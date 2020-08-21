Doug revealed to the other Married at First Sight couples via videochat he and Jamie had yet to have sex after welcoming their son Hendrix into the world. Doug said they were struggling to find alone time with their two kids.
"You've got to get that basic Caucasian sex in!" Elizabeth joked.
But Ashley said, "You just birthed a nine-pound baby -- take your time!"
Doug jokingly called Hendrix a "c-ckblock," and Jamie scolded him by saying, "Douglas!"
Doug later planned a romantic at-home date for Jamie and himself with wine, candles and a chocolate dessert. Doug also tried to re-enact his first kiss with Jamie after they married on Season 1 of Married at First Sight.
The pair could barely eat their snack before Hendrix started crying, and then their daughter Henley woke up from her nap and interrupted Jamie and Doug's date as well -- by crying.
"Yeah, that's me inside," Doug joked of Henley's crying.
Later that night, Doug tried to get Jamie in the mood to be intimate by dressing up in different costumes for her. Doug was trying to turn Jamie on, but his superhero costume and baseball uniform weren't exactly working.
Doug even came out at one point with a giant loaf-of-bread pillow that he held against his privates, saying he was bringing "hot buns" to the table.
Jamie enjoyed a few laughs and then seemed turned on once Doug dressed up like a police officer. Jamie gushed about her "sexy baby-daddy" and welcomed him into bed with her.
AJ and Stephanie
AJ's best friend Keith allowed AJ and Stephanie to use his RV in order to go glamping in The Hamptons on the beach for three days.
Since beaches and state parks were starting to open up at this time, AJ was looking forward to getting away and having some fun in the sun and sand with his wife.
AJ made a fun mixed CD for their drive to The Hamptons, and once they touched down and got settled into their nice camper, the couple went to the beach and swam in the ocean.
AJ was so excited to see his friends -- Keith, Keith's wife, and their daughter -- and AJ even tried surfing under the guidance of his niece Kaylee, which didn't exactly go well from a viewer's perspective.
AJ and Stephanie had so much fun that he said he never wanted to leave. They played cornhole and other games, and AJ knew he'd miss his friends once he returned to quarantine at their apartment.
Kristine and Keith
Kristine and Keith were enjoying their week-long trip in Maine while Kristine's father was supposed to be working on their house.
"At first I was annoyed when we had to vacate our home because Keith put a hole in the floor, but this trip to Maine has been everything. I'm just not ready to go home yet," Kristine gushed.
Kristine said she wasn't ready to go home just yet, so she and Keith planned to visit Shawniece and Jephte in Rhode Island, followed by a visit to Jessica and Austin in Washington, D.C.
But before Keith left Maine, he decided to walk into the freezing Atlantic Ocean.
When Kristine and Keith returned home after their roadtrip, the hole in the floor still existed. The couple therefore called Kristine's father to figure out what happened, and he explained that he had a bigger job to get done first.
Kristine's father promised he would get the job done with a team of guys, but it meant Kristine and Keith would probably have to get on the road and leave again for a week.
Kristine's father apologized for the inconvenience, but Keith and Kristine just seemed happy he was willing to help them out.
Jessica and Austin
Jessica was worrying she and Austin couldn't afford the house they had put a bid on in Washington, D.C. The house was beautiful and open, and Jessica and Austin learned in last week's episode the seller had accepted their bid.
Jessica acknowledged it was a really big decision to make and making such a decision in the middle of a pandemic was really scary.
Austin told Jessica their mortgage wouldn't be much higher than what they were paying in rent for their apartment, but Jessica pointed out, "It's a couple hundred dollars more!"
Austin knew this was a big step, but he believed he and Jessica were ready for it.
"Jess is being very cautious right now," Austin noted.
Jessica said she didn't want to deplete their savings in case one of them got sick or their dog Rex got sick and they needed to pay for surgery for him, but Austin assured his wife that she was "overthinking" the situation.
Jessica knew she and Austin at least had a few more days to think about it.
Jessica and Austin then invited Keith and Kristine into their apartment, and Jessica was so excited to meet them in person because she thought Keith and Kristine were so cool on their season.
Jessica and Austin talked to Kristine about how the offer they had put into a home was accepted, and Kristine could tell they were having a little buyer's remorse, which she said is not uncommon for first-time buyers.
Kristine set out to make sure Jessica and Austin were comfortable with the decision they were making. The two couples then went out for tacos and discussed having kids, agreeing they should travel more before having kids.
"After talking to Kristine, we decided that the house we originally thought was fantastic -- and it is fantastic -- but I don't think that we can swing it financially right now," Jessica revealed.
"We scheduled the tour knowing it was at the top of our budget, but we still wanted to see it."
Austin said he was "excited" and "ready to go," but at the same time, he was being "a little impulsive." Austin also said the numbers ended up being different from what he had expected, suggesting the mortgage was going to be more.
"We don't want to be house poor," Austin noted.
Jesscia said it didn't make sense for them to put all of their money into a big house when they're newlyweds and wanted to travel together. The pair therefore agreed to look for a less-expensive starter home before trying to find their forever home.
Ashley and Anthony
Anthony had to break the bad news to his wife that the results of her at-home blood test to find out their second child's gender came back inconclusive. Ashley would therefore have to take the test again.
Anthony softened the blow by giving Ashley a bowl of ice cream, but she knew something was up and asked, "What did you do?!"
Anthony insisted he just wanted to do something nice for his wife, but then he finally revealed Ashley's gender test results were not clear and she'd have to repeat the annoying process.
"That's really not that big of a deal, but you're still cleaning the bathroom," Ashley joked.
Ashley later completed the gender test for the second time and said there was "no possible way" it could be contimated. Ashley and Anthony discussed baby names, and Anthony suggested Milo -- but Ashley was not okay with having a Milo and Mila.
"I already have my girl name picked out," Ashley shared.
But Anthony had more boy names picked out.
"You get to name him if he's a boy and I'll name her if she's a girl," Ashley told her husband.
Ashley was hoping to be pregnant with another baby girl so Mila could have a sister. Ashley apparently loved growing up with a sister.
Elizabeth and Jamie
Since Elizabeth's father has his pilot license, Elizabeth's dad took them flying to show Jamie around the Carolinas, where Elizabeth grew up.
Jamie was initially "really scared" about traveling to North Carolina because he didn't want to get sick, but he admitted spending time with Elizabeth's family and bonding with her dad was "really cool."
After all, Elizabeth's dad wasn't a big fan of Jamie when the pair first got married, as fans might recall on their Married at First Sight season.
Elizabeth and Jamie later drove around town where Elizabeth grew up, and she loved the smell in the air and the lights and the vibe.
"It's where we started and it's so cool!" Elizabeth gushed, referencing how the pair had met and wed in North Carolina.
Elizabeth also got a little emotional because she really missed her friends in North Carolina. The couple kind of felt like they had left their old lives -- the single version of themselves -- behind.
Later on, Elizabeth's parents called Elizabeth and Jamie down to the kitchen. Elizabeth's dad said Elizabeth's mother wasn't feeling good on Monday and so the married couple got tested together on Tuesday.
"We did get the results," Elizabeth's dad said.
Elizabeth's mother then played a voicemail that revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus. She and her husband both wore their masks during the conversation, and Elizabeth said, "So, you guys have corona."
"It is official," Elizabeth's mom said.
Elizabeth couldn't believe it and said it felt like her heart had hit her throat. Elizabeth wasn't sure how to handle the situation, but she realized she and Jamie would have to cut their trip short.
Elizabeth's mother started crying because she thought she had been careful.
"It can happen to anyone," Elizabeth's mom said in tears.
Elizabeth hugged her mother and felt horrible, but Elizabeth said five minutes with her parents was worth the long flight. It was a tough situation, and Jamie said he could feel for his wife and her family.
Shawniece and Jephte
Kristine and Keith visited Shawniece and Jephte in Pawtucket, RI, but Shawniece and Jephte apparently got into a little tiff prior to their friends' arrival. Shawniece said Jephte was bugging her while she was trying to get ready.
Shawniece and Kristine therefore went out for "girl time" while the guys stayed home and got to talk. Shawniece could tell she and Keith walked into something, so she was happy to spend a little alone time with Shawniece and talk.
Shawniece admitted to Kristine she had been trying but struggling, and that she and Jephte argued all the time.
Shawniece said she and Jephte fought about "petty" and "unecessary stuff," and Kristine suggested things might have bottled up over time and Shawniece needs to release all of her frustrations.
Jephte also told Keith his last couple of fights with his wife had been really bad. Jephte insisted he helped out around the house and Shawniece also had her mother to help out.
"If it wasn't for her mom and her stepdad, I would be trying to find my way back to New York to be close to my [family]," Jephte told Keith.
Keith explained to Jephte that he and Kristine have their fair share of arguments as well because they are "complete opposites" and "two totally different people."
Shawniece told Kristine, "With everything that's going on -- the move, the baby, the new jobs, stress, COVID -- I feel like we lost the Jephte and Shawniece part of the relationship... I don't even know [how to get it back]."
Jephte also wasn't sure what the solution was going to be, but he told the cameras he couldn't keep going back and forth arguing with his wife all the time.
Once the two couples reunited inside the house, Jephte poked fun at Shawniece for "gulping down" her wine.
"Okay, I'm having a drink," Shawniece said.
"That was a chug, but go ahead," Jephte argued.
Kristine and Keith invited Shawniece and Jephte to visit them at their place, and Shawniece looked forward to that opportunity. Shawniece realized her issue with Jephte probably stemmed from the fact they were stuck in a small house together all day with a child.
Kristine and Keith felt awkward amid the tension, so they decided to leave.
Since Shawniece and Jephte were overwhelmed and unhappy in a small space, Jephte revealed he had decided to take their daughter Laura and visit his brother and mother in New York.
There was a lot of tension between the pair, and Shawniece noted she and Jephte didn't have any time apart or even together for that matter. Shawniece was taking care of Laura full time, and Jephte said he didn't have time to do the things he used to enjoy doing.
Jephte said "little things" were revealing "bigger things" he and Shawniece had to work on, and Shawniece thought she and Jephte just needed some space.
Shawniece's mother wasn't sure distance would make the heart grow fonder or fix their problems, but Shawniece and Jephte were both "tired of arguing" and didn't know how else to handle the situation.
Jephte planned to leave Shawniece alone for a couple of days, and he added, "We'll give it another crack when I get back."