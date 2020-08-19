Married at First Sight's first ten seasons following 34 different sets of couples getting married -- so which former Married at First Sight couples are actually still together, who has broken up and divorced, and where are they all now?

Each season of Married at First Sight -- which premiered in America six years ago and was based on a Danish series -- features couples (previously three couples, but four couples on Seasons 8 and 9, and five couples beginning with Season 10) being matched together by relationship experts and agree to marry when they first meet.

Complete strangers become husband and wife in a matter of minutes, and the Married at First Sight couples' lives are then documented by TV cameras over the course of the next four to eight weeks (eight weeks, in the case of Married at First Sight's three most recent seasons).

The Married at First Sight couples typically enjoy their first night together in a hotel after exchanging vows -- with some couples deciding to consummate their marriage immediately -- and then embark on a honeymoon, move in together, and simply attempt to deal with the struggles of daily life as man and wife.

At the end of the extreme marriage experiment, each couple must decide whether they'd like to stay married or get a divorce on "Decision Day."

Married at First Sight has experienced very mixed results over the years. While a significant number of couples decide to stay together and continue their new marriage at the end of their season, the real world seems to hit them hard after the cameras leave, resulting in the couple splitting up only months later.

Do cast members see a different side of their spouses once cameras are gone, or do the romances naturally fizzle over time?

Some Married at First Sight couples are still together to this day and are extremely happy. Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from Season 1, for example, have had two children.

Several other Married at First Sight couples have also had children recently -- including Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico, and Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre, and Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd!

However, there are also Married at First Sight relationships that ended badly. Jessica Castro from Season 2, for instance, accused Ryan De Nino of alleged death threats, and she went on to file a restraining order and lawsuit against him.

Some Married at First Sight couples have also never even made it to "Decision Day" and ended their marriage prematurely, including Season 4 couple Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz, and Season 6 couple Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic.

Are the remaining Married at First Sight couples now lovers, friends or enemies?! What about early season couples like Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion, Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone, Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell, Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast, and Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson?

And how about more recent season couples like Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek, Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon, Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan BuckleyDave Flaherty and Amber Martorana, and Tristan Thompson and Mia Bally, Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth, and AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen?
Which Married at First Sight couples are still together and what MAFS couples have broken up and divorced? And where are they now?

Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to see photos of each Married at First Sight couple and find out!

