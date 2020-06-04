Similar to TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined series, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam features raw, self-shot footage updating viewers on the current lives of formerMarried at First Sight couples from the show's first ten seasons.
Danielle and Bobby were on Day 39 of quarantine, and Danielle accused Bobby of staying up until 4AM to play video games, which Bobby joked wasn't true.
Although Danielle wasn't thrilled with Bobby's behavior during quarantine, Bobby said Danielle had her own quirks.
For example, when Bobby brought home groceries, Danielle would make Bobby leave them on the front doorstep as she wiped down every single item with a sanitizing wipe.
"That drives me absolutely insane," Bobby noted, calling Danielle "batsh-t crazy."
Jamie and Doug
Jamie revealed to the eight other couples she and Doug had hired a midwife and were going to have a home birth. But first, doctors recommended Jamie get tested for COVID-19 just to make sure she's not a silent carrier. Jamie didn't want to give coronavirus to her baby.
Jessica warned Jamie the test wasn't going to be pleasant because it feels like you're "stabbing the brain" with a very long cotton swab, which Jessica added is up the nose for 10-15 seconds.
Later on, Jamie and Doug practiced breathing exercises, which would help Jamie get through contractions during her home labor that could last around one minute each.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Suddenly, Doug appeared to fart really loud, which made Jamie totally crack up.
Jamie said since Doug believed giving birth was easy, she decided to buy a machine that would allow Doug to feel what real contractions and labor pains would be like.
When Doug hooked himself up to the machine, he screamed multiple times and complained, "This can't be right!" Jamie just laughed as her husband was in agony.
"God bless you women, I'll never complain about pain again," Doug noted.
Jamie was excited to leave the house, even if it was just to get tested. She was praying to God she didn't have the virus in fear of her baby's life upon his birth.
Jamie admitted the test "hurt a lot," and she broke down into tears.
"Clearly I'm ridiculous. This whole labor and delivery, how am I going to do this unmedicated?! I can't even take a freaking nose swab... Oh my gosh, I'm just a little nervous. I'm so sick of crying over everything," Jamie vented to the camera.
"I keep telling myself, 'Of course I can do this,' but I feel like such a silly person right now. I feel like I annoy everyone I'm around."
ADVERTISEMENT
Jamie couldn't control her tears and went home really upset.
Stephanie and AJ
AJ admitted he was tired of cooking and cleaning and doing nothing, but his wife Stephanie was feeling overworked and overwhelmed. Stephanie wished she could hire a personal assistant to help her with things, and then AJ suddenly dressed in a suit and arrived for an "interview."
AJ told Stephanie he knew a lot about her, had been studying her moves and would bring her coffee without her even needing to ask. AJ also joked he'd be willing to work "after hours."
"I guess you're hired," Stephanie said, before telling the cameras, "I think quarantine is officially making AJ lose his mind."
AJ subsequently had his first day of work, and AJ asked Stephanie what she needed help with, including mailing packages. AJ also suggested some organizational techniques and skills, such as combining her calendars or getting a new filing system.
Stephanie admitted the game was fun for a while but AJ was starting to drive her nuts. She therefore kicked him out of the house and made him go to the post office.
Stephanie thought her husband looked hot in the suit, and the pair enjoyed a few laughs.
Stephanie ultimately fired AJ with love.
Keith and Kristine
Kristine was shown giving Keith a haircut in the comfort of their own living room, but he was a little worried so Kristine decided to FaceTime with Shawniece, who runs a salon and owns a wig business, to get some advice.
Keith didn't love his haircut in the end, but he and Kristine at least shared a few laughs.
Jessica and Austin
On Day 41 of quarantine, Jessica and Austin were talking about expanding their family -- with a dog! The couple was looking to adopt a dog, and they already had a bed and toys ready.
Austin wanted a dog to take on walks, while Jessica was hoping for a cuddly friend.
ADVERTISEMENT
Austin took it upon himself to look for a dog while Jessica was at work, but he came to discover it was more difficult to adopt one than he thought. After making many phone calls, Austin's search came up empty.
On Day 44 of quarantine, Austin learned dogs were getting adopted faster than this one shelter could update their website. Austin knew finding a dog would make Jessica "so happy" since she's working hard through this pandemic, so he had no intention of giving up.
Austin finally found a dog named Rex and met the adoptive parents in a parking lot. When the dog entered Austin's car, he smothered him with affection.
"Is it too soon to say 'I love you?!' I know that's a big word!" Austin gushed.
When Jessica got home from work, Rex was waiting for him, and both Austin and the dog were very excited.
"I'm so surprised Austin got us a dog. It really shows how much he loves me and how much I love him," Jessica gushed to the camera.
"I'm so excited to have Rex as a new member of our family. It's so rewarding and exciting to see our family growing."
Elizabeth and Jamie
Elizabeth and Jamie were recovering from a huge blowout fight, so Elizabeth was hoping they could squash the "weird energy" between them by having a full-moon circle.
The couple lit candles and Elizabeth saged the house as a cleansing ritual, and then Elizabeth and Jamie put "intentions" and crystals into their full-moon water.
Jamie told Elizabeth he didn't feel heard and needed, and he wasn't sure Elizabeth cared about his needs. But Elizabeth didn't feel respected either, and so the pair talked out their issues.
"I don't think it would be so bad if we weren't in such an F-in small space," Elizabeth said. "I'm going to find us a bigger home!"
Jamie and Elizabeth ended their night with a kiss and then went to bed.
In order to see if they were on the same page, Elizabeth later decided to do a role-reversal with Jamie so they could understand each other's perspectives and see life through their partner's eyes.
Jamie therefore pretended to be Elizabeth and vice versa, and it was hilarious. Jamie put on a robe, towel and pink fuzzy slippers and pestered Elizabeth with silly questions in a feminine voice, while Elizabeth acted too busy to talk.
Elizabeth could barely stop from laughing, and she realized she's pretty annoying and extra.
"I see where he's coming from now," Elizabeth told the camera.
Deanna and Greg
Greg said life was going well with his "son," the couple's babydoll, but he couldn't believe Deonna had made him do this.
"What I want is for Greg to either get used to having a baby around or get so fed up with the doll that he just wants the real thing. Either way, it's a win-win for me!" Deonna told the cameras.
Greg jokingly called his wife "crazy," especially when she asked him to strap him into the backseat with a seatbelt and all.
Greg told the cameras that two can play this game, saying, "Deonna, just wait. Just wait."
In attempt to play and prank Deonna, Greg set the babydoll up playing a video game, and he also covered the babydoll in peanut butter and put him in their dog Sandy's bed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Greg joked he just wanted Sandy to be able to play with the babydoll, and Deonna started wondering whether Greg was ready for a child -- so his plan was working!
Ashley and Anthony
Events for Anthony's job were being pushed back, and so he worried about not receiving bonuses. And Ashley, the general manager of her family's bar and grill, wasn't sure she'd have much of a job to go back to once she stops staying home with baby Mila everyday.
The restaurant had been in Ashley's family for 18 years, but Ashley said the restaurant wasn't going to be the same for a while because they couldn't reach maximum capacity.
Ashley started to cry because she felt "so bad" for all of her staff, and she was also nervous about money, telling Anthony that unemployment was not enough.
Anthony acknowledged it was hard to look at the bright side of things, but he assured his wife that everything was going to be fine because they were a happy and healthy family.
"If I need to [deliver] pizza for a living, I guess I will," Anthony told Ashley. "We'll get through it."
On Day 46 of quarantine, Anthony tried to brighten up the mood in their house by treating Ashley to a self-care day. Anthony set up make up on the counter for Ashley and gave her a glass of wine.
Anthony put make up on Ashley, but she joked it kind of looked like he threw poop at her.
"We are going to use a little color here called Regret," Anthony told Ashley.
Anthony actually didn't end up doing a terrible job, and Ashley gave him a big kiss and thought the salon day at home was fun.
Shawniece and Jephte
On Day 45 of quarantine, Shawniece followed Kristine's lead and decided to do Jephte's hair. Shawniece said Jephte is "very particular" about how his hair is done, but she prides herself on being a professional and knew she could get the job done.
ADVERTISEMENT
Since Shawniece's mother Denise lived upstairs, Shawniece admitted she asked for her opinion on everything.
Jephte told Shawniece she had done a great job of twisting his hair, but he was a little nervous for her to "shave down" the hair around his hairline.
Jephte ended up really liking what Shawniece was able to do, but her tip was a handshake and a kiss.