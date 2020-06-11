Similar to TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined series, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam features raw, self-shot footage updating viewers on the current lives of former Married at First Sightcouples from the show's first ten seasons.
On Day 47 of quarantine, Jamie and Doug were teaching their daughter, Henley Grace, about animal sounds through a puppet show and her laughter filled the room.
Jamie received her COVID-19 test results and they were negative. The couple breathed a sigh of relief, and Doug vented, "That's everything -- everything!"
Jamie then showed fans how she prepared her home for her son's eventual arrival. Jamie had a kiddie pool in her bedroom and pushed her real bed towards the wall, and Doug wanted to make sure everything was perfect.
Doug set up the room with cameras to capture "the magical moment" of his son's home birth. Doug didn't want to miss anything, but he was also terrified about Jamie delivering their baby at home.
"I don't know what's going to be more difficult -- me doing an unmedicated home birth or Doug trying to be serious for more than 10 minutes," Jamie vented to the camera.
On Day 50 of quarantine, Jamie woke up with mild contractions and was in a lot of pain.
"She says they're becoming more frequent, and I don't know, I feel like today is the day... He's coming!" Doug said.
Jamie's midwife then came over the house and helped guide Jamie through her contractions.
"To be honest, I've never seen Jamie in this much pain ever before. For the first labor, she got an epidural and it took the pain right away with Henley," Doug said.
"This is something neither of us could have expected or planned for. This is just unchartered territory for us."
As Jamie was experiencing labor pains, she looked at a picture of her son's sonogram with a note that read, "Remember, your son is going through this too! Be strong for him!"
Jamie started crying at the site of the photo, and Doug told his wife that he was "so proud" of her and she's "unbelievable."
Jessica and Austin
Jessica and Austin introduced their dog Rex to the other eight couples, and Jessica admitted their pup wasn't good on a leash since he's a rescue.
Jessica had been working in the COVID-19 ICU for a little over a month. She admitted some days were good and some days were bad, but she loved coming home to a meal Austin had cooked for her.
Jessica said it was scary to see patients enter her building looking just fine and then suddenly falling very ill.
"Jessica being on the COVID unit is a bit difficult to take in. I still don't know a lot about this, and who knows what's going to happen... Just hearing about how bad it can get so quick, it scares me," Austin admitted.
Austin felt helpless, but Jessica assured Austin that she was being safe and had adopted the proper precautions, like coming home and washing her hands and showering.
"I know this is bothering him that he can't protect me, but I don't need anyone to protect me. I'm doing my job," Jessica told the cameras, before telling Austin, "I'm not really worrying."
Austin, however, admitted he was going to worry regardless of what she said.
Later on, Jessica spoke to a camera while in her car and she said, "I'm so tired. I'm ready for this to be over."
Jessica was apparently working every day and overtime, and she cried about how her unit was running out of "PPE" or personal protective equipment. Jessica vented about working so hard and leaving the hospital drenched in sweat.
"I'm just really ready for it to be over, but for the time being, that's not possible. But we just keep moving on," Jessica said.
Jessica was able to come home early one night, and so Austin surprised his wife with a Manhattan cocktail. Austin said it was going to be "formal" night, and Jessica gushed about how her husband was spoiling her.
Jessica put on a dress and make up and got all ready for Austin, who was wearing a suit and surprised her in the living room with a cocktail spread. Jessica called "formal night" a success.
Deanna and Greg
Greg and Deonna showed the other eight couples their babydoll, which cracked everyone up. Greg was clearly over the pooping and crying toy, and so he threw it across the room.
On Day 48 of quarantine, Deonna celebrated her 32nd birthday at home with her husband, but it reminded her that her "biological clock is still ticking."
Deonna woke up to Greg having made her French toast, and Greg playfully bragged about how good it was. After eating, Greg asked Deonna to enjoy the rest of her day, and she gave him a kiss.
Greg said little did Deonna know but her real birthday surprise was about to walk through their front door, and Deonna's sister De'Asia, her boyfriend Trenton and Deonna's toddler nephew then arrived.
Deonna hadn't seen her family in a couple of months because everyone was self-quarantining, so Greg said she really missed them.
Greg noted Deonna's sister had been quarantining as well and so it made sense for all of them to get together and spend time with each other. Deonna was thrilled and called it "the best gift ever."
"It's been the best birthday so far. Greg has truly outdone himself and it makes me feel special and really blessed to have him in my life," Deonna gushed.
But Deonna's baby fever was getting hotter when she got to spend quality time with her nephew. Greg still wasn't ready to have a baby, but Deonna kept pushing and teasing her husband.
Elizabeth and Jamie
Elizabeth took Jamie to look at bigger apartments with her because she was desperate to live in a place with more space. Jamie, however, was a little nervous because he was their only source of income for the time being.
Jamie wasn't sure they could afford the type of place Elizabeth desired given she wanted two bedrooms.
Jamie, however, seemed to love a place and joked with Elizabeth they should move in right away.
Elizabeth and Jamie then moved into the new apartment that has two bedrooms and two baths, and Elizabeth appeared ecstatic.
Shawniece and Jephte
Jephte was trying to learn Spanish, and so Shawniece's sister Brianna helped him out since she had been learning the language for about five years.
Jephte laughed about how he hoped to be fluent in Spanish within two years, but he struggled to even come up with the word "dog."
Shawniece admitted she needed a little break from having a toddler screaming in her face.
Stephanie and AJ
Stephanie and AJ were missing competitive sports on television, so they decided to have some fun in their house and face off in a game of beer pong.
During the game, AJ surprised Stephanie with his "lucky shirt" that he had been wearing underneath a sweatshirt. The shirt had Stephanie's face all over it.
Stephanie cracked up and asked the cameras, "What did I marry?!"
In the end, Stephanie won the game, but she told her husband, "You never lose when you wear that shirt, babe."
Later on, AJ challenged Stephanie to a game of flip cup and AJ won after a close match. It appears he got his revenge!
The only thing left to do was a tiebreaker, and so AJ and Stephanie played a game called Quarters in which they had to try to bounce a quarter into a shot glass and stack glasses as they go.
AJ cheated a little, but Stephanie was declared the winner! The couple shared a lot of laughs and had a blast together.
Keith and Kristine
Keith decided to teach Kristine how to play poker, and Kristine realized she was pretty good at it. Kristine won the game, but Keith teased her it was just beginner's luck.
"I'm pretty good at this! This could be a new side hustle for me. The housing market is cooling down but my poker game is heating up!" Kristine boasted in a Diary Cam.
Later on, Keith was shown coming home after a 12-hour coronavirus shift. Kristine was in her cute pajamas playing a poker game on her phone on the couch, and Keith got a little upset when he found out Kristine had signed up with his credit card and the game cost $50.
However, Kristine was just teasing her husband and never actually signed up for the game with real money.
Danielle and Bobby
Danielle told Bobby they should have a date night and spend more time together, which Bobby found funny considering they were quarantining with each other and baby Olivia.
Danielle told Bobby that she was going to hate being pregnant again but she'd love to have a second child.
On Day 49 of quarantine, Bobby planned a date night for Danielle and looked forward to surprising her by shaving his mustache. Bobby bought his wife a bouquet of flowers, set the table with candles and ordered a big pizza.
"We're going to have a good time tonight. We're going to sit back and enjoy some 'us' time, and it's going to be great," Bobby told the camera.
When Danielle walked in the kitchen, it took her a minute to realize her husband had shaved his face -- but she really liked it.
After eating, Danielle joked, "You want to go do it?!" But Bobby noted he was really full.
"We'll go take our pants off and see what happens," Danielle joked.
Ashley and Anthony
Ashley and Anthony headed to Ashley's work at a bar so she could check on things and make sure everything was in order. Ashley is a general manager of her family's bar and grill that had been in her family for 18 years.
The restaurant was totally shut down and clearly not open to the public, and it made Ashley emotional. Ashley questioned if her family's business would be able to bounce back after coronavirus, and Anthony acknowledged times were so uncertain.
Ashley cried at the idea of her family bar being taken away from her at no fault of her family's or anyone else. However, Anthony decided to lighten the mood by dancing at the bar for his wife and daughter Mia.
Ashley really missed working, so she decided to teach Anthony how to make "the best margarita" with simple sugar, limes and more.