'Married at First Sight' Couples Now: Where are they now? Who's still together? Who has divorced or remarried? (PHOTOS)
By Steven Rogers, 04/05/2023
Married at First Sight's couples have encountered both success and failure in their arranged marriages over the years -- so which Married at First Sight couples are still together and married, and which MAFS couples have broken up and re-married? And where are they now?
ADVERTISEMENT
Fifty-nine couples appeared on the first fifteen seasons of Married at First Sight, including the five MAFS couples that appeared on Season 15.
Based on a Danish reality show called Gift Ved Forste Blik, Married at First Sight's first season launched on FYI, Lifetime's sister network, in 2014 and became such a huge hit for the smaller network that Lifetime snatched the series for itself beginning with Season 5.
Married at First Sight's first season debuted in July 2014 and featured only three couples: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion, and Monet Bell and Vaughn Copeland. However, it concluded with two of the three Married at First Sight couples deciding to stay together at the end of the arranged marriage experiment, setting a pretty high bar for future Married at First Sight seasons.
Married at First Sight's second season then premiered more than a year later in October 2015 and continued with the same concept of having relationship experts match complete strangers who have agreed to get married when they met for the first time at their wedding ceremony.
Afterward, the Married at First Sight couples typically enjoy their first night together in a hotel -- with some couples deciding to consummate their marriage immediately -- and then embark on a honeymoon, move in together, and simply attempt to deal with the struggles of daily life as husband and wife as TV cameras document it all.
Then, after four to eight weeks (eight weeks, in the case of Married at First Sight's most recent seasons), the extreme marriage experiment ends and each couple must decide whether they'd like to stay married or get a divorce on "Decision Day."
While many Married at First Sight couples have decided to stay together and continue their new married life on "Decision Day," the real world seems to hit them hard after filming ends, resulting in the couple splitting up only a few months later.
The splits prompt the obvious question of whether the Married at First Sight couples saw a different side of their spouses after the cameras left, or did the romances just naturally fizzle out over time?
But some Married at First Sight couples are still together to this day and are extremely happy. Jamie and Doug from Season 1, for example, welcomed their first child together in 2017, a baby girl named Henley, and their second child, a baby boy named Hendrix, in 2020.
However, there are also some Married at First Sight couples that have ended badly. Jessica Castro from Season 2, for instance, accused her ex-husband Ryan De Nino of alleged death threats, and she went on to file a restraining order and lawsuit against him.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Are the remaining Married at First Sight couples still lovers, or have they now "just friends" or even enemies? What about other early season couples like Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone, Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell, Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast, and Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson?
Which Married at First Sight couples are still together? Where are they now? And which former MAFS couples have re-married or are dating someone else now?
Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to learn the details about each Married at First Sight couple and learn if they are still together, where they are now, and who is re-married or in a new relationship!