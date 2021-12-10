Jose and Rachel were matched for matrimony by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Viviana Coles.
The pair seemed like a perfect match and couldn't keep their hands off one another, but Rachel and Jose discovered major differences while living together, and one argument -- in which Jose locked his wife out of their apartment after Rachel accidentally called him a co-star's name, Johnny -- nearly broke them.
With love at the core of their relationship, however, Rachel and Jose chose to stay married on "Decision Day," only to break up several weeks later.
But Jose wasn't ready to give up on his dream partner, and so he slowly worked to woo Rachel and win her back, and a Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? special that aired on Lifetime in late November showed Rachel opting to give her husband another chance and move in with him again.
"The MAFS journey taught us a lot about ourselves and what we both need in a partner," the couple continued in their statement. "We are grateful to all those who stood by us throughout the last eight-plus months."
During the season, Jose and Rachel fought primarily about finances. Rachel, embracing her independence, wanted separate accounts and sometimes felt like Jose would prefer being married to a "kept" woman.
Rachel also told her husband that she wanted new experiences and to travel frequently, especially internationally. Jose, on the other hand, was focused on saving money and welcoming children in the near future. His idea of a vacation was going skiing in the U.S.
But the larger issue appeared to be Jose's temper and alleged controlling nature.
After choosing to stay together on "Decision Day," Rachel revealed during the mid-November reunion special that she and Jose had split.
"We're working on things right now," Jose explained. "It was difficult once the cameras turned off. We got very complacent to a certain degree and we took a little bit of a break for about a month, like, three or four weeks."
Jose said their relationship was progressively getting better day by day, and Rachel called the breakup "a reset."
Rachel said adjusting to a new dynamic outside of the experiment caused a lot of arguments and Jose allegedly kept nagging her about trying to move too much stuff into his home.
"He got a little impatient with me when it came to moving in my stuff, so I didn't feel like it was our home. I was like, 'You know what? I don't want this to be my marriage,' and so I decided to leave," Rachel revealed.
Rachel apparently moved back to her mother's house and thought it was the end of her marriage.
But Jose told the reunion's host Kevin Frazier that he wanted to make his marriage work and be with Rachel long-term.
Rachel noted that she needed Jose to change after being "mean" and "passive aggressive."
Rachel also said Jose had a habit of "talking at" her rather than "to" her. She said she didn't appreciate Jose's "condescending tone" but her husband eventually "softened up a lot."
"I was done... And he was just like, 'Look, let me just take out you.' I said, 'You can take me out but the spark is just not there for me anymore.' I was feeling so exhausted from the constant bickering and arguing, but now, we talk on the phone every night for hours," Rachel shared.
Rachel planned to gradually move back into Jose's place and looked forward to hopefully purchasing a new home together as a couple.
"We are taking it slow. We are only seeing each other twice or maybe three times a week and spending the night together once a week. So I definitely want to increase that," Rachel announced on the reunion. "Now, I feel like I really know him."
And after spending more time together and going on dates, Rachel came to the conclusion on the Where Are They Now? special that she was ready to move back in with Jose. However, things must have fallen apart again after that.