"I feel like I have the most minimal f-cking requirements to finding a man and not a soul meets them. So, I guess I'll just be single forever," Taylor said in the video, adding that she wants a man of any race who's "fine as hell" and has his "sanity in check."
Brandon decided to move out of his shared apartment with Taylor in Washington, D.C. after seeing the video, but Taylor thought she had done nothing wrong.
After Taylor declined to apologize, Married at First Sight expert Dr. Viviana Coles gave her a call to chat, and former couples from past seasons of the show watched the scene unfold during the February 26 broadcast of Married at First Sight: Couples Couch, which features commentary on encore broadcasts of Season 10 episodes.
"You're not supposed to," Keith noted. "Why don't you call him?"
"That don't sound like no group FaceTime," Kristine argued. "That was no group FaceTime!"
Although Taylor told Viviana the video wasn't directed at Brandon nor was it a personal attack against him, Viviana pointed out in the latest Season 10 episode her words could have multiple interpretations.
"You literally said nobody meets [your requirements]," Anthony pointed out. "[Meaning] Brandon."
Taylor added the video was not "literal" and shouldn't have been perceived as such.
"Taylor I'm sorry," Otis began.
"Come on, Taylor!" Doug interjected.
"I love you to death, but I can't with this right now," Otis continued. "That's just not cool."
Taylor told Viviana in the episode she had started fresh with Brandon and gave him a very fair second chance so it was unfortunate he took that and ran with it. Taylor complained Brandon had done nothing but ignore her since they reconciled.
Elizabeth and her husband appeared totally shocked by Taylor's side of the story, and their mouths dropped wide open.
"She has a very distorted view of what's going on," Thompson shared.
"Yeah!" Elizabeth agreed.
"Her perception of reality is just not there," Thompson said.
"She's orchestrating some drama for just no reason... She's also talked to me about other reality shows she was going to be on and she couldn't do it because she was traveling at the time," Brandon claimed.
"I believe one was, like, Temptation Island or some other show, and she was available for this show... Are you in this for love or are you really just in this for yourself, to get more followers?"
Brandon said she didn't trust his wife at all and it was "very unfortunate." He felt he had been "played" on TV by his wife and Taylor's actions were "malicious."