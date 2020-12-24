Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL, and Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles to wed on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.
After a whopping four months of marriage -- the longest process in Married at First Sight history due to New Orleans' stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic -- Woody and Amani chose to stay together on "Decision Day" and continue their marriage with the hope of growing more in love.
Now that the lovebirds are happily married and settled down in their life together in New Orleans, fans are wondering when Amani will get pregnant!
"We're kind of waiting to introduce new people and animals into our space," Amani said in a recent lengthy YouTube video.
"For the time being, we're going to wait. And then we're going to have a baby and start our family, and then we'll start looking for a dog too."
When asked whether the couple would like to have a boy or a girl first, Woody quickly chimed in, "I want a boy!"
"I want a baby first," Amani said with a laugh. "I don't care which gender comes first."
Woody acknowledged it doesn't matter because he sees "the perks on both sides."
Woody then got down on one knee and told Amani, "I signed on. I never thought I'd get a life partner, you know? I've been holding this in for so long. Yes, they matched us. But honestly, I really do love you, for real."
"I just can't see you outside of my life," he added in tears. "So, I got this thing customized for you."
Woody presented Amani with a diamond engagement ring, and she started to cry.
"I'm sweating, I'm shaking, I'm nervous. Will you accept this from me? I know the show gave you a ring, but I think that you'll care more about it because it's actually from me for my reasoning, for our life," Woody said.
"Thank you! I do! Again," Amani replied, before hugging her husband. "I love you too."
Amani was so glad she was no longer by herself and Woody did everything he could to show how much he cared. She called her relationship "the definition of a fairy tale."