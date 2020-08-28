Shawniece told his brother that "little things turned into big things" in his marriage and Shawniece had detached herself from him. Meanwhile, Shawniece told her mother that she wanted her marriage to be more of a partnership in terms of taking care of the house and raising little Laura.
Shawniece's mother advised her daughter to be patient because marriage was never going to be easy, but Jephte vented to his brother, "I don't know if we can do it."
"It sounds to me like you guys are done," Jephte's brother said.
Jephte said hearing that scared him a little bit, adding, "I didn't realize how bad things have gotten."
However, Jephte's brother said Jephte should fight for his marriage and try to weather the storm.
Later that night, Jephte noticed Shawniece had packed Laura and Jephte's favorite books, and Jephte shared that's why he loves his wife -- because she is so thoughtful. Jephte really seemed to appreciate Shawniece in that moment.
AJ and Stephanie
Stephanie was heading to Aruba without AJ because AJ realized when it was too late his passport is expired.
Stephanie explained the passport system has been backed up due to the coronavirus pandemic and so AJ didn't submit his paperwork in time.
Stephanie had to take many precautions in order to fly and leave the country, including submitting a negative COVID-19 test.
While Stephanie was in Aruba, AJ cooked himself a nice dinner, but he admitted he didn't like eating alone and that's one of the main reasons why he had signed up for Married at First Sight.
AJ apparently missed his wife, even though he took "solo dining to the next level."
Meanwhile, Stephanie documented herself scubadiving and drinking cocktails on the beach.
"Even without him, a day at the beach is better than a day at home [in Philadelphia]," Stephanie told the cameras.
When Stephanie returned home, AJ printed out a picture of Stephanie's face and put the photos all over the house. AJ said he wanted to feel like he was with Stephanie in the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and more.
Stephanie laughed but told her husband his behavior was "borderline creepy," as if AJ had created a shrine or gravesite for her.
Elizabeth and Jamie
Elizabeth and Jamie revealed to the group of MAFS alums Elizabeth's mother had tested positive for coronavirus and so they were going to get tested as well since they had been staying in Elizabeth's parents' home.
Elizabeth said she and Jamie weren't showing any signs of COVID-19 but they decided to take rapid tests in order to make sure they didn't have the virus. Elizabeth wanted to make sure they'd quarantine if they're sick in order to keep other people safe.
Elizabeth and Jamie had to test themselves in the car, which apparently made Jamie a little queasy.
Elizabeth was really worried about her mother and said she couldn't even process the severity of the situation. However, both Elizabeth and Jamie's COVID-19 tests results came back negative.
Jamie and Elizabeth were so relieved they were both in good health, and then they returned home to California, which Elizabeth admitted truly felt like her home now.
Four days after returning to Silicon Valley, Elizabeth said she was feeling really sick and considered taking herself to the hospital. Jamie also felt sick, and Elizabeth said the couple both felt "like death."
Elizabeth complained of stomach pains and added how she felt achy, dizzy, and tired. Jamie agreed he got light-headed when he stood up, as if he was floating, and their situation seemed pretty dire.
Elizabeth and Jamie therefore decided to get tested for coronavirus again, and this time, Elizabeth was coughing in the car.
The couple had to wait in a long line for the rapid COVID-19 test, but Elizabeth said all of their symptoms matched those of coronavirus.
Elizabeth and Jamie's results both came back positive for coronavirus! Elizabeth revealed to the person who administered the test that they had been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and the pair were told to quarantine for 14 days.
Elizabeth and Jamie were told if their symptoms got worse and they experienced chest pain, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, dizziness, or high fever, they must head to the nearest ER.
"We have corona," Elizabeth said, as Jamie appeared shocked and upset in the driver's seat next to her.
Ashley and Anthony
Anthony poked fun at the large size of Ashley's pregnancy pillow, which she snuggles with in bed and takes up most of the bed.
Anthony later hid Ashley's pillow on her, but Ashley found it about an hour later in Mila's bedroom.
Anthony admitted he had hid the pillow on his wife and Ashley needed to decide between them.
"Well, I guess you're sleeping in Mila's room," Ashley joked with her husband.
Later on, Ashley came home to Anthony sleeping on her pregnancy pillow, so she said with a laugh, "I guess it's not so bad after all."
Danielle and Bobby
Danielle dropped Henry off at the vet, saying Henry had sadly spent so much of his time with her in the vet office. Henry was Danielle's first foster dog and apparently came to her with a tick-worm illness, heartworms and severe anemia because he was underfed.
Danielle said Henry also had cancer scares. When Danielle began parenting Henry as a single woman, the dog went through multiple moves and accompanied her on her Married at First Sight journey in falling in love with Bobby.
Because Danielle was feeling so down and under a lot of stress following Henry's passing, Bobby decided to gift Danielle with a beautiful headstone created for Henry "in his little spot" at the house.
The headstone read, "Forever in our heart. Forever the best boy."
Danielle then said a few words to Henry and shared how he was her best friend. Danielle said it was crazy how quickly time had passed and she'd love him forever.
"You were a part of our family. We got married with you and had a kid with you," Danielle told Henry. "We're definitely going to miss you and you are forever the best boy."
"No question," Bobby added.
Deonna and Greg
Back in February 2017, Greg had opened up his math learning center and said he helped over 300 students in the past two years, which made him very proud.
But Greg said paying bills had become difficult in light of COVID-19, as he had bills to pay both at home and at the learning center. About half of Greg's students also left the center due to the spreading virus and financial woes.
"My heart is breaking for him. I know it means a lot to him to give back to the community and to help students learn math, so for it to get to this point, I know it must be crushing," Deonna told the cameras.
Greg worried about their finances, especially because they were trying to bring a baby into the world. Greg wasn't sure how long he could keep the center going, and a big part of him knew he just had to close it down.
"A part of me has been scared to say it out loud. It's really not something I want to do," Greg told the cameras.
Greg then announced he was going to close his math center for good and the situation was "very stressful" for him.
Going from a two-income household to one was going to be "hard," according to Deonna, but she still had her job as an operations manager at a financial technology company -- so she said it would be "doable."
Greg had a tough time accepting the fact he could no longer be a provider for his family, but he really appreciated Deonna being so understanding and supportive.
Greg then joked that maybe he could become a stay-at-home "husband," but Deonna pointed out he'd have to be a stay-at-home "dad."
In order to take Greg's mind off their hardships, Deonna suggested they play a game with fake money. For example, Deonna could "pay" for a 20-minute back rub. Deonna or Greg could win the money based on an intense game of "Rock, Paper and Scissors."
Deonna won in the end, but she apparently helped to take Greg's mind off the math learning center for a bit.
Jessica and Austin
Austin began thinking about how to accelerate his career, and he told Jessica that he was considering entering the National Guard.
Jessica acknowledged that wouldn't be "a light or easy decision to make" and she found his career aspiration "really scary" since she didn't want to see him get involved in any dangerous situations.
"This is really important to Austin and I definitely want to support him. I just am struggling because I feel like we have so much going on right now between getting a dog and trying to buy a house and surviving a pandemic," Jessica told the cameras.
Austin said he wished he had entered the military back in college and it's in his family's bloodline to serve the country. Austin, however, told Jessica that he'd have to get in better shape, and Jessica said she'd like to help her husband if she could.
Jessica offered to help Austin train or "drill" him, which she joked "sounded so bad."
Later on, Jessica tried to be supportive by training Austin through "a friendly competition" of pushups, situps and jumping jacks. The person to do the most of each exercise would win.
Austin won the pushups round, the couple tied in Round 2 with the highest amount of situps, and then Austin took round 3 with the most jumping jacks. In the end, Austin won, but Jessica called Austin "a cheater" in the jumping jacks round.