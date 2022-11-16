Mark and Lindsey agreed to stay married on "Decision Day" after a tumultuous experiment, but the couple split about a month later and revealed the news on the show's reunion special.
On Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? for Season 14, Mark and Lindsey were shown signing their divorce papers, and now Mark has revealed his marriage is a thing of the past.
"MTS is officially Divorced," Mark captioned a video of himself clapping on Wednesday, November 16, along with multiple celebratory emojis, including bottles of champagne.
"MTS" stands for "Mark the Shark," which is Mark's nickname and how fans came to know him on Married at First Sight.
In the video Mark posted, he also wrote over the footage, "It's official!!!!!!!!!"
Mark was clearly excited about his divorce finalizing because he had also posted a countdown on Instagram Stories.
Mark wrote, "Almost there," alongside a picture of himself smiling big.
Lindsey and Mark's marriage got off to a good start on Married at First Sight earlier this year, as they both found each other attractive and could immediately decipher commonalities and why the experts had probably matched them.
Lindsey gushed about how her husband was amazing during their honeymoon in Puerto Rico, and Mark could tell that Lindsey is a nurturing woman who would be able to care for him a lot.
However, as time progressed, Mark found Lindsey to be "a lot" and "too much" with her boisterous and outspoken personality. He also complained how she would get very mean and confrontational with their fellow cast members, especially when drinking alcohol was involved.
On Lindsey's side of things, she noticed that Mark had withdrawn himself from her.
Lindsey could feel Mark putting walls up, and she accused him of not caring enough or wooing her throughout the process. Lindsey wanted a man who would challenge her and dote on her, and she claimed Mark was failing as a husband.
Out of frustration, Lindsey sometimes lashed out and insulted Mark and his income. They would get into brutal fights, and she once called him "white bread" and said he wasn't giving her "sparks and butterflies." She also hated how much he used social media.
"I wish Lindsey was more empathetic towards me. Sometimes I feel like a punching bag in this marriage," Mark explained in a confessional. "I'd rather be alone than fight with someone every single day."
Trying to focus on the fun times they had together instead of the lows in their relationship, the pair agreed to keep working on their marriage come Decision Day.
Lindsey explained how Mark was not the husband she had envisioned or everything she had asked the experts for but he's "everything" she needs.
But during the reunion special, Lindsey revealed she and Mark had broken up right after they worked on renovating a house together to live in.
Lindsey called Mark "heartless" and said he bailed on her right when they were about to finish unpacking their last box.
But Mark claimed Lindsey had bullied him and that their relationship was completely toxic. He said Lindsey made "crazy threats," but Lindsey argued Mark had forgotten her birthday and she only made his life better.
"It was way out of control, some of the worst arguments I've ever had in my life," Mark claimed.
Lindsey proceeded to move to California, where she hoped to meet a man with more intellect.
After Mark and Lindsey signed their divorce papers on the Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? special, Lindsey apologized for the terrible things she had said about Mark during filming, and the estranged spouses agreed they could maybe become friends in the future.
However, Lindsey continued to rant about Mark on social media, even threatening to divulge his secrets. She alleged that Mark had used her for fame and taken advantage of her during their marriage.