By Steven Rogers, 03/29/2023



couples have found both success and failure in their arranged marriages over the years -- so which couples are married and still together, and which MAFS couples have broken up and divorced? And where are they all now?Fifty-nine couples were matched for marriage on the first fifteen seasons of the American version of .Based on a Danish reality show called Gift Ved Forste Blik, premiered on Lifetime's FYI sister network in 2014 and became such a huge hit for the smaller network that Lifetime snatched the series for itself starting with Season 5.In fact, has become so popular with viewers that the series has spawned numerous spinoffs, including : The First Year, : Second Chances, : Honeymoon Island, : Happily Ever After, : Couples Couch, : Couples Cam and : Unmatchables.'s first season debuted in July 2014 and featured three couples -- Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion, and Monet Bell and Vaughn Copeland -- and concluded with two of the three couples opting to stay together at the end of the arranged marriage experiment, setting a high bar for future seasons.'s second season then premiered a year later in October 2015 and continued with the same concept of having relationship experts match-up complete strangers who have agreed to get married when they met for the first time at their wedding ceremony.Afterward, the couples typically enjoy their first night together in a hotel -- with some couples deciding to consummate their marriage immediately -- and then embark on a honeymoon, move in together, and simply attempt to deal with the struggles of daily life as man and wife as TV cameras document it all.Then, after four to eight weeks, (the duration period has varied from season to season, with it being eight weeks for 's most recent seasons) the extreme marriage experiment ends and each couple must decide whether they'd like to stay married or get a divorce on "Decision Day."While many couples have decided to stay together and continue their new married life on "Decision Day," the real world seems to hit them hard after filming ends, resulting in the couple splitting up only a few months later.The splits prompt the obvious question of whether the couples saw a different side of their spouses after the cameras left, or did the romances just naturally fizzle out over time?But some couples are still together to this day and are extremely happy. Jamie and Doug from Season 1, for example, welcomed their first child together in 2017, a baby girl, and their second child, a baby boy, in 2020.Several other couples have also had children recently -- including Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico , and Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd , and Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie However, there are also some couples that have ended badly. Jessica Castro from Season 2, for instance, accused her ex-husband Ryan De Nino of alleged death threats, and she went on to file a restraining order and lawsuit against him.Some couples have also never even made it to "Decision Day" and ended their marriage prematurely, including Season 4 couple Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz, and Season 6 couple Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic Are the remaining couples still lovers, or have they now "just friends" or even enemies? How about other early season couples like Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone, Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell, Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast, and Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson?And what about more recent couples like Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley Dave Flaherty and Amber Martorana , and Tristan Thompson and Mia Bally Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen Iris Caldwell and Keith Manley , and Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson Click thelink below to learn the full details about each couple and find out if they are still together, where they are now, and who is re-married or in a new relationship!

