"Austin and I are super excited about this new adventure of parenthood!" the couple told E! News in a statement.
"We both knew we wanted to be parents when we met, but wanted to wait for the time to be right. Now that we have been married for almost two years and are a little more settled with a house, we are as ready as we can be!"
Jessica added, "I know Austin is going to be a great dad and I can't wait for November 2021 to meet baby H!"
Jessica also confirmed she's pregnant in a Wednesday Instagram post.
In addition to uploading an image from the couple's photo shoot with People, Jessica wrote, "It's true! Can't wait to meet baby H this fall. #marriedatfirstsight #mafs #pregnancyannouncement #pregnant."
In a sneak peek of the new episode obtained by E! News, Jessica admits she and Austin had just begun trying and so neither of them probably anticipated on getting pregnant so quickly.
When Jessica shows Austin her positive at-home pregnancy test, Austin, seemingly in disbelief, repeatedly asks, "What?! Are you serious?! What?"
"Finding out that Jess is pregnant is the best surprise," Austin says in the clip after hugging his wife.
"I just cannot believe it happened this quick. I am going to be a father. I have prepared myself for this. I've looked forward to this with Jess. I'm just so excited."
Jessica went on to gush about how "happy" she was to hear the excitement in Austin's voice.
"I have always wanted to become a mom," Jessica shares in the footage, "but the fertility issues that ran in my family always made me wonder if it was meant to be and it's crazy to think that less than two years ago, Austin and I met at the altar and now we're going to be parents."
During the June 16 episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, Jessica and Austin were shown agreeing to start trying for a baby.
While Jessica clearly had baby fever at the time, Austin needed a little convincing since he wasn't sure they were 100 percent ready for a baby. Austin said he didn't want to rush into expanding their family like he had rushed into marriage.
But after talking things through, Austin determined he and Jessica were in a good place financially and emotionally and could raise their child in a stable home, especially since they had purchased a house in Fall 2020 and recently moved in.
Jessica was a 31-year-old nurse manager from Oak Harbor, OH, when she married a total stranger, Austin, who was a 31-year-old network technician from Maryland, on Married at First Sight in early 2020.
Jessica and Austin, who are both quirky and fun-loving, seemingly had the strongest and most stable relationship on Married at First Sight's tenth season.
In fact, the pair actually toned down their physical affection when in the presence of the other struggling couples.
Jessica and Austin consummated their marriage early into their honeymoon in Panama and succeeded in navigating the highs and lows of daily life together.
Austin, for example, cooked and cleaned the apartment when Jessica worked late, and for those reasons, Jessica didn't mind making more money than her husband.
Jessica and Austin had a little tiff about how much Austin had to travel for work and Jessica, but his schedule eventually changed and Jessica's job became more demanding when she was asked to run a COVID-19 unit.
However, the couple continued to support each other and grow more in love.