Married at First Sight couple Woody Randall and Amani Rashid-Smith have revealed their baby plans and whether they're hoping to have a boy or girl first.

Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL, and Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles to wed on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.

After a whopping four months of marriage -- the longest process in Married at First Sight history due to New Orleans' stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic -- Woody and Amani chose to stay together on "Decision Day" and continue their marriage with the hope of growing more in love.

And during the reunion special that aired in late October, Woody got down on one knee and presented Amani with an engagement ring to signify his love for her and their lifelong commitment.

Now that the lovebirds are happily married and settled down in their life together in New Orleans, fans are wondering when Amani will get pregnant!

"We're kind of waiting to introduce new people and animals into our space," Amani said in a recent lengthy YouTube video.

"For the time being, we're going to wait. And then we're going to have a baby and start our family, and then we'll start looking for a dog too."

When asked whether the couple would like to have a boy or a girl first, Woody quickly chimed in, "I want a boy!"

"I want a baby first," Amani said with a laugh. "I don't care which gender comes first."

Woody acknowledged it doesn't matter because he sees "the perks on both sides."

"I just want to have a kid, regardless, so if it comes a boy or it comes a girl, I just want a healthy baby," Woody shared.
Amani then joked to the camera, "He's going to end up with all girls y'all."

"Don't even say that!" Woody responded.

Woody also admitted when they do welcome their first child, he's going to be the "weaker parent" when it comes to disciplining.

"For sure," Amani said. "He's going to spoil our kids!"

"I'm a sucker! Clearly, I'm a sucker!" Woody shouted. "I'm a sucker. I can't do it, I'm a sucker. I'm nice. I'm rough on the exterior, real rough, but as soon as you've got my heart, I'm a sucker."

Woody continued, "And I better not have a daughter! If I have a daughter, sorry fellas, she is going to be out of this world rude. I'm going to make sure she is."

Amani joked, "And I'm going to make sure she's not."

"I want her to be fighting them off!" Woody noted.

"She can be nice nasty," Amani pointed out.

"I want her to be nasty nasty," Woody joked. "I don't want them to even talk to her. I don't want them to look at her!"

"How is she supposed to be able to talk to people?" Amani asked.

"On her time," Woody replied. "Only when she want to be talking to them."

Also during the YouTube video, Amani and Woody shared an update on where their relationship stands now as well as whether they met each other prior to their wedding day.

In addition, Amani and Woody discussed dating rumors regarding their Married at First Sight Season 11 co-stars Henry Rodriguez and Olivia Cornu.

Amani and Woody had a very heartfelt and emotional interaction on "Decision Day" when they opted to remain spouses on Married at First Sight.

Woody said he used to look at love as a thing or a person but being with Amani made him view it as consistency, security and safety. Woody said Amani gave him everything that he ever wanted.

In turn, Amani said she learned "love really can be unconditional" and she never thought she'd be able to find that with a partner.

Woody said he looked forward to a house, kids and a dog with his wife, and Amani felt she had "won."

On Married at First Sight's Season 11 reunion special, Amani revealed her plans to take Woody's last name, and the pair were still experiencing "honeymoon vibes" after more than six months of marriage.

Woody then got down on one knee and told Amani, "I signed on. I never thought I'd get a life partner, you know? I've been holding this in for so long. Yes, they matched us. But honestly, I really do love you, for real."

"I just can't see you outside of my life," he added in tears. "So, I got this thing customized for you."

Woody presented Amani with a diamond engagement ring, and she started to cry.

"I'm sweating, I'm shaking, I'm nervous. Will you accept this from me? I know the show gave you a ring, but I think that you'll care more about it because it's actually from me for my reasoning, for our life," Woody said.

"Thank you! I do! Again," Amani replied, before hugging her husband. "I love you too."

Amani was so glad she was no longer by herself and Woody did everything he could to show how much he cared. She called her relationship "the definition of a fairy tale."

