylor told Viviana the video wasn't directed at Brandon nor was it a personal attack against him, Viviana pointed out in the latest Season 10 episode her words could have multiple interpretations.
"You literally said nobody meets [your requirements]," Anthony pointed out. "[Meaning] Brandon."

Taylor added the video was not "literal" and shouldn't have been perceived as such.

"Taylor I'm sorry," Otis began.

"Come on, Taylor!" Doug interjected.

"I love you to death, but I can't with this right now," Otis continued. "That's just not cool."

Taylor told Viviana in the episode she had started fresh with Brandon and gave him a very fair second chance so it was unfortunate he took that and ran with it. Taylor complained Brandon had done nothing but ignore her since they reconciled.

Elizabeth and her husband appeared totally shocked by Taylor's side of the story, and their mouths dropped wide open.

"She has a very distorted view of what's going on," Thompson shared.

"Yeah!" Elizabeth agreed.

"Her perception of reality is just not there," Thompson said.

"It's very off," Elizabeth noted.

"It's just not there," Thompson added.

Taylor also told Viviana that Brandon tried to run away from all their problems and she was "over it."

"No, you were mean!" Elizabeth yelled at her television.

When Taylor said she couldn't get past the disrespect that was coming from nowhere, Elizabeth nearly leaped off her couch.

Elizabeth was in total shock and shouted, "Why is this on Brandon?! Oh God, if I was Brandon, I would be like, 'Am I in hell right now?!"

Elizabeth was annoyed Taylor was telling the experts "something different" than what really seemed to happen.

Viviana advised Taylor not to behave in a way that she's not proud of, which caused her to roll her eyes.

"She's over this conversation," Kristine acknowledged of Taylor.

"She's look, look! She's rolling her eyes. She's not even paying attention to the conversation. She's, like, going through social media as she's on the phone with the experts."

Taylor vented about how she had posted just "a small" video, suggesting people were blowing it out of proportion.

"'It's just a small video,'" Kristine said, mocking Taylor. "Don't belittle the sh-t that you see as small because it can be big to someone else. It's big to your spouse."

Keith noted Taylor had "completely hurt" Brandon's feelings, and Kristine added that Taylor seemed to be totally "disregarding" her husband's reaction to the video.

"He wanted to put in effort but it's like, 'What's the point if we're not going to get anywhere?'" Keith said.

Because of the video, Brandon said he lost all reassurance he was married to someone committed to their relationship.

"At this moment, it feels like we can't bounce back from this and our marriage is over," Brandon said in the latest episode.

Brandon wasn't sure Taylor had signed up for Married at First Sight for the right reasons to begin with.

"She's orchestrating some drama for just no reason... She's also talked to me about other reality shows she was going to be on and she couldn't do it because she was traveling at the time," Brandon claimed.

"I believe one was, like, Temptation Island or some other show, and she was available for this show... Are you in this for love or are you really just in this for yourself, to get more followers?"

Brandon said she didn't trust his wife at all and it was "very unfortunate." He felt he had been "played" on TV by his wife and Taylor's actions were "malicious."

Married at First Sight's tenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Meka Jones and Michael Watson, Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman, Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice, and Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd.

