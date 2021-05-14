'Married at First Sight: Couples Cam' Season 3 couples, both new and returning, announced by Lifetime!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/14/2021
Married at First Sight: Couples Cam's Season 3 cast has been announced by Lifetime, and there are a couple of surprises.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eleven of the twelve couples who starred on Season 2 of Couples Cam -- everyone except Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner -- will be returning for the third season premiering with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, June 2 at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime.
Clara and Ryan -- who agreed to stay married on Decision Day, which just aired Wednesday night on Lifetime -- told E! News that they are still together and simply opted out of joining the Couples Cam family.
"Married life has been great," Clara and Ryan assured the website in a statement.
"We've enjoyed the quiet time to ourselves since the cameras have left. You take so many little things for granted like your first TV show binge (Game of Thrones), your first dinner date (without cameras), your first vacation (we don't talk about Vegas)."
"We can confidently say that we prefer to spend our nights with each other without half a dozen onlookers," they added.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Clara and Ryan, however, insisted they are very grateful for the Married at First Sight process and being matched by show experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles.
"This experience created a bond that I don't think you could ever replicate," Clara and Ryan shared. "No matter how difficult of an experience, we ultimately are incredibly thankful to have found each other."
The Couples Cam spinoff features raw and unfiltered self-shot footage, and Lifetime teased that the new season will document milestones for several couples including new pregnancies, births, house hunting, parenting, drama, and marital strife.
The couples' domestic lives are filmed in real time and shared via mounted cameras, "Diary Cams" and virtual group chats.
In the Season 2 finale, Bobby and Danielle welcomed their second child, Deonna and Greg discovered they were expecting a baby boy, Doug decided to become a stay-at-home dad, Shawniece and Jephte had a pregnancy scare, and Jessica and Austin moved into a new home.
The initial premise of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam stemmed from the fact all of the Married at First Sightcouples had to self-isolate and quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so the stars welcomed viewers into their homes and daily lives.