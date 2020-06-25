Similar to TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined series, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam features raw, self-shot footage updating viewers on the current lives of former Married at First Sight couples from the show's first ten seasons.
Jamie watched her newborn son "pink up" after he had water in his lungs and appeared a frightening blue color following his home birth in an inflated bath tub. Jamie was relieved and thrilled to be holding her son, and Doug was so happy everyone in his family was healthy.
"I have a boy!" Jamie gushed.
Jamie and Doug's son weighed in at a whopping nine pounds and four ounces, and the couple couldn't believe Jamie managed to deliver him without an epidural.
The couple's daughter Henley Grace then got to meet her new baby brother.
"Seeing Henley with her new baby brother is just heart-melting. All I can say is that dreams come true because I've been dreaming of growing our family for so long, and we're a family of four now!" Jamie gushed.
Henley adorably told her parents that she wanted to take Hendrix on a bike ride.
Being parents of two children didn't feel real, according to Doug, and he told Jamie that he was so proud of her and would always view her in a different light going forward.
"And we've already started trying for Baby No. 3!" Doug said.
"Nothing is going inside of there any time soon," Jamie countered with a laugh.
Shawniece and Jephte
Shawniece said since quarantine regulations had been slightly lifted, she decided to have a nice family dinner outside.
Shawniece was also trying to figure out how to jumpstart her business while navigating social-distancing measures and health restrictions.
Before the pandemic happened, Shawniece was in the process of opening up a salon, working on her own wig line, and getting a website launched for her business.
Shawniece was ready to get back on track, so she was ready to set up her wig display. Jephte was supposed to be helping her, but his version of "helping" was bringing over ice cream, which made Shawniece laugh.
But in the end, the couple worked great as a team, and Shawniece thanked her husband for helping. Her website was running and Jephte acknowledged he loved his wife's "entrepreneurial spirit."
Shawniece had taken two years off after welcoming Laura, but she was ready to get back to work.
"You did an amazing job with Laura and staying home and taking care of the house," Jephte said. "But we need to get your ass out; this is not for you!"
"I've been saying that from the beginning!" Shawniece agreed.
"You are a hustler mom. You need to be out hustling and then come home and take care of the baby," Jephte told his wife.
Shawniece and Jephte were supporting each other, and Shawniece predicted fun times were ahead.
Elizabeth and Jamie
Jamie was excited to start his "mancave" and begin decorating his office, which Elizabeth had been hoping would be her guest room.
Elizabeth wished she could adorn the room with "guest decor" and a pull-out couch, but Jamie won the bet in which Elizabeth had challenged him to a race and the winner would get to determine how to use the guest room in their new apartment.
Once Jamie set up the office exactly how he wanted it, he admitted he felt a little guilty for hogging it all himself.
Jamie therefore bought a surprise for Elizabeth, and it turned out to be a nice royal blue couch that could pull out into a bed for their future guests to use and enjoy.
"I'm speechless right now! I can't believe he did something like this for me, and this is why I stay married to this dude!" Elizabeth told the cameras.
Once they set the couch up, Elizabeth gushed about how she loved the couch but it made her want a house.
"We just got an apartment. I try, I try, I try -- and I just can't make her happy," Jamie told a Diary Cam.
"No, I'm thankful!" Elizabeth insisted.
Ashley and Anthony
In Chicago, the governor announced bars and restaurants could open to the public for patio seating only, so Ashley was really excited to open the doors to her family's bar again.
When Ashley set up the patio for guests, she managed to squeeze in seating for 30 people under social-distancing guidelines, and within the first few minutes of the bar opening, Ashley was ecstatic to welcome four people in.
Ashley noted four people was better than none!
Ashley had about 40 people at her bar throughout the night, and she admitted it was weird to be around that many people but it was "nice" to go back to work.
Ashley hoped her family would be able to figure it out and eventually return back to their successful numbers at the bar.
Danielle and Bobby
Danielle's pregnancy test showed a very faint line, so she thought she was pregnant. Danielle said even the slightest line was an indicator of pregnancy, but Bobby disagreed since the second line was barely visible.
"It's a fake line! You're probably not pregnant," Bobby said.
On Day 52 of quarantine, Bobby told Danielle that he was 50/50 about whether his wife was really pregnant. It was the day Danielle was supposed to start her period, but she had no sign of a period yet.
Danielle thought she was pregnant despite Bobby's skepticism, so she decided to take multiple pregnancy tests the following morning -- including a couple that would flat out read "pregnant" if she's pregnant.
"What if I am pregnant tomorrow?" Danielle asked her husband.
"If you're pregnant tomorrow, I'm cool with that. I'm excited about that. That would be nice. [If you're not], I'm fine with that too... You just got to let it happen. If it happens, it happens," Bobby told Danielle.
"We'll see!" Danielle replied. "We'll take a definitive test so there's no doubting."
When that morning came, Danielle took a total of four pregnancy tests.
Two tests clearly showed Danielle is pregnant, and she believed the others did as well, although the other two tests had the two lines and weren't as obvious.
"So we are batting 1,000 when it comes to being pregnant," Bobby conceded. "How do you feel? How does it feel? Tell me, Danielle!"
"I feel good. I feel good," Danielle replied. "It's very early, like three-and-a-half weeks."
Bobby congratulated his wife, and then she said, "You're going to be a daddy again!"
"It's so crazy that literally just a couple of years ago I was living alone with my dog. I had no idea what the future held," Danielle told the cameras.
"And now I have a husband and a sweet baby girl, and we have another baby on the way. It's crazy but I'm so thankful for everything that has gotten us here. It's been a huge change. My life has changed but it's definitely all been worth it."
Jessica and Austin
Jessica said she was consistently seeing new COVID-19 patients at work in Washington, D.C. Jessica recognized the city was starting to open up more, but her COVID ICU unit was still full and more patients continued to enter.
Jessica was worried to lose nurses in her unit to other patients and areas in the hospital, so she predicted becoming only more stressed in the near future.
Not only was Jessica working hard on the front lines at her COVID-19 unit, but she was also working hard to receive her Master's Degree. Jessica's graduation had been canceled, so he decided to set up a graduation for his wife in their very own home.
Jessica came home to graduation signs all over their apartment, and Jessica even dressed in her cap and gown.
Austin sweetly set up a podium and delivered a hilarious commencement speech while Jessica sat next to their dog Rex in a chair. Austin told Jessica that he was proud of her, and Jessica couldn't stop giggling.
"I hadn't really planned on going to my graduation, even with the pandemic going on, because it was an online program," Jessica said with a laugh. "I'm glad that Austin did plan this little surprise for me [though]."
To further celebrate Jessica's graduation, Austin and Jessica created their own brewery tour. While drinking beers, they set up signs around the house such as "Bubbles with Jess," "Frosty Austy's" and "Hurd You Were Thirsty."
Jessica laughed about how the home brewery tour was a success because they had fun and she was "a little buzzed."
Keith and Kristine
Keith said the number of COVID-19 patients was not slowing down at work.
Keith felt "really bad" about the fight he had with Kristine the previous night over the new tile in their kitchen, saying he overreacted and wanted to make it up to his wife.
Kristine therefore planned a picnic outdoors for Kristine with fried chicken, champagne, strawberries and more.
Kristine really appreciated the "sweet" gesture from Keith, but she wasn't able to put the fight behind her until Keith finally apologized. Keith said he was sorry for complaining about how Kristine was doing work around the house because the bottom line was that she was getting the work done.
Keith said he wanted to spoil Kristine because he clearly felt spoiled by her love.
"I really need to show my wife more of the reason why I love her," Keith told a Diary Cam.
"That's my partner, so I've got to make sure that she's good no matter what. I always want to see my wife smile; that's what I'm here for."
Later on, Kristine was shown putting up the backsplash her father, and then Keith suddenly surprised her. He apparently left work to help with the renovation, saying his family matters just as much as his job.
Kristine gushed about how she was "so grateful" Keith was able to help her because their new home was a symbol of the love and effort they put into each other.
Stephanie and AJ
On Day 51 of quarantine, AJ said his staffing agency "went in the tank" because of the coronavirus pandemic and he was scared his career was done. However, AJ decided to take a chance and try something new by focusing more on the career services aspect.
AJ was therefore helping people with their resumes and prepare for interviews, and he found himself very busy with interested clients.
"It's crazy to think that just two months ago I thought my company was absolutely dead in the water. Stephanie has been an absolute rock this whole time. She kept the balance; she's doing what she's doing every day. That was a glimmer of hope for me," AJ explained.
AJ wanted to celebrate his wife and new job by planning a romantic dinner for them on the roof of their apartment building.
"I don't think I've ever been up here!" Stephanie gushed once on the roof.
"I don't think we're supposed to be up here," AJ joked.
Stephanie said AJ always "pulled through" and knew exactly what to do when she's feeling stressed. Stephanie told AJ that he was her rock as well and really stepped it up when it came to cooking and cleaning the house every day.
AJ revealed to his wife he was going to be back to work full-time pretty soon, and Stephanie was really happy for her husband, who always found "creative ways" to make her smile.
Deanna and Greg
Deonna and Greg were shown driving from Charlotte, NC, to Maryland to check on Greg's mother because he couldn't get in touch with her for an entire day. Greg was emotional at the thought his mother may need medical attention.
The couple had to endure a six-hour ride before receiving confirmation that Greg's mom was okay, but Deonna seemed nothing but supportive.
Once Greg reunited with his mother, he discovered that she was doing well although she was a little weak and tired. Greg seemed relieved that everything was okay, and so he and Deonna planned to return back to Charlotte the following morning.
It had been a while since Deonna and Greg last talked about starting a family, and Deonna wanted to make sure she hadn't totally "freaked" Greg out with talk of her biological clock ticking and the babydoll she had bought him to practice parenting skills with.
Deonna therefore sat down with Greg and said she really wanted a baby but was trying to hold back in order to not overwhelm him.
"I can see that we're on two different levels of excitement," Deonna noted.
"Are you 1,000 percent sure you want a child?" Greg asked.
"Yes," Deonna replied.
Due to the scare Greg had with his mother, he realized "life is not certain."
"Talking to her about family and being closer to family and the possibility of creating children made me kind of put things into perspective, like, 'Why are we going back and forth about this?' So, yes, let's start trying next month or in the next two months," Greg told his wife.