"We've been married now for almost..." Jessica began.
"It's almost been a year-and-a-half," Austin said.
"Yeah... Time is flying!" Jessica noted.
"Time is flying. We've made an addition to our family that is a dog," Austin said. "And we got a house."
"We got a house!" Jessica repeated with glee. "[We are] adulting hard, living that married life."
On Season 1 of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, Jessica and Austin were shown house hunting and falling in love with one home in particular.
Jessica and Austin put a bid on the house that was ultimately accepted, but the listing was at the top of their budget and so Jessica had a bit of buyer's remorse.
Austin told Jessica their mortgage wouldn't be much higher than what they were paying in rent for their apartment, but Jessica pointed out, "It's a couple hundred dollars more!"
Austin knew this was a big step, but he believed he and Jessica were ready for it.
"Jess is being very cautious right now," Austin noted.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Jessica said she didn't want to deplete their savings in case one of them got sick or their dog Rex got sick and they needed to pay for surgery for him, but Austin assured his wife that she was "overthinking" the situation.
"After talking to Kristine, we decided that the house we originally thought was fantastic -- and it is fantastic -- but I don't think that we can swing it financially right now," Jessica revealed.
"We scheduled the tour knowing it was at the top of our budget, but we still wanted to see it."
Austin acknowledged he had been "excited" and "ready to go," but at the same time, he was being "a little impulsive." Austin also said the numbers ended up being different from what he had expected, suggesting the mortgage was going to be more.
"We don't want to be house poor," Austin noted.
Jessica said it didn't make sense for them to put all of their money into a big house when they're newlyweds and wanted to travel together. The pair therefore agreed to look for a less-expensive starter home before trying to find their forever home.
ADVERTISEMENT
Austin suggested they should buy things to fill a house and then buy a house later for all their things.
Jessica later surprised Austin with a collage frame that read "Home Sweet Home" and featured three photos from a photo shoot with their dog Rex. Jessica called their family "The Hurd Herd."
Jessica also revealed to Austin she had mailed in her "stuff" to change her last name from Studer to Hurd. Austin said that was "awesome" and he was so excited.
"I am officially going to be Jessica Hurd," she gushed. "We got married untraditionally, but I always thought I would take my husband's last name."
"We're doing it!" Austin celebrated. "It means the world to me."
Jessica was a 31-year-old nurse manager from Oak Harbor, OH, when she married a total stranger, Austin, who was a 31-year-old network technician from Maryland, on Married at First Sight in early 2020.
Jessica and Austin, who are both quirky and want to start a family in the near future, seemingly had the strongest and most stable relationship on Married at First Sight's tenth season.
In fact, the pair actually toned down their physical affection when in the presence of the other struggling couples.
Jessica and Austin consummated their marriage early into their honeymoon in Panama and succeeded in navigating daily life together.
Austin, for example, cooked and cleaned the apartment when Jessica worked late, and for those reasons, Jessica didn't mind making more money.
Jessica and Austin had a little tiff about how much Austin had to travel for work, but a little communication went a long way for these two and they eventually hashed out the issue rationally and maturely.
The only other hurdle the couple had to overcome was Jessica waiting for Austin to profess his love to her, which he eventually did and more.
ADVERTISEMENT
Married at First Sight's twelfth season is set to premiere with a supersized three-hour episode on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime.