Similar to the new 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined series TLC launched last month, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam features raw, self-shot footage updating viewers on the current lives of former Married at First Sight couples from the show's first ten seasons.
Ashley and Anthony had a snow day in April while quarantining, and Anthony went outside to build a snowman from his daughter Mila, who watched from the warmth of their kitchen. Anthony called the snowman Richard and Mila said, "Hi!"
Anthony had a work call with his CEO, which apparently wasn't a normal or usual occurrence. Ashley was therefore a bit worried and tried to keep Mila quiet during his call.
Anthony then revealed his CEO had informed him they must push back an event they were having in May to August 2020 instead. The coronavirus was therefore affecting Anthony's work because events and bonuses were being pushed off.
Anthony admitted money was going to get tight for them really quickly because Ashley wasn't working and the finances were falling on his shoulders.
Jamie and Doug
Jamie had contractions in the bathtub in the middle of the night, but Doug said they probably weren't labor pains -- and the couple was "thanking [their] lucky stars."
"If the baby came, we would've had to go to the hospital and couldn't have had a home delivery," Doug revealed to the other eight couples via videochat.
On Day 37 of quarantine, Doug was starting to realize his son could arrive any day. Doug was still conflicted over whether Jamie should have a home birth, but he looked forward to meeting with the midwife, who could hopefully alleviate some of his fears and concerns.
Jamie was then shown having an ultrasound in the comfort of her own home. Jamie was stunned over seeing her son's face and it appeared like he was sucking his thumb.
After listening to and hearing the midwife, Doug's perspective on the home birth totally changed.
"I have a really, really good feeling and am completely and wholeheartedly confident in having a home birth. I just feel like that's the right decision. I feel it in my gut, I really do," Doug said.
Shawniece and Jephte
Jephte admitted Shawniece and his baby girl Laura were "driving [him] crazy," so he decided to go upstairs and hang out with his in-laws to escape some of the chaos.
Two hours later, Jephte was hanging out with Shawniece's mother Denise and stepfather Brian while Shawniece was giving her daughter a bath and couldn't find her husband. Shawniece then discovered Jephte was smoking a cigar and playing cards with her family.
"That is it!" Shawniece jokingly yelled, while Laura seemed a bit fussy.
Shawniece later tried a trust activity with Jephte in which she was required to climb all around him without touching the ground. Shawniece immediately began cracking up, and when her head was near Jephte's backside, she begged him not to fart.
Shawniece said the activity she had found online ended up being a workout and the couple shared a lot of laughs.
Deanna and Greg
Deonna bothered Greg during her break time at home, saying he must have missed her face -- which prompted an expressionless reaction from her husband. Deonna brought up the idea of expanding their family again.
"I was hoping to dodge this question about having a baby until the end of the year. It brings on a little anxiety. I'd love to spend more time with her and travel and to do all these things by ourselves before having kids. But this thing is real and I don't know what to do!" Greg told the cameras.
Deonna reminded Greg the clock was ticking, and then Greg asked his wife if she was taking birth control.
"Am I?" Deonna said with a laugh. "You'll never know."
On Day 38 of quarantine, Deonna said she was hoping to have a child some time this year. Given she has experience around kids and also has a nephew, she felt ready, but she was aware Greg didn't have the same interactions.
Deonna therefore ordered Greg a babydoll online to "give him some practice," and it arrived.
Deonna initially told Greg that she had ordered him a wig, and then when Greg opened the shipping box, Deonna cracked up and playfully shouted, "It's a boy!"
"Sandy, you've got a baby brother!" Deonna joked.
Greg called his wife "crazy," noting their relationship had come down to dolls and pranks.
"Now you'll see what I'm dealing with -- baby fever for the past two or three months. This is it," Greg said in a confessional.
Greg suggested they name the baby Jesus, but Deonna preferred Junior. The babydoll peed, pooped, cried, and needed to be fed. Deonna said it was going to be a really interesting week.
Greg then hilariously dropped the babydoll on the dining table and thought he got pee everywhere.
Stephanie and AJ
AJ was still getting used to his "new norm" and Stephanie working in his old office. Given AJ owned a staffing agency, he had nothing to do, but he decided there's never nothing to do. AJ therefore tried to become a homemaker -- cooking, cleaning and laundry.
"This way, she's making the bacon, and I'm making the eggs," AJ said in a confessional.
Stephanie applauded her husband on his hard work as AJ was scrubbing the floor with his bare hands.
AJ cooked the couple dinner, and Stephanie said she felt bad that she couldn't help him out with household responsibilities. AJ was trying to keep himself occupied, confessing to his wife that he felt "useless."
Danielle and Bobby
On Day 34 of quarantine, Bobby unrolled a putting green in his living room because he was going stir crazy. Bobby also bought himself a video game and a second grill.
Danielle said a new package arrived at their house every day and it was always addressed to Bobby. Bobby apparently also bought a shop vacuum, a pressure washer for their driveway, and
Danielle gave Bobby a hard time about the shop vacuum but ended up cleaning her car -- and maybe Bobby's -- with it.
Later on, Danielle revealed to Bobby she had taken an ovulation test and there was a two-day window for her to have the best chances of getting pregnant. Danielle asked Bobby to join her in the bedroom, but he was far from enthusiastic.
"What do you think? Do you want to make a baby or not?" Danielle asked her husband.
"What if you go down again?" Bobby asked.
As fans probably recall, Danielle got very sick during her pregnancy with high blood pressure, and she was at risk of having a seizure and potentially even a stroke. Danielle feared at the time she wouldn't be able to take care of Olivia once she's born.
Danielle had been diagnosed with HELLP Syndrome, which could be fatal, and Bobby feared at the time he was going to lose his wife and maybe even his first child as well.
Bobby told Danielle his concerns that she wouldn't survive a second pregnancy, and Danielle countered, "So now you're saying no more kids?"
"Yeah," Bobby admitted. "I mean, is it worth the risk? We saw how the first one went. We know you're high risk. I'm onboard with more kids, you know that, but I'm not onboard with being a single dad."
"Yeah, I get that," Danielle said. "But I feel like we would be almost better off this time because we would know [the risks] a lot earlier and we would know that it's possible so I could be monitored a lot closer."
Danielle therefore asked Bobby if they should try to get pregnant right away or wait, and Bobby asked if she'd like to welcome a baby around Christmas.
"No," Danielle replied, "but I also don't want to waste an opportunity."
Bobby pointed out there are opportunities every month, but Danielle was worried it would take a long time for her to get pregnant again.
Danielle suggested they should flip a coin, but Bobby immediately rejected that idea. So instead, Danielle said they should have a couple of drinks and see what happens.
"If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn't?" Danielle asked her husband.
"Yeah, if it happens, it happens," Bobby agreed.
"Are you saying you might get lucky tonight? Is that what you're saying?" Danielle asked.
"Maybe," Bobby responded.
Danielle then admitted she wasn't really feeling her husband's mustache, to which he replied, "That's too bad."
Keith and Kristine
Keith and Kristine headed to Keith's grandmother's house to visit her and bring her some supplies, including water bottles and paper towels. Keith had been FaceTiming his grandmother, but he was excited to finally see her in person.
Keith wanted to make sure his grandmother was taken care of in this time of crisis, and Keith's sister Tierra was also at their grandmother's house.
Kristine called Keith's grandma beautiful and as vibrant as ever.
Kristine and Keith attempted to finish renovations in their new fixer-upper home together since they couldn't get a crew to come over. Kristine's father came over to help them with their projects, beginning with sanding and painting the kitchen cabinets.
Kristine admitted she and her husband had a lot of work ahead of them.
Elizabeth and Jamie
Elizabeth said Jamie was not taking her seriously about looking for a more spacious place to live, so she asked him to sit down with her and look at houses. Elizabeth said she was "freaking out" and didn't want to stay in their apartment forever.
Elizabeth acknowledged she and Jamie also didn't get along when they were stuck in small places for a long period of time, which was evident on their Married at First Sight season.
The couple apparently wanted two bedrooms, two baths and around 1,600 square feet of space; however, they quickly realized no house with those requirements were going to be in their budget.
Elizabeth begged Jamie for "a home," and he promised in turn they would find one.
"Just think about how many rooms we can serenade when we get it," Elizabeth noted.
On Day 39 of quarantine, Jamie and Elizabeth felt negative vibes and cold energy from each other. Elizabeth was a morning person while Jamie was a night person, so Jamie complained about basically being by himself in bed every night with no affection or intimacy from his wife.
Jamie said he didn't want Elizabeth's attention in the morning when he was trying to get up and get ready for work.
"I get really frustrated because it seems like it's a double standard," Jamie complained to his Diary Cam.
Elizabeth asked Jamie to communicate with her better because she had "no idea" he was feeling that way. Elizabeth thanked Jamie for reminding her that he wanted affection at night.
Elizabeth then asked Jamie if he wanted to have sex, but he said, "No." Elizabeth kissed Jamie and told the camera that's how they worked things out.
But everything apparently changed five minutes later. Elizabeth told her husband that she was just trying to be nice to him and encourage him, and she accused him of being in "a mood," which Jamie clearly didn't like or appreciate.
"It's the character bashing [that bothers me]. 'You're moody; you're not going to reach your fitness goals,'" Jamie complained.
Elizabeth denied calling Jamie "moody," but he disagreed. Elizabeth said Jamie got mad at her just because she had asked him what was wrong.
"I was literally just trying to talk to you about your feelings," Elizabeth argued.
"I don't want to talk about my feelings!" Jamie yelled. "You said hurtful things to me!"
Elizabeth then accused Jamie of having called her "a hog" and "selfish," but Jamie insisted he had just said Elizabeth was "hogging the spoon." Jamie explained he was short on time and trying to eat a quick lunch for himself when this happened.
"You assume everybody knows everything that's going on in your head!" Elizabeth yelled, claiming Jamie had upset her and often accused her of overreacting.
Elizabeth said she had enough of living in such a small place with Jamie.
"Our personalities are way too big, they're not working, we're not getting along and we are fighting all the time," Elizabeth said in a confessional. "This is ridiculous. This is ridiculous. I am done. I am f-cking done!"
Jessica and Austin
On Day 38 of quarantine, Jessica was up early to head to work for 5AM. Jessica was starting a new job on a new COVID-19 ICU. The amount of COVID patients had been increasing in the Washington, D.C. area, and so Jessica didn't really know what to expect on her first day.
"I don't know what I'll be walking into, but I'm also kind of excited for the opportunity and the challenges," Jessica said. "And I'm confident I can handle it."
Jessica started her day with some hot coffee and put her mask on, ready to help others.