All nine of the couples who starred on Couples Cam's first season will return for Season 2, and the new season will also feature the three new couples who chose to stay married at the end of Married at First Sight's eleventh edition, which ended its broadcast run on Lifetime in October 2020.
The couples' domestic lives are documented in real time and shared via mounted cameras, "Diary Cams" and virtual group chats.
The initial premise of Couples Cam stemmed from the fact all of the Married at First Sight couples had to self-isolate and quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so the stars welcomed viewers into their homes and daily lives.