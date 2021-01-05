Married at First Sight: Couples Cam's Season 2 cast and premiere date have been announced by Lifetime.

Lifetime has announced the second season of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam will premiere Thursday, February 4 at 8PM ET/PT.

All nine of the couples who starred on Couples Cam's first season will return for Season 2, and the new season will also feature the three new couples who chose to stay married at the end of Married at First Sight's eleventh edition, which ended its broadcast run on Lifetime in October 2020.

The nine returning couples include Season 1 couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, Season 5 couple Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico, Season 6 couple Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson, Season 7 couple Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd, and Season 8 couples AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen as well as Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar.

Season 9 couple Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson will also be back, and they'll be joined by Season 9 couple Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill and Season 10 couple Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd.

The Season 11 duos who will be joining the Married at First Sight: Couples Cam family are Karen Landry and Miles Williams, Amani Rashid-Smith and Woody Randall, and Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam's second season will continue to feature raw, self-shot footage updating viewers on the current lives of the fan-favorite Married at First Sight couples.

The couples' domestic lives are documented in real time and shared via mounted cameras, "Diary Cams" and virtual group chats.

The initial premise of Couples Cam stemmed from the fact all of the Married at First Sight couples had to self-isolate and quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so the stars welcomed viewers into their homes and daily lives.

Of the 12 successful marriages Married at First Sight has spawned, there have also been six babies welcomed in the world.

Deonna and Ashley are also both pregnant right now. Deonna and Greg are expecting their first child, while Ashley and Anthony have Baby No. 2 on the way.
Lifetime teased there is "adventure" to look forward to on this season of Couples Cam with "babies and family planning, moving, and major life changes, arguments and fun -- and a whole lot of love!"

The finale of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam's first season aired in September 2020.

Season 1 of the Married at First Sight spinoff concluded with Deonna and Greg discovering they're pregnant, and Ashley and Anthony learning the sex of their second child on the way, another baby girl.

Danielle and Bobby decided on a name for their son, Robert "Bobby" Elvin Dodd IV, who was just born on December 14, 2020.

And Shawniece and Jephte celebrated their third wedding anniversary as Jamie and Doug adjusted to being parents of two attention-seeking young kids.

The other couples were shown enjoying married life and finding unique and special ways to show each other love and affection.

Kristine and Keith were also in the middle of a home-renovation project, and Jessica and Austin were just beginning to house hunt in Washington, D.C.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam is produced by Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company.

The show is executive produced by Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Geoff Nuanes, and Gena McCarthy.



