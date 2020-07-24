Similar to TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined series, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam features raw, self-shot footage updating viewers on the current lives of former Married at First Sight couples from the show's first ten seasons.
The couple, who live in Chicago, IL, were used to chasing after their daughter Mila, who liked to grab items around the house she shouldn't have -- such as remote controls or iPhones -- and then as fast as possible through the house.
Since Ashley was back at work at her family's bar, Anthony had taken on a lot of the household duties and responsibilities with Mila.
Anthony recognized Ashley worked really hard at the bar, especially since her family wasn't back to a full staff due to social-distancing guidelines. But at the same time, Anthony thought human interaction with adults over some adult beverages sounded pretty great.
"I'm doing way more work. I'm doing all the shopping, I'm doing all the cleaning -- it's just a lot," Ashley complained to her husband. "Because I can't afford to pay somebody else to do it."
Anthony therefore suggested he could go to the bar and help her out for only one beer.
Anthony then went to Ashley's bar and got to know "Boss Ashley." She really put him to work and Anthony quickly discovered working with Ashley was not like hanging out with her at home every day.
Anthony was told to water flowers, put up table umbrellas, fill sinks with ice, and more. Anthony earned himself a beer at the end of the day, and Ashley wished she could hire her own husband to work at the bar -- but he had to work for free.
Danielle and Bobby
Danielle from Forth Worth, TX, revealed to most of the other Married at First Sight: Couples Cam pairs that she and Bobby are expecting.
When asked whether Danielle and Bobby knew the baby's gender yet, Danielle replied, "I don't know. Bobby still hasn't decided if he wants to find out."
"I'm not on Team Bobby on this one," AJ noted.
"See, I want to know. I just need to know," Danielle said.
"Either you both know or you don't," Stephanie suggested.
Danielle later asked Bobby if he thought they were going to have another girl or their first boy, and Bobby said his gut told him that they had a girl on the way and he'd actually prefer a second daughter because Olivia would have fun with a sister.
"The first time, I was headstrong boy. I was like, 'Oh I know boy activities more. I might be a better dad to a boy,'" Bobby told Danielle.
"But after having a girl, girls can do the same things as boys. I think you fall in love with whoever your kids are, but I've fallen pretty hard for my girl and I sure wouldn't have a problem falling for another daughter."
The pair then discussed baby names, and Danielle pointed out she loves the name Madeline. However, neither Danielle or Bobby liked the nickname "Maddy," so Bobby said that suggestion had been "squashed."
As for a boy name, Bobby's legal name is Robert Elvin Dodd, III. He said he didn't have a problem carrying on family traditions but he was also open to new names as well.
"Do I love the name Robert? Not particularly. That's probably not the name I would have picked out of the hat, but with it being passed down for so many generations, I think if that's what Bobby wants, I am totally fine with it," Danielle shared.
Bobby then joked they should name their son Todd Dodd.
Danielle later visited her doctor for her very first ultrasound with Baby No. 2, and she found the experience nervewracking because she had a high-risk pregnancy and Bobby couldn't go with her to the appointment due to coronavirus.
However, Danielle heard the baby's strong heartbeat during her appointment, and Danielle was happy about hearing "good news."
"We officially have a baby!" Danielle gushed.
When Danielle returned home, she confirmed to Bobby they were pregnant again and their baby was thriving. Bobby said he was "relieved" and it was "really hard" for him to sit back and not accompany his wife to her doctor appointments.
"If you think of all the negatives going on right now with COVID, we somehow found a positive right?" Bobby told Danielle, before kissing here. "Alright, folks, there you have it -- Danielle is knocked up, again."
Stephanie and AJ
AJ in Philadelphia, PA, rented a Slingshot vehicle for Stephanie's birthday as a way to give her some adventure and enable her to have a great time outdoors given the couple had been quarantining for quite some time in their apartment.
Stephanie had the three-wheel vehicle for the full day, and she seemed ecstatic about driving it around their neighborhood and taking it for a spin.
"Sometimes AJ just nails it!" Stephanie gushed.
Once Stephanie had her fun driving, -- like "a grandma," according to AJ, AJ whipped the Slingshot around a parking lot doing donuts and more, and the day also turned out to be thrilling for him as well.
Elizabeth and Jamie
Elizabeth and Jamie, who met in Charlotte, NC, took off to Lake Tahoe, CA, which is about three hours from where they currently live in San Francisco.
Jamie and Elizabeth were so excited to get some fresh air, do some hiking and take in the lake views. Jamie admitted he and Elizabeth were extremely busy even with the quarantine and so they needed to just sprawl out on towels on the beach and relax.
When a person jumped into Elizabeth's shot, Elizabeth yelled at the "rude" girl and told her to go away. With that being said, Jamie hoped their trip would be a way to blow off some steam too.
Elizabeth and Jamie later took a hike with their dog and took in the beautiful scenery.
But being in nature made Elizabeth miss home and her family since she apparently grew up on a lake.
Elizabeth felt connected to Jamie, but she said this was the longest she had ever gone without seeing her family and she wished she could hug her parents.
"I can't get to them fast enough. I just want to see my family. I'm just not used to being this far away and gone from them, and it's a trying time to get through all of this," Elizabeth cried to her husband, adding, "It hits me really hard right now."
Jamie comforted his wife and gave her a kiss.
Shawniece and Jephte
Shawniece and Jephte's dog gave birth to four puppies and the couple living in Pawtucket, RI, disagreed on whether they should keep the puppies or not.
Shawniece said she'd maybe be willing to keep one of the puppies named Coffee, but Jephte was emotionally attached to the puppies and wanted to keep them all.
Shawniece told Jephte they could easily find people, including some of their own family members, who would love the puppies and make a good home for them.
Shawniece explained she'd have to be the one to take care of all the dogs and there's no way she'd be able to do that while taking care of their daughter Laura and one dog already.
Jephte, however, was determined to find a way to convince Shawniece to expand their family.
Jephte decided to work on a presentation to explain to Shawniece why their puppies were "essential" and they needed to keep all four.
Jephte said Fenty, the "Frontline Defender," would be their guard dog; Jupiter, the "Social Growth Director," would help Laura learn how to interact and take care of small animals to help her get ready for a brother or sister in the future; and Kyla, "the Kitchen Assistant" or "Crumb Vacuum Concierge," would pick up and eat food on the floor to clean up after her family.
And Jephte designated Coffee his "Executive Assistant" to help him get more organized.
Once Jephte gave Shawniece his presentation, she just rolled her eyes and wasn't having it.
"Jephte is trying to make a case for keeping these puppies and he can't even keep them on the couch... The answer is still, 'No!'" Shawniece said.
Later on, Jephte decided to peacefully protest and participate in a rally in Boston to promote Black Lives Matter following the outrage that sparked over George Floyd's death.
Shawniece decided not to join Jephte because she'd have to bring Laura and she didn't want them around crowds considering coronavirus was still spreading.
Jephte filmed footage of himself walking down a street as people chanted and used their voices for racial equality, and once he got home, Jephte told his wife that he felt a lot of mixed emotions.
Jephte realized he and Shawniece would have to have some tough conversations with Laura one day about being a woman as well as a black woman.
Shawniece admitted trying to be a black female working in America with the name of Shawniece Jackson was "tough in itself."
"As far as my daughter, I hope her generation -- it will be better for her. Black lives have always mattered. George Floyd's death was just another wakeup call that has shook the world. The change that we are seeing, I'm hopeful. I'm very, very hopeful," Shawniece shared.
"It makes me happy and excited to know that my daughter gets to have the change my ancestors wanted and have the change I didn't have the opportunity to get."
"I don't know if Laura will ever be an entrepreneur," she added, "but I just want her to be valued for who she is and not her skin color. I hope that it will be better for her."
Jamie and Doug
Jamie and Doug in Central New Jersey were five days into being parents of two children, and they had a lot on their plate. Doug checked in with the cameras when it was midnight and his newborn was screaming, and he and Jamie admitted they were exhausted.
While Jamie acknowledged she's so happy to be a family of four, it was a lot of work and her house was clearly messy with food and clothes everywhere to be picked up.
The couple's eldest child, Henley Grace, also seemed to be fighting for attention since her newborn brother had taken a lot of the focus away from her. She was shown screaming at the breakfast table.
"Since having Henley, we've been giving her our undivided attention and there's going to be some growing pains. I know that. It's an adjustment," Doug told a Diary Cam.
Doug later showed viewers what a dinner looks like in his household with two children, and meals from breakfast, lunch and dinner were left out everywhere. There was eggplant parm, pasta, Kale and more.
"Here is Jamie's plate. She is the only one who eats well," Doug said.
"I don't appreciate you saying I'm the only one who eats well. It's offensive," Jamie said.
"Well everything's offensive, I guess," Doug replied.
Jamie complained to the cameras, "Oh, 'I'm the only one eating well here?' I literally have a baby on by boob every two hours. Forgive me if I want to eat."
After Jamie and Doug put both kids to sleep and the couple was finally alone with no babies, they decided to enjoy a beer together and watch some TV.
Jamie and Doug were so excited to just chill on the couch, and they agreed to watch a murder mystery -- but then a baby started crying shortly after they toasted their beers to having an intimate moment together.
"You've got to be kidding me," Doug vented.
Keith and Kristine
Kristine filmed Keith in Philadelphia, PA, chowing down on a steak and cheese sub with fries on the side, and she was a little frustrated because he wasn't eating healthy and hadn't been working out at all.
Kristine accused Keith of eating cheese steaks, or chicken cheese steaks, six out of seven days a week.
Although Kristine knew Keith was working extremely hard on the frontlines with COVID-19 patients, that wasn't going to stop her from giving him a little tough love.
Keith promised Kristine he'd resume exercising and "hit it real hard" once the gyms open up again.
"I've been trying to get Keith to work out since we met. Working out is just not his thing," Kristine told the Diary Cam.