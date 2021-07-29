Shawniece and Jephte, who got married on Season 6 of Married at First Sight which matched singles in the Boston area, have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, and they once broke up and stopped wearing their wedding rings.
Shawniece and Jephte reconciled and continued to raise their daughter Laura together in Pawtucket, RI, but Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam featured the couple calling it quits on their relationship once again.
"It kind of seems like it's done, or our marriage is done," Jephte told the cameras.
The couple got into a big fight over Jephte's desire to have four kids, which puts a lot of pressure on the career-driven Shawniece, who's not convinced she wants to have that many babies.
"I can't give you four kids and you want that or whatever the case may be," Shawniece told her husband.
"It's not about that," Jephte argued.
"It is! Clearly it is!" Shawniece countered.
"I'm not doing this," Jephte said.
"And so you're done?" Shawniece asked.
"Yeah, I'm done," Jephte replied.
"You're done with what?" Shawniece asked for clarification.
Shawniece also didn't know where her relationship with Jephte was going to go from there.
"I'm kind of sad... Jephte said he wanted to divorce and he's never really -- he's never said that actually, honestly," Shawniece lamented.
Shawniece said she had been asking Jephte for the same thing over and over again, to spend quality time together and put their relationship first before expanding their family.
Shawniece admitted she was "exhausted" and "running out of patience," and Jephte complained about how it seemed like Shawniece didn't want the same things in life.
"Of course Laura wouldn't be the first child to have parents that have split," Jephte said, "but that's not what I want. I don't want to have to share my daughter or split time. I just don't know what else to do. Like, what are we working for?"
Shawniece told the cameras she had nothing left to give and decided to give Jephte back her wedding ring.
"It might be over," Shawniece confirmed.
Jephte proceeded to spend the night at a hotel but picked Laura up for school in the morning. Jephte and his wife tried to suppress their sad feelings for the sake of their daughter.
Tension between the couple remained high for several days as they attempted to figure out exactly what they wanted to do.
Jephte said he didn't like sleeping in a hotel, and so he told Shawniece that he planned to sleep on their couch for a couple weeks until he could find a new place of his own.
"[I'll sleep at home] maybe a month or two. No more than two months," Jephte noted.
Shawniece called their vibe "uncomfortable, weird" and "sad" because they were barely talking to each other.
"I don't know if this is going to be forever, and that's the part that's scary," Shawniece said in a confessional.
Married at First Sight: Couples Cam also flashed what appeared to be tweets Shawniece and Jephte posted shortly told Jephte told Shawniece he wanted to end their marriage and get a divorce.
"At this point, I don't care about anything. I'm numb... it's not about TV," Shawniece apparently wrote on Twitter. "The world nothing. I'll go be happy and raise my daughter the best I know how on my end. (Oh to be clear, I know I'm not the only one hurting)."
And Jephte also shared with his followers at the time, "Damn I've never felt a pain like this... it'll probably get worse before it gets better. God will guide me."
A show source has clarified to Reality TV World that the scenes shown on Wednesday's Married at First Sight: Couples Cam episode actually took place this past spring in April or May.
Shawniece and Jephte each appear to have deleted the social-media posts that were displayed as onscreen graphics during the Married at First Sight: Couples Cam episode.
Shawniece even completely deactivated her Twitter account before starting a new account in late May.
However, despite what was shown on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam's Wednesday night broadcast, Shawniece and Jephte seem to have subsequently worked things out and reconciled as Shawniece's recent Instagram posts show the spouses having attended at least three weddings together -- including one in Miami -- in the last couple of months.
Shawniece also referred to Jephte as her "husband" in a June 16 tweet, and several days later, she posted photos of Jephte with Laura on Instagram and captioned the post, "Happy Fathers Day My [love]."
It also appears the couple recently visited Texas and New Orleans as a family.
Shawniece uploaded photos from their Texas trip on July 12 on Instagram, and she also posted a photo dump of her "Nola Trip" with Jephte and Laura via Instagram on July 29.
Shawniece and Jephte filmed Married at First Sight's sixth season in late 2017 and the show premiered in January 2018.