Jessica took to Instagram on Monday, April 27 and posted a carousel of family photos featuring Austin and their two sons, Westin, who turned 4 in November 2025, and Everett, who turns 2 in August 2026.
"We've been keeping another little secret. #babynumber3 #familyof5comingsoon #pregnancy," Jessica wrote, tagging Austin in her post.
In the pictures, Jessica was smiling big in a red dress while holding up ultrasound photos. She, Austin, Westin and Everett posed in front of a sign that read, "Baby Coming. August 2026."
A onesie that read, "Newest member of the Hurd," could also be seen in the photos.
Jessica and Austin, who tied the knot and fell in love on Season 10 of Married at First Sight, toldPeople that they found out Jessica is pregnant again a few days before Christmas 2025.
The couple told the magazine they're "very excited" to expand their family.
"[We] shared the news with our families a few weeks after Christmas with Westin wearing a big brother shirt and sharing he's going to be a big brother again!" the pair shared.
"We are very excited for our last addition to the family!"
Jessica admitted both she and Austin were "shocked" to discover they have Baby No. 3 on the way.
"I told Austin when we went out on a date night, and I realized I hadn't gotten my period yet," Jessica recalled.
"I made him stop at a grocery store where I got a test and then took it and put it in my pocket and set my phone timer. When it went off, we looked at it together, and we were both shocked it was positive."
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Austin and Jessica said they're waiting to find out the baby's sex because they'd like to be surprised at the time of his or her birth.
Jessica was a 31-year-old nurse manager from Oak Harbor, OH, when she married a total stranger, Austin, who was a 31-year-old network technician from Maryland, on Married at First Sight in early 2020.
Jessica and Austin, who are both quirky and fun-loving, seemingly had the strongest and most stable relationship on Married at First Sight's tenth season.
In fact, the pair actually toned down their physical affection when in the presence of the other struggling couples.
Jessica and Austin consummated their marriage early into their honeymoon in Panama and succeeded in navigating the highs and lows of daily life together.
Austin, for example, cooked and cleaned the apartment when Jessica worked late, and for those reasons, Jessica didn't mind making more money than her husband.
Jessica and Austin had a little tiff about how much Austin had to travel for work, but his schedule eventually changed and Jessica's job became more demanding when she was asked to run a COVID-19 unit.
However, the couple continued to support each other and grow more in love.
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They proceeded to buy a house together in Fall 2020, which helped the couple feel ready to try for their first baby.
Jessica and Austin announced their first pregnancy on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam's third season in July 2021, one month before their two-year wedding anniversary.