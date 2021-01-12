Karen, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA, and Miles, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Viviana Coles and Dr. Pepper Schwartz to marry on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series, which aired in 2020.
During Married at First Sight's eleventh-season reunion special that aired in October 2020, Miles revealed, "Kids aren't coming any time soon, I'll tell you that. We're just taking some time to enjoy each other. A dog might be coming sooner rather than later."
Now that Miles and Karen have been married for nearly a year, they shared what's next for them as a couple in a video interview with Atlanta's Fox network affiliate.
"The next step?" Miles asked his wife with a smile.
"A puppy," Karen replied with a laugh.
"A puppy!" Miles repeated.
It therefore looks like Miles and Karen still aren't ready for a baby; however, they gushed about how married life has been "great" and "easy" thus far.
"We made a commitment to each other and to this process, and we find a way to choose each other every day," Miles shared.
"Every day is not easy -- most of them are -- but we find those difficult moments and it's [about] working through them and talking through them and ultimately realizing that we are married and we are committed to each other."
Miles added, "Each day, we're just trying to stay married by making sure we're doing whatever it takes to make that happen."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Miles and Karen got married about a month before New Orleans residents were asked to quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"We quarantined together for a couple months, so that was really tough. The majority of our marriage has been in quarantine, but I feel like if we can overcome this, we can overcome pretty much anything," Miles said.
Karen desired an assertive manly-man who would put her in her place sometimes, but the sweet and sensitive Miles said he couldn't be who Karen wanted him to be unless he felt confident she truly cared for him and would go through life by his side.
"I'm a person who's open and talks about my feelings a lot. She thinks I'm overly emotional and that f-cking pisses me off!" Miles vented to a friend in one episode.
Nearly 16 weeks into marriage, Karen and Miles also lacked physical intimacy, resulting in Miles feeling unwanted and unattractive. Karen barely kissed or held her husband's hand throughout the season.
But Karen was able to open up more once Miles stopped being "Mr. Nice Guy" and could be his genuine, authentic self around her. Karen also appreciated Miles' guts and honesty when he expressed how he desire more affection and reassurance in their marriage.
But Miles seemed conflicted on "Decision Day," telling the cameras that his head and his heart were in "two different places."
"My head is saying, 'You've been married for four months and you haven't gotten what you need and you should get a divorce,'" Miles said in a confessional.
"My heart is saying, 'Karen is the type of person that you wanted and what she has shown you in the last three or four weeks is somebody you could see spending the rest of your life with, for sure.'"
Miles added, "I think that's what makes this a very complicated decision... I don't know if she'll be able to meet my needs physically and emotionally."
However, both Miles and Karen opted to stay married on "Decision Day" after determining their marriage really only started about three weeks prior once cameras left them alone and production shut down due to the spread of COVID-19.
"I can see myself spending the rest of my life with Miles," Karen gushed on the show's finale.
"I think we still have work to do, but just based off who he is and how we've been the last few weeks, I can see us growing into love, and I'm really excited for that."
During the subsequent reunion special in Fall 2020, Miles said things were easy for the couple and they were still living together. They had even signed a lease and moved into a new place together.
"My needs are being met and she takes good care of me," Miles revealed on the reunion special. "We take good care of each other."