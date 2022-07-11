'Married at First Sight' couple Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak announce divorce, Noi blames Steve for the split and accuses him of not caring
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/11/2022
Married at First Sight couple Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak have announced they've split and decided to get a divorce, and the breakup is ugly.
ADVERTISEMENT
Noi and Steve starred on Married at First Sight's fourteenth season, which aired earlier this year on Lifetime, and while they fell in love and opted to stay married on "Decision Day," their relationship eventually fell apart in the real world.
Noi took to Instagram on Saturday and nonchalantly announced the MAFS couple's split in the caption of photo that showed her sitting on a paddleboard in the ocean.
"Divorce feels good," she wrote, disabling the comments.
Within a few hours, Steve posted a lengthy five-slide statement on Instagram, confirming his split from Noi and saying he was blindsided by his wife's public divorce statement.
"I was not expecting this announcement to happen today, but I am prepared to handle it. When I said yes on Decision Day, I knew that our relationship was far from perfect, but I held the belief that with enough time, effort, and understanding, we could overcome the challenges we faced, and build a healthy, functioning relationship," Steve began in his post.
"Over time I've lost hope that this could happen, and believe we are incompatible in ways that attempts at compromise can't seem to fix or overcome. I am under the belief that our relationship is unsustainable in its current form, and after many attempts, I don't believe we can get it to the point where it is functioning at a level that is healthy enough, while both of our needs are being met."
Steve revealed he and Noi had "been apart for a little while" already, "to the point of moving on" and with "hope pretty much fading for any chance we could recover."
"Although I had made a decision, I was still holding out for the potential for true change, but there were signs that it just wouldn't happen," Steve continued in his post.
"This surprise announcement is a signal that it's definitely time to let go."
Steve said his rational mind tells him that he doesn't owe an explanation to anyone outside of his family and friends, but he reasoned, "I can't help but feel like we're letting people down. Having so many people invested in your relationship is a pressure that's hard to describe."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Steve wrote how that pressure exists no matter how he attempts to "compartmentalize" or "rationalize" it.
"Noi, I'll always love you. I so wish we were a better fit," Steve went on to write. "I wish we could meet each other's needs without feeling like we have to compromise ourselves to a point beyond that we consider acceptable."
"I wish that our willingness to be flexible to each other matched the chemistry we were lucky to have. I hope that Sushi stays healthy for as long as possible so that you can enjoy your time with him, and he can be there for you through this next chapter."
Steve said he hopes Noi will find the support she needs from the people around her.
"I hope that we can remain cordial, and at some point we can remain in touch, as I enjoy having you in my life when things are good," Steve shared. "Hopefully when all is said and done, this is still possible."
In his fourth Instagram slide, Steve admitted "it gets really hard at times" to detach himself from this relationship.
"Having to try to let go of my person that over the course of a year, I've spent so much time with and shared so many amazing experiences is really difficult to do," Steve confessed.
"The shared future we've created in our mind and dreams get heavy to let go of when you bring children and a life together into the plan. When things are good and we are free of conflict, we fit so naturally together, and it feels so easy to just spend time together if we put our problems aside."
ADVERTISEMENT
Steve, however, said "deep down," he knows continuing their marriage is "not the right thing to do."
"There are too many things that I unfortunately can't ignore, and proceed with this relationship confidently," Steve explained. "I'm doing my best to stay positive."
Steve pointed out how he has an amazing group of people holding him up through this breakup, adding, "Of course I hold some negative feelings about it all, but I'm trying to process them on my own time, and with the people who I can count on, while trying not to let it bleed out in public."
"I've given so much of myself to this marriage, the process, and this experience as a whole. I don't regret anything I've given, but it's time that we start doing what's best for ourselves," he concluded in the fifth slide.
Noi then commented on Steve's post with a fiery message that she later deleted.
"You asked for the divorce....I BEGGED you to stay and you said -- you don't OWE me anything. What. You also have never checked in on Sushi since he got cancer, since you are inferring you care here -- let me fill you in -- he's dying, treatment isn't working and you've never offered to help," Noi wrote.
"And during this time you knew I was vulnerable and my heart was breaking outside of this and this is when you said we should divorce. You are not heartbroken, so stop acting like this for everyone else."
Noi continued, "You made this choice before involving me in the final decision and you said I was not allowed to talk about it, even though you said you were already seeing other people."
"Just be honest about your truths," she demanded in conclusion, "and we can both move on peacefully."
Noi proceeded to post a video Sunday on Instagram Stories of herself dancing on a beach. She wrote a few of the lyrics to "Bam Bam" by Camila Cabello about how she's back on her feet and can't be knocked down.
Back on June 17, Steve hinted at there being trouble in paradise, and he let fans know that he and Noi would essentially be taking a break from social media.
Steve posted a slideshow of photos with Noi and captioned it, "It should come as no surprise at this point that we are trying to navigate the challenges we face in our private relationship, while recently becoming public on social media, having many people invested and wanting details."
ADVERTISEMENT
"We have been choosing not to share some things while we work through, and figure things out, while at the same time recognizing that it's expected for some people to want to know more."
Steve said his "biggest challenge" was figuring out how to "show up for others" while still being "authentic and true" to himself and his feelings.
"Considering the time difference between filming and airing of the episodes, and the fact that filming occurred during a fraction of the duration of our relationship, it's safe to say a lot has happened since," Steve explained.
"At our best, our relationship has been truly special, and full of love."
"Although we face our own set of challenges, one thing's for sure, our chemistry can't be denied," he shared. "I'd like to share some of the good times. Here are a few pictures of some of our best moments together so far. From the road trip we went on, to holidays and special moments both during and after filming."
Noi and Steve appeared to be a great match on Married at First Sight, but Steve's decision not to get a part-time or full-time job began presenting problems in their relationship, especially since Steve -- a former sales engineer who claimed he was in a good place financially with a lot of savings -- expected Noi to take on some of their household chores while she was working full-time as a talent acquisition coordinator.
Noi, who longs to be a mother, said she never envisioned herself being her family's breadwinner.
Noi sometimes questioned on the show if Steve was enough for her and if she deserved better -- and she'd post those feelings on social media, which Steve found to be immature and disrespectful to their relationship.
On theMarried at First Sight: Where Are They Now? special for Season 14 -- which filmed five months after Decision Day and aired on June 1 -- Noi finally determined that she was going to move in with Steve in a couple of months, and she came around to the idea of having two children instead of three.
"I have a plan and I have a timetable when me and Noi are going to reconnect and talk about where things stand and if she's happy with where it's at or if she wants me to get a job or if things are going well in the other creative outlets that I'm doing," Steve shared.
Noi admitted that while she wanted Steve to be able to pursue creative outlets, she found it "unnerving" he was still technically unemployed.