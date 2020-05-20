Doug, 36, revealed during a recent episode of his Hot Marriage Cool Parents with Doug Hehner and Jamie Otispodcast, "We're going to bring everybody in to the actual labor or the experience of Jamie bringing our baby boy up to her chest."
Jamie, 33, and Doug welcomed their son, Hendrix Douglas Hehner, into the world on Wednesday, May 13, and Jamie shared some images of her sitting in the bathtub with Instagram Live viewers at the time.
Doug taped this episode of his podcast prior to the birth of his second child, so he gushed about what it was going to be like to see his two-year-old daughter Henley Grace become a big sister.
"I can't wait to see [Henley]'s face and her reaction for her baby brother being born into the world, which is also going to be on the new Couples Cam show on Lifetime," Doug shared.
"Jamie and I are documenting all of this. It's a home-video type show. It's following all nine couples that have stayed together from Married at First Sight history."
Doug teased that he and Jamie left little to the imagination for their fans, who can tune intoMarried at First Sight: Couples Cam on Wednesday nights following the premiere episode.
"We documented and we filmed our conversation on having a home birth vs. a hospital birth. We had a visit with our midwife. We had some really serious discussions that we documented -- us getting over having a home birth, us revealing the baby's name, us going through the home-birth kit and stuff and the COVID [stuff]," Doug said.
"We are documenting it all, and we're really, really proud of the videos we had sent over [to TLC]."
However, what actually airs on the show will probably be a surprise to Doug and Jamie given Married at First Sight producers decide what gets edited into the episodes or left out.
"We don't know what exactly is going to make it into the Couples Cam show, but I'm really, really looking forward to getting to know more of the couples, more intimately anyway, and I'm really looking forward to seeing how everything plays out," Doug gushed.
"And the fact we have everything documented is just going to be so much fun."
Doug said he and Jamie also sent videos to TLC of them spending the first couple of days with their newborn son after his arrival.
"[We were] probably just staring at him really awkwardly, because that's what I did with Henley -- I just held her and just stared at her for an awkward amount of time, but we are looking forward to it," Doug recalled. "I am excited."
Jamie now serves as the host of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, the show's post-episode discussion show, and she and Doug often appear on Married at First Sight: Couples Couch, which features former MAFS couples offering commentary on encore broadcasts of the series.
Jamie and Doug shared an update on their relationship and Jamie's latest pregnancy with fans on Lifetime's two-hour special Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, an "ultimate series reunion" hosted by Kevin Frazier that aired in late April on Lifetime.