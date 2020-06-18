Similar to TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined series, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam features raw, self-shot footage updating viewers on the current lives of former Married at First Sight couples from the show's first ten seasons.
The couples' domestic lives are documented in real time and shared via mounted cameras, Diary Cams and virtual group chats.
Jephte, who lives in Pawtucket, RI, with Shawniece and their daughter Laura, was shown trying to do Laura's hair for the first time on Day 50 of quarantine. Laura complained and kept repeating, "ouch," but Jephte did his best.
Jephte then interviewed Shawniece about their time in quarantine, and she admitted she was "losing control" and saying the same thing over and over again with nothing happening.
"I fear my daughter is not listening to me," Shawniece said with a laugh.
Shawniece was obviously a first-time mom, and so she didn't know what she was doing. However, it's clear she was doing her best!
Shawniece later told her mother that she feared Laura wasn't going to listen to her, but Shawniece's mom advised her to be more patient because babies feed off their parents' energy. Laura was also learning how to communicate.
"I don't understand what woman has enough time to work 40 hours, cook, clean, bathe her, feed her, try to play with her," Shawniece vented.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Shawniece's mom told her to keep pushing forward and occasionally hide in a closet with a glass of wine. She was joking, but Shawniece thanked her mom for the chat and also for her support.
Jamie and Doug
Jamie was two hours into labor during her home birth in New Jersey, lying on her bed and moaning. Jamie wasn't going to be administered an epidural, so Doug said she was really starting to feel the pain.
"To be honest, I've never seen Jamie in this much pain ever before... This is something neither of us could have expected or planned for. This is just unchartered territory for us," Doug told the cameras.
"Jamie is strong, I have no doubts she can do this. But I'm kind of holding my breath because I just want my wife to be healthy, I want my son to be healthy, and we want to avoid the hospital at all costs."
Jamie wanted nothing more than to just sit in the tub and push, but it had to be filled -- which Doug admitted was his job.
Three hours into Jamie's labor, Doug revealed Jamie was nine centimeters dilated and they were waiting for the "okay" to push. Jamie was starting to panic because she was in so much pain, but Doug kept a cool head and kept reminding his wife that she was doing great.
Jamie complained of being in a lot of pain and being too hot, so she exited the tub, only to get right back in. Doug tried to rub her back, but he admittedly felt helpless.
Jamie's water broke in the tub and she yelled, "He's coming!"
One hour later, Jamie said her son's head was coming out and so she needed to push. Jamie was 10 centimeters dilated and screamed in agony. Doug was convinced they were going to meet their baby "very soon."
Jamie decided she wanted to catch her baby, so she got into the right position and helped to pull her baby out.
"It's my baby!" Jamie cried. "Oh, that's my baby! My baby!"
Jamie was so emotional, and it was a beautiful moment caught on-camera.
Jamie and Doug's son, however, wasn't crying, and Jamie worried about her baby's coloring.
"His lungs are wet," the midwife revealed, saying the baby needed a little Antimonium to try to clear the fluid in his lungs.
Jamie and Doug's baby was apparently turning blue, and Jamie yelled, "Why aren't you pinking up?! Oh no!"
Deanna and Greg
Deonna and Greg took their dog Sandy for a walk in Charlotte, NC. Deonna said if Greg wasn't ready for a baby yet, that's fine, but he'd have to "pick it up in other departments," like cooking.
That night, Greg made beef tenderloin, a dish he called Gregoreonna, which he joked would be their future daughter's name.
Deonna gushed about how her husband's cooking looked great, and she made some cocktails while the beef was in the oven. The pair enjoyed a delicious quarantine meal together and seemed very happy together.
Keith and Kristine
Keith in Philadelphia, PA, was being moved to a COVID-19 isolated unit, and he admitted it was a little scary. However, he acknowledged he had a job to do.
Meanwhile, Kristine was painting the cabinets in her kitchen, and Keith wished he could be helping her more with their home renovation. Keith hoped his need to work wouldn't push back their project, but Kristine appeared to handle everything beautifully at home.
Although Keith wanted to help re-tile their kitchen, Kristine did it on her own with her father.
When Keith got home, he was "beat and tired," and Keith was upset and disappointed he wasn't able to help with the tile to lay down his own design.
Kristine said they could do more work once Keith got home, and he quietly agreed to it.
"I'm tired, but it's fine. I know that nobody cares, Keith vented in frustration.
About a half hour later, Kristine was crying into a Diary Cam, saying she and Keith had gotten into a fight, which started with Keith being upset because he wanted to help more with the house work.
Kristine understood where Keith was coming from, but she knew she could handle the job.
"He wants to wait on his timeframe. I don't know. It's f-cked up and it's frustrating me, and it's making me mad more than anything... I don't know, maybe I'm weird but I actually enjoy my job," Kristine complained.
"I enjoy my profession and what I do and helping people. I enjoy what I f-cking do and I don't have a choice right now because I can't do anything. I just felt like that was a slap in the face."
Stephanie and AJ
AJ and Stephanie in Philadelphia were apparently going "insane" and wished they could get out and go on a vacation. In the couple's first year of marriage alone, they took six vacations and visited 11 different countries on a total of 23 different flights.
AJ noted Stephanie had been working hard and needed a break, so he packed her suitcase and revealed to his wife they needed to "play" and go on vacation.
AJ told Stephanie they were going to "fly private" and he packed "all 18 of [her] bathing suits." Stephanie laughed and had no idea what was going on, but she was game for whatever.
AJ then asked Stephanie to enter the office, where he had prepared their "vacation." AJ was sitting in an inflated pool with a duck life preserver around his waist and a snorkel on his head. AJ had a drink waiting for Stephanie as well as some floaties in the pool.
Stephanie laughed hysterically at the sight, and she joined him in the pool for their "staycation." AJ's gesture at least brought a smile to Stephanie's face and made her feel more relaxed.
Jessica and Austin
Austin and Jessica in Washington, D.C. were shown giving their rescue dog Rex a bath. They had their dog for one week and were working on training him.
Austin said Rex's hobbies were stealing towels, pooping and peeing in the house, chewing up things, and running like crazy through the living room.
Austin and Rex later worked on dog training with "sit," and "roll over." Jessica was really impressed Austin had taught Rex some tricks, such as "shake," but Rex still wasn't house trained.
Elizabeth and Jamie
Elizabeth and Jamie moved into a bigger apartment in Silicon Valley, CA, because they needed more space, but they had a lot of work to do when it came to unpacking, decorating and organizing.
Jamie was hoping for an at-home office, but Elizabeth argued they were going to put a bed in the second room and make it a second bedroom. Jamie said they should "sleep on it," but Elizabeth thought she had the perfect idea.
Elizabeth and Jamie had been training for a marathon, which got canceled due to coronavirus, so they decided to race in order to determine whether the second room in their new apartment would be an office or bedroom.