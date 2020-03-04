Married at First Sight's prior couples have expressed skepticism over Michael Watson's claim he turned down a high-paying principal job and the fuzzy explanation he gave his wife Meka Jones.

On Married at First Sight's tenth season, Michael revealed to Meka he had passed on a job offer to become principal of a Catholic high school, which upset and disappointed Meka since the position was going to provide them financial stability in their marriage.

Former MAFS couples gave Michael a piece of their minds while watching the scene back on the February 26 broadcast of Married at First Sight: Couples Couch, which features former Married at First Sight couples giving commentary on encore broadcasts of Married at First Sight's tenth edition.

The couples featured in the Couples Couch broadcast were Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico, Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson, and Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar

"He just said he didn't take the job and she's pissed," Ashley pointed out.

"He didn't take the job that would have earn twice the amount of income?" Anthony asked with skepticism.

And Jamie acknowledged, "This is screaming all sorts of weird. He's turning down a school principal position, which is apparently, like, his dream job -- that also pays well?"

"Why?" Doug asked in agreeance with his wife's concerns.

"And why didn't he talk to his wife about it before he just turns it down?" Jamie questioned, before looking at her husband and admitting, "I would kill you!"

Michael shared in the episode he had accepted another position as a director of a school.

"He seems excited," Kristine noted.

"Don't sound exciting to deal with a whole bunch of kids," Keith joked. "I don't think that's exciting."
"She's like, 'I thought you were doing something good,'" Kristine said of Meka.

Michael insisted he didn't think it was best for him to accept the principal job.

"For us, you mean," Doug acknowledged.

"I'm just mulling it over to figure out what's best for me," Jamie said, mocking Michael. "Newsflash: You're married!"

Michael attempted to explain he didn't like the "requirements" and "stipulations" the principal job would demand of him and the school was asking him to work different hours and with different pay than he had previously discussed with them.

"He's not giving any details though," Jamie said. "What do you mean? Like, what happened that he just turns [the job] down now?"

Michael explained to Meka on Married at First Sight, "It's not as set like when you're doing it under, like, government supervision... The school is essentially being paid for by the parishioners of the church, so they can come in and change it any way they want to."

Meka then told the cameras Michael's story "didn't sound believable" because he had supposedly received an offer, signed the offer letter, and agreed to it.

Meka said it didn't make sense the school would suddenly change all the terms in his contract.

"Like, did you not have your offer letter?" Meka questioned in a confessional, adding that she didn't think Michael was being truthful with her.

Jamie said on Couples Couch, "I would want to see that contract and I would be like, 'You tell me why you're turning this down.'"

Doug poked fun at Michael by saying, "I was actually drafted by the Yankees the other day, but they needed me there like four or five days a week and practice all the time."

"And they didn't tell me that prior," Jamie chimed in after laughing.

"It wasn't what I signed up for," Doug continued. "So, it was what was best for me, and I just turned it down."

"I mulled it over though first," Jamie joked.

"I did. I thought about it. But it wasn't what I signed up for," Doug said, as Jamie cracked up laughing.

"What?!" Jamie yelled at Michael on the screen.

"I had to stop. I just told the Yankees 'no,'" Doug concluded.

Jamie said if she had been in Meka's shoes, she would put her husband in a chokehold.

"I would be like, "Excuse me! We have a family here!" Jamie shouted.

At this point in the season, Meka was tired of Michael lying so much.

"How can I trust somebody like that?" Meka said in the episode. "If you really cared about me and you really wanted this marriage to work, you wouldn't be lying. I don't understand what's so hard about telling the truth."

Elizabeth reasoned on the Couples Couch broadcast, "You know what, Meka? I'm not going to lie. I have to side with you on this. I was a little suspicious as I was hearing him talk to you."

"I'm like, 'What?!'" Elizabeth added.

"It does sound fishy," Anthony said.

Later in the MAFS episode, Meka asked for honesty from Michael and clarification on why he supposedly received an offer as principal and was supposed to start on Monday only to suddenly deny the offer and accept a new job.

Meka had a lot of questions, such as when he even had time to even apply for a second job opportunity.

Michael replied with, "I don't feel 100 percent comfortable with you yet, and I don't know all there is to know about you. There are just certain things I'd rather keep to myself."

Meka said Michael was taking the easy way out and vented to the cameras, "I cannot be with a liar."

Meka said she wasn't sure why Michael had signed up for the experiment when his first reaction in uncomfortable situations is to lie, but Michael called Meka's allegations "ridiculous."

"I don't trust her, and I don't think she's being genuine with me," Michael said in a confessional.

"I think everything is a setup for an 'I got you' moment, so there's really no pleasing my partner at this point, and I think I've just run out of [emotion] to keep giving out. It doesn't seem to be getting me anywhere."

Meka said her biggest fear about potentially falling in love with Michael was that she'd find out it was all a lie. She was afraid to give her heart to Michael and then discover his feelings for her were never real.

Married at First Sight's tenth season currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime

In addition to Taylor and Brandon, the tenth season also stars Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman, Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd, and Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice.

