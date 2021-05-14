Married at First Sight: Couples Cam's Season 3 cast has been announced by Lifetime, and there are a couple of surprises.

Eleven of the twelve couples who starred on Season 2 of Couples Cam -- everyone except Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner -- will be returning for the third season premiering with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, June 2 at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime.

In addition to the 11 veteran couples, Season 3 of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam will also star new Season 12 couples Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake as well as Briana Myles and Vincent Morales.

The 11 returning couples include Season 1 couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, Season 5 couple Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico, Season 6 couple Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson, Season 7 couple Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd, and Season 8 couples AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen as well as Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar.

The rest of the participating cast members are Season 9 couples Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson as well as Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill, Season 10 couple Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd, and Season 11 couples Karen Landry and Miles Williams as well as Amani Rashid-Smith and Woody Randall.

It may not come as much of a surprise to fans Amelia and Bennett will no longer be on the show because they only appeared in one episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam's second season.

While the third successful couple from MAFS Season 12, Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre, won't be appearing on the Married at First Sight spinoff, fans apparently don't have to worry about their relationship.

Clara and Ryan -- who agreed to stay married on Decision Day, which just aired Wednesday night on Lifetime -- told E! News that they are still together and simply opted out of joining the Couples Cam family.

"Married life has been great," Clara and Ryan assured the website in a statement.

"We've enjoyed the quiet time to ourselves since the cameras have left. You take so many little things for granted like your first TV show binge (Game of Thrones), your first dinner date (without cameras), your first vacation (we don't talk about Vegas)."

"We can confidently say that we prefer to spend our nights with each other without half a dozen onlookers," they added.

Clara and Ryan, however, insisted they are very grateful for the Married at First Sight process and being matched by show experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles.

"This experience created a bond that I don't think you could ever replicate," Clara and Ryan shared. "No matter how difficult of an experience, we ultimately are incredibly thankful to have found each other."

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam will continue to give viewers an intimate look at the current lives of the fan-favorite Married at First Sight spouses once their experiment has ended.

The Couples Cam spinoff features raw and unfiltered self-shot footage, and Lifetime teased that the new season will document milestones for several couples including new pregnancies, births, house hunting, parenting, drama, and marital strife.

The couples' domestic lives are filmed in real time and shared via mounted cameras, "Diary Cams" and virtual group chats.

The second season of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam wrapped last month on Lifetime.

In the Season 2 finale, Bobby and Danielle welcomed their second child, Deonna and Greg discovered they were expecting a baby boy, Doug decided to become a stay-at-home dad, Shawniece and Jephte had a pregnancy scare, and Jessica and Austin moved into a new home.

The initial premise of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam stemmed from the fact all of the Married at First Sight couples had to self-isolate and quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so the stars welcomed viewers into their homes and daily lives.

Season 1 of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam aired in Fall 2020.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam is produced by Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company.

The show is executive produced by Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Scott Teti, Geoff Nuanes, Amy Winter and Nicole Vogel.

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!


